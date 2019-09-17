Northumberland County
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Shannon Koperna, 23, of Herndon, and Scott Madion Jr., 25, of Herndon.
• Elyse Whary, 32, of Trevorton, and Christopher Hastings, 31, of Lowellville, Ohio.
• Olivia Naugle, 26, of Northumberland, and Clinton Libby, 30, of Northumberland.
• Abby Kulenguskey, 27, of Coal Township, and Anthony Holobovich, 27, of Coal Township.
• Joshua Jenson, 31, of Coal Township, and Derek Sterner, 30, of Coal Township.
• Corinna Rawa, 30, of Mount Carmel, and Michael McTavich, 31, of Mount Carmel.
• Veronica Yoder, 27, of Mount Carmel, and David Langton Jr., 32, of Mount Carmel.
• Shiccola Grant, 34, of Coal Township, and Tevin Fripps, 28, of Coal Township.
Deed transfers
• Nathan C. Minium and Stachen D. Minium to Anna K. Busch, property in Milton, $1.
• Travis B. Weyandt and Alyssa M. Weyandt to Jake A. Barrett, property in Milton, $1.
• Marianne M. Yohn and Michael G. Yohn to Craig A. Ulmer and Karen L. Ulmer, property in Lewis Township, $21,500.
• Craig A. Ulmer and Karen L. Ulmer to Craig A. Ulmer and Karen L. Ulmer, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Matthew A. Allis and Jennifer L. Allis to Timothy D. Golder and Holly J. Hower, property in Delaware Township, $127,500.
• Joseph S. Miller to Joseph S. Miller and Donna Rae Miller, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Melissa L. Renner, Melissa L. Hoffman and Richard Hoffman to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company Association, Bank of New York Trust Company NA, JP Morgan Chase Bank NA trustee and Residential Asset Mortgage Products Inc., property in Milton, $1.
• Lewis R. Renner and Peggy Renner to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company National Association, Bank of New York Trust Company NA, JP Morgan Chase Bank NA trustee and Residential Asset Mortgage Products Inc., property in Milton, $1.
• Brenda L. Diehl and Brenda L. Tucker to Brenda L. Diehl, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Marian L. Stauffer to Marian Lee Stauffer Revocable Trust, marian Lee Barnett and Marian L. Stauffer trustee, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Justin R. Dunkelberger and Jayme L. Dunkelberger to Joseph J. Myers and Lynn M. Myers, property in Point Township, $270,000.
• Richard Minnier and Carol Minnier to Harrieet Loftus, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Theresa M. Eckman and George J. Zarick to Paul M. Yost and Jamie L. Smith, property in Coal Township, $175,400.
• Thomas R. Chesney and Theresa S. Chesney to Ronald D. Davis, property in Shamokin, $13,000.
• Daniel S. Hulsizer to James A. Zerbe Jr. and Debra M. Zerbe, property in Point Township, $1.
• Marie Sarsky to Justin D. Sharp and Brianna S. Sharp, property in Marion Heights, $82,000.
• Maria Cecilia Alvarez to Patricia Osorio and Jose E. Osorio, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Carmela Santana and Alberto Santana to Kayla Carballo, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Steven P. Karpinski and Debra L. Karpinski to William T. Long and Jennifer L. Long, property in Point Township, $1.
• C. Christopher Miller and Hannah E. Miller to Melissa L. Burke and David J. Goeke, property in Point Township, $1.
• Christopher P. Koperna and Erika L. Koperna to Jathan A. Burgess and Jessica Burgess, property in Herndon, $142,000.
• Dean S. Chesney and Shannon Chesney to Sandra Donmoyer, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
• Sapanvi LLC to Riverview Apartments PA LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Rodney L. Brown and Rhelda E. Brown to Rodney L. Brown, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Northumberland Memorial Park Corp to Northumberland Memorial Park Corp, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Northumberland Memorial Park Corp to Advanced Concrete Products Inc., property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Pentacor Limited Partnership II to Function Inc., property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Robert B. Yorwarth and Cathleen M. Yorwarth to Mark H. Schmidt and Sherri A. Schmidt, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Carol A. Tressler and Dennis A. Delorso to George Weaver, property in Coal Township, $12,500.
• Wendle R. Lahr and Enid Jena Lahr to Brenda Jean Webb, Kimberly Joy Lahr, Candace E. Lahr and Karen L. Shirosky, property in Point Township, $1.
• Frederick D. Shingara to Tara Leigh Cossari, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Betty J. Ebright estate, Bonny D. Mix executrice, Brenda J. Lebo executrice and Bernice A. Martin executrice to Brenda J. Lebo and Bernice A. Martin, property in Coal Township, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
• 2:21 p.m. Saturday along Stage Road at Bannersville Hill Road, West Beaver Township.
A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when it attempted to brake and steer to negotiate a curve, went out of control and struck a guiderail, police reported. No injuries were noted.
Strangulation
• 1:13 a.m. Sunday along Deep Sea Lane, Chapman Township.
Troopers investigated a domestic altercation and found that Charles Hulsizer, 58, of Port Trevorton, committed physical contact to include strikes and kicks against a 56-year-old Port Trevorton woman, it was noted. He was arrested and arraigned and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.
Terroristic threats
• 4:25 p.m. Thursday in Freeburg.
An unnamed suspect allegedly brandished a fixed blade at a 13-year-old Freeburg boy.
Theft
• 4:34 p.m. Aug. 24 at 134 Pond Road, Washington Township.
Troopers said Ezekiel Benick, 23, of Mount Pleasant Mills, paid for an item online and never received the item. An investigation is ongoing.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 1:25 a.m. Wednesday along East Main and Center streets, Middleburg.
A 1979 Toyota was stopped and troopers reported seeing drug paraphernalia in plain view. A search produced additional drug paraphernalia, it was noted. A 20-year-old Middleburg man was arrested.
Dog law violation
• 12:47 p.m. Friday along River Road, Monroe Township.
A 39-year-old Selinsgrove man was jogging on the roadway when two dogs chased him, troopers noted, with one biting him on the leg. Charles Stuck, 75, of Selinsgrove, was cited.
Retail theft
• 11:50 a.m. Aug. 30 at Kohl’s, Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township.
A 25-year-old Sunbury man allegedly attempted to steal a pair of sneakers, troopers said.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 3:06 a.m. Aug. 10 along Route 87, Upper Fairfield Township.
A northbound vehicle rearended another vehicle, troopers said. A 23-year-old Williamsport man driving the suspect vehicle allegedly fled the scene and was detained by a second driver. The Williamsport man was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and drug paraphernalia was allegedly found. Charges are pending.
1-vehicle crash
• 3:24 p.m. Sept. 2 along Route 15 north, Cogan House Township.
A 2013 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Adam D. Shumgart, 20, of Brockton, was traveling north when it began to rain and the vehicle slid, over-compensated and went into an embankment. Shumgart was belted and was not injured.
Endangering welfare of a child
• 8 p.m. Friday along Old Montoursville Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded for a report of an unresponsive female and found a female purchased and used heroin in a parking lot while her 23-month-old child was with her. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
• 9:13 a.m. Saturday at 285 John Brady Drive, Muncy Township.
A safe containing approximately $750 cash, a $150 gift card and miscellaneous items was stolen from Penn Power Group, of Muncy Township, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
• Between 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday at 4359 Route 239, Jordan Township.
A mailbox belonging to Christopher Stevens, 33, of Benton, was smashed, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• 1:17 p.m. Sept. 3 along Cemetery Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said someone borrowed the lawn mower of a 47-year-old Williamsport man then sold the mower without permission. The mower in question is a black Yard Machine valued at $300. An investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
• 3:39 to 4:10 p.m. at Sheetz, 330 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Three juveniles, ages 13, 11 and 12 and an unnamed Williamsport male, allegedly entered the store and removed multiple items. The males are from Philadelphia and Williamsport.
