Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Bradley A. Niemic and Meghan K. Beck to Gregory D. Moyer, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Cass Coal Company to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
State Police At Milton Burglary
• Between 3 p.m. Feb. 21 and 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at 7715 Route 44, Delaware Township.
Someone stole power tool from the garage of Kim Lorah, 61, of Watsontown, troopers noted. Items stolen included: Stihl battery-powered chainsaw valued at $300, Stihl gas chainsaw valued at $300, Stihl gas leaf blower valued at $200, Stihl string trimmer valued at $200, DeWalt cordless drill with battery and charger valued at $100 and a red plastic five-gallon gas can valued at $30.
Drug possession
• 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 1860 Shakespeare Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
An unnamed suspect was allegedly found in possession of crystal methamphetamine. A 2007 Dodge Caliber was allegedly involved.
Union County
State Police At Milton Harassment
• 8:15 a.m. Saturday at Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Kelly Township.
Someone allegedly called the hospital and made threats toward Paul Lin, 63, of Lewisburg.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Richard Wayne Jows, 53, Mifflinburg; Stacey Jo Reeder, 38, Mifflinburg
• Allison Brooke Stewart, 33, Seneca; James Christopher Shiffer, 33, Turbotville
Divorces granted
• Kelly M. Ferrell, Adam A. Ferrell, 4 years
• Brian D. Rabuck, Katherine J. Rabuck, 5 years
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 8:38 a.m. Thursday along North Susquehanna Trail at Commerce Avenue, Monroe Township.
A 2012 Toyota Corolla driven by Nadia M. Abdel-Hamied, 30, of Bloomsburg, was traveling west when it attempted to cross the northbound traffic lanes of North Susquehanna Trail and was struck by a northbound 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by Scott E. Schramm, 46, of Middleburg, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted. Schramm was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a possible injury. Abdel-Hamied will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:16 p.m. Wednesday along Kratzerville Road, Jackson Township.
A 2004 Honda Pilot driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Winfield girl was traveling west when it drifted off the roadway and struck a utility pole, troopers said. The girl was belted and was not injured. She was issued a warning for driving on right side of roadway.
Suicide attempt
• 8:04 a.m. March 9 in Monroe Township.
Troopers were dispatched to a suicide attempt during which multiple pills were ingested by an unnamed female. She was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for evaluation.
Theft by deception
• 2:57 p.m. Feb. 29 at 21 Deerfield St., Spring Township.
Troopers said Candis Kerlin, 20, of Beaver Springs, sent money for an apartment and was never given access to it. An investigation is ongoing. The amount stolen was listed as $1,350.
Theft from motor vehicle
• Between 8 a.m. Feb. 1 and 5 p.m. March 3 at 360 Clifford Road, Penn Township.
An antique vehicle registration plate was stolen from the rear of a 1976 Chevrolet Corvette at Mull’s Auto Sales Inc, Selinsgrove, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Retail theft
• Between 2:30 p.m. March 4 and 8:30 p.m. March 7 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Colton Williams, 30, of Selinsgrove, allegedly stole an oil filter valued at $8.97, Klean heat lamp fuel valued at $9, CG Hydroslick chemical spray valued at $79.76, household cleaner valued at $19.97 and household cleaner valued at $34.94 by altering barcodes and product labels.
Retail theft
• Between 1:45 and 2:10 p.m. Thursday at Kohl’s, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
An unknown suspect allegedly stole four pairs of children’s shoes valued at $168.73 and three pairs of women’s shoes valued at $201.98 by concealing them in the bottom of a stroller. The suspect fled in a dark-colored minivan. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 11:04 p.m. Feb. 26 along Route 87 and Dunwoody Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
Troopers investigated a crash and reported the operator was determined to be under the influence. A 2017 Chevrolet was allegedly involved.
Vehicle vs. deer (injury)
• 5:04 p.m. Saturday along Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A 2015 Honda CRV driven by Kimela M. Massetti, 55, of Williamsport, was traveling east when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Massetti was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, but refused treatment, police said.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 8:53 a.m. Friday along Lycoming Mall Drive, east of Generations Drive, Muncy Township.
A westbound 2013 Subaru Outback driven by Deborah I. Whitmoyer, 61, of Hughesville, struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. No injuries were reported.
Vehicle malfunction
• 4:59 p.m. Friday along Route 14, north of Twin Oak Lane, Lewis Township.
A 2012 Dodge Avenger was traveling north in the right lane when its left rear tire came off as the vehicle was in motion, troopers reported. No one was injured.
PFA violation
• Between 6:45 p.m. March 6 and 10:11 a.m. Sunday along Kellsburg Road, Cascade Township.
Troopers said Jody Schmidt, 40, of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, attempted to contact a 33-year-old Trout Run woman via telephone and text message in violation of a protection from abuse order.
Simple assault/resisting arrest
• 12:25 a.m. Sunday at 1311 Washington Blvd., Loyalsock Township.
Nadia Kaleema Mills, 23, allegedly got into an argument with a 26-year-old woman, struck her in the head with an umbrella handle, then resisted arrest and yelled profanities as she was taken from her apartment, troopers reported. Mills was arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Harassment
• 9:10 p.m. Saturday along Beaver Lake Road, Penn Township.
Troopers were dispatched for a reported domestic disturbance during which a verbal altercation turned physical. Dale Magargle, 68, of Hughesville, allegedly pushed a 21-year-old Hughesville woman and pulled her hair. He then shoved a 26-year-old Tamaqua man, troopers added. Magargle was cited.
Harassment
• 8:41 p.m. March 2 at Heatherbrooke Estates, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers responded to a domestic and reported that Stanley Hockenbrock, 66, of Muncy, resisted arrest. He was charged. The victim in the alleged incident was a 68-year-old Muncy woman.
Harassment
• 6 p.m. March 10 along Reese Run Road, Mill Creek Township.
Troopers investigated a reported domestic disturbance and determined a 47-year-old Montoursville man and a 15-year-old Montoursville woman made physical contact with one another. Both parties were cited.
Harassment
• 8:53 p.m. Friday along Route 220 south, Woodward Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic and determined a 42-year-old Linden woman shoved a 36-year-old Linden man and the man grabbed the woman on her right arm. Both were cited.
Burglary
• 7:40 p.m. Feb. 15 at 6283 Sulphur Springs Road, Washington Township.
Troopers said Lester King, 85, of Montgomery, heard a loud noise coming from the exterior of his enclosed porch, left the residence and saw his television and VCR were not in their original positions. There were possibly people in the area, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Drug possession
• 3:52 a.m. Saturday along Northway Road and Commercepark Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A 2000 Chrysler was stopped for an alleged violation when troopers said Stephanie Quartman, 50, of Williamsport, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Quartman was a passenger in the vehicle.
Drug possession
• 6:02 a.m. Sunday along Cemetery Road and I-180 west, Fairfield Township.
Troopers said a 2003 Acura TL was stopped and a search produced cocaine and paraphernalia. Kassidy Phillips, 30, of Montoursville, was charged with drug offenses and traffic violations, it was noted.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 2:52 p.m. Feb. 19 along Scoville Place and Park Avenue, Williamsport.
A 22-year-old Knoxville man was determined to be in possession of drug paraphernalia after a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was stopped for an alleged vehicle code violation.
Burglary
• Between 6 p.m. March 1 and 12:10 p.m. Thursday along Elm Drive, Wolf Township.
Someone entered the shed of a 63-year-old Hughesville man and took an EdenPure heater, troopers reported.
