State Police At Selinsgrove Theft by deception
BEAVER SPRINGS — Troopers said a 49-year-old Beaver Springs man exchanged $500 in eBay cards in lieu of $50,000 and never received the $50,000.
The incident took place at 5:13 p.m. Aug. 31 along Route 522, Spring Township.
Bad checks
MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — Amy Gaugler, 43, of Middleburg, was cited after allegedly issuing a bad check in the amount of $80.42 to Stauffer’s Butcher Shop, 922 Steffen Valley Road, Washington Township.
Bad checks
MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — Troopers are investigating an alleged bad check issued to Stahl’s Sawmill and Logging, 226 Dogwood Lane, Chapman Township.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
SELINSGROVE — Drugs were reported found at Holiday Inn Express, 651 N. Susquehanna Trail, troopers noted.
An investigation is ongoing.
Cruelty to animals
TROXELVILLE — A 38-year-old Beavertown man allegedly left a dog in a cage with no food or water, or way to relieve itself.
Troopers said a citation was issued.
False alarms
HUMMELS WHARF — 3:15 a.m. Sept. 1 at Old Navy, 335 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Troopers responded to a sixth subsequent false alarm and cited the business, it was noted.
State Police At Stonington DUI
SHAMOKIN — Following a traffic stop, an unnamed person was arrested for suspicion of DUI, troopers noted.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
SUNBURY — A 57-year-old Montgomery woman was injured when the motorcycle he was driving skidded and struck a downed tree around 7:31 p.m. Aug. 27 along Cold Road, west of Cold Run Hollow Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Mary J. Baumbach was driving a 2005 Harley-Davidson Superglide which skided, struck a tree and went over the tree. Baumbach was wearing a helmet and goggles and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with unspecified injuries.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
SHAMOKIN — A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash reported at 7:22 p.m. Aug. 26 along Route 61 in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
A 2005 Pontiac Montana driven by Mark S. Boyd, 63, of Coal Township, was turning left into a parking lot when it was struck by a northbound 2011 Honda CRV driven by Braden E. Snyder, 37, of Riverside, troopers noted. A passenger, Diane M. Boyd, 57, of Coal Township, was transported by ambulance to Geisinger-Shamokin with an unspecified injury. Mark will be cited with vehicle turning left.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
TREVORTON — A 74-year-old Ashland woman sustained a suspected serious injury when the vehicle she was driving went through dense brush and trees before hitting a tree head on.
Troopers said Eleanor J. Chappell was driving west in a 2017 Subaru Outback when it veered left, crossed the oncoming lane and went through trees and brush before hitting a tree. She was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected serious injury.
Burglary
BOYERTOWN — Someone entered the residence of a 67-year-old Boyertown man through the basement door and ransacked the residence, troopers noted.
The act is believed to have occurred between Aug. 16-26. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Theft from motor vehicle
SUNBURY — Someone smashed the passenger-side window of a 2006 Jeep belonging to a 19-year-old Sunbury girl and took more than $105 worth of items.
The alleged incident took place around 4 a.m. Aug. 23 along Route 61, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Damage to the window was estimated at $200. Items taken included a Steve Madden wallet valued at $40, First National Bank ATM card, Social Security card, Pa. drivers license, $40 in cash and a $25 food stamp card.
Theft from a motor vehicle
SUNBURY — Someone smashed the driver’s-side window of a 2008 Saturn and took a $30 in change from a purple Crown Royal bag, troopers noted. Damage to the window was estimated at $200. The victim was a 74-year-old Sunbury man.
The alleged incident took place at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at 149 First Ave., Upper Augusta Township.
Drug possession
SHAMOKIN — Troopers said a 2005 Ford Escape was stopped for an alleged moving violation and Jerame Tanner, 25, of Ranshaw, found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — An 64-year-old Bloomsburg man was arrested for driving under the influence, police noted.
A 2006 Honda Pilot driven by an Robert Fries, of Bloomsburg, was stopped at 10:10 p.m. Aug. 24 along West Southern Avenue and South Maynard Street in South Williamsport, troopers noted. The driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 54-year-old Williamsport man was arrested for DUI after troopers investigated a disturbance at Sheetz, Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, it was noted.
A 2019 GMC was allegedly involved.
DUI crash
WILLIAMSPORT — A 28-year-old Pennsdale man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a crash at 11:33 p.m. Aug. 23 along Northway Road, south of East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Nathan E. Fry, 28, was traveling west in a 2003 Nissan Murano when it went through the intersection, veered left, left the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and into Millers Run Creek, troopers noted. Fry was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected minor injuries. He was allegedly taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
3-vehicle crash (injury)
MONTOURSVILLE — A three-vehicle crash at 12:10 p.m. Aug. 28 along Route 87, north of Vera Road, injured a teen and a Williamsport woman, troopers from Montoursville reported.
A 2011 Ford Focus driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Williamsport girl was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Timothy J. Macelhaney, 50, of Hillsgrove, which was pushed into the rear of a 2015 Mazda Speed 6 driven by Barbara R. Reilly, 62, of Williamsport, police noted.
Reilly was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, as did a teen passenger in the Focus, police reported. The teen driver will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
MONTOURSVILLE — No one was injured in a crash at 6:04 p.m. Aug. 29 along Route 87, south of Loyalsock Manor Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
Troopers said a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Daniel W. Emick, 60, of Montoursville, was traveling north when it attempted to pass a 2012 Ford F150 XLT driven by Daniel P. Dawes, 53, of Trout Run, as the Ford was attempting a left turn. The Dodge sideswiped the Ford and Emick was cited with overtaking vehicle on left, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
RALSTON — No injuries were reported in a single-vehicle crash at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 along Rock Run Road, McIntyre Township.
Troopers said a 2006 GMC Sierra driven by Brittney A. Johns, 28, of Trout Run, was traveling west in a right turn when it tired to move over to allow an approaching vehicle to pass, overcompensated and went off the south side of the roadway, where it rolled. Johns was not injured and was issued a citation for restraint systems, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
TROUT RUN — No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 9:43 p.m. Aug. 28 along Cogan House Road, west of Stryker Road, Cogan House Township, troopers noted.
A 2011 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Chad J. Gibson, 28, of Jersey Shore, was traveling west when it went out of control on a wet roadway, crossed the opposing lane of travel, left the roadway, went into a ditch and hit a tree, troopers reported. Gibson was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
TROUT RUN — A one-vehicle crash at 11:53 a.m. Aug. 27 along Cogan House Road, east of Wolfe Run Road, Cogan House Township, was reported by state police.
Derek J. Emery, 22, of Trout Run, was traveling east in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, when it went off the right side of the roadway in a right curve, struck a cable barrier and utility pole and rolled onto its side, police noted. Emery was belted and was not injured.
He will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
WILLIAMSPORT — Troopers from Montoursville reported the crash of a 2015 Nissan Sentra at 11:09 p.m. Aug. 25 along Northway Road Extension at Poco Farm Road, Loyalsock Township.
Zinah T. Ellis, 23, of Plains Township, was allegedly driving the vehicle northbound at a high rate of speed when the vehicle failed to take a right turn, went across the roadway and struck an embankment. Neither Ellis nor four passengers were belted and suspected minor injuries were noted.
Tayshiana K. Daniels, 20, Mariah J. DiMassimo, 19, Colby L. Walker, 19, of Williamsport and Tymeia Q. Lee, 21, all of Williamsport, were passengers. Walker and Lee were not injured.
Arson
WILLIAMSPORT — A 2015 Dodge Avenger belonging to Todd Bartley, 46, of Williamsport, was set on fire in a driveway, troopers from Montoursville reported.
The incident took place at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 18 at 1308 Warren Ave., Loyalsock Township.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Strangulation
WILLIAMSPORT — Marco Garrison Jr., 41, of Williamsport, is wanted after fleeing an active domestic, troopers noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft of motor vehicle
WILLIAMSPORT — A 2013 Honda ATV, green in color, was stolen from a 46-year-old Williamsport man, troopers reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
