Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Possession with intent to deliver
• Jan. 30 at 243 Union Ave., White Deer.
Brian Gordon Munns, 46, of 243 Union Ave., White Deer, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance (two counts), possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment. Troopers responded to a domestic where Munns allegedly charged at a woman with a closed fist. Troopers said they found 12 live marijuana plants, synthetic lighting, 16 hypodermic needles, suspected heroin residue, a glass smoking device, a bag of marijuana seeds, a water bong, white powder residue and more suspected paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Possession of a small amount of marijuana
• 4:09 p.m. Jan. 24 along I-80 at mile marker 210, White Deer Township.
Jaime Carrion Jr., 41, of 763 Central Ave., Hammonton, N.J., was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, drivers required to be licensed, windshield obstruction and wipers and arrest prior to requisition following a traffic stop for windshield tint, troopers said. Carrion’s license was expired and a smell of marijuana was detected, troopers said. An investigation showed Carrion was wanted in Cleveland, Ohio, for a probation violation, and Carrion was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle allegedly produced a small bag of marijuana, and a scale. At his preliminary hearing, Carrion pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, and all other charges were withdrawn.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
• Jan. 26 at 92 Maze Lane, Union Township.
Brian Mitchell Abear, 38, of 643 Elmira St., Union Township, was charged with unauthorized use of automobiles or other vehicles and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked after troopers said he took his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle without permission. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.
Theft by deception
• March 22 in Hartley Township.
Linda M. Valentine, 72, of 193 Valentine Lane, Mifflinburg. was charged with two counts of theft by deception and a count of receiving stolen property. State police said Valentine conspired with Justin Valentine to take $15,000 from a woman by becoming her power of attorney. The woman was never present for the signing of documents, troopers said, and money was taken from the woman’s account and deposited into an account belonging to Justin Valentine. Troopers said only $5,000 has been returned. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Theft by deception
• March 22 through Aug. 13 in Hartley Township.
Justin Lloyd Valentine, 45, of 1351 William Penn Drive, Lewisburg, was charged with theft by deception and receiving stolen property stemming from allegations he deposited a $15,000 check from Linda Valentine, which included funds belonging to another woman. Troopers said to date he has only repaid $5,000 of the money. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Retail theft
• Jan. 23 in Hartleton.
Ruth Emily Lloyd, 47, of 900 W. Third St., Williamsport, was charged with retail theft, receiving stolen property (two counts) and theft by deception. Hartleton police said Lloyd took an over-the-counter drug without paying, then returned to the store to return the drug. She then allegedly took the money from the return, purchased items valued at $13.85 and paid $1.85 to cover the difference. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 8:18 a.m. Monday along I-80 west at mile marker 205, White Deer Township.
A 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Natalie G. Blockus, 18, of Berwick, was traveling west when it left the south side of the roadway, struck a guiderail, rotated clockwise and hit a tree, then overturned, troopers reported. Blockus was belted and was transported by ambualance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected injury.
1-vehicle crash
• 1 a.m. Feb. 1 along Bostian Road, White Deer Township.
A 2016 Mazda 6 driven by Stephani K. Condo, 33, of Lewisburg, was traveling east when it went off the north side of the roadway and struck a tree, troopers reported. Condo and passenger Daniel W. Condo, 33, of Lewisburg, were belted and were not injured. The vehicle, troopers said, was disabled.
Theft by deception
• Noon Dec. 9, 116 Foresman Circle, White Deer Township.
Someone contacted a 75-year-old New Columbia woman via Facebook and over the course of two years deceived her of $51,500, troopers reported.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Preliminary hearings
• Phillip Henderson, 45, of Milton, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (four counts), driving vehicle at safe speed and careless driving.
• Clemente Hernandez, 24, of Harrisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of false imprisonment and harassment.
Marriage licenses
• Robert Cloud, 35, of Watsontown, and Laura Maddy, 29, of Watsontown.
• Christine Kuderka, 53, of Northumberland, and John Kilgore Sr., 53, of Northumberland.
• Kelsey Shambach, 27, of Northumberland, and Samuel Kline, 31, of Northumberland.
• Alishka Rivera, 28, of Northumberland, and Ellud Morales, 27, of Northumberland.
• Matthew Dudeck, 33, of Elysburg, and Shayla Hendricks, 25, of Elysburg.
• Rebekah Heltzman, 21, of Paxinos, and Dante Picarelli, 23, of Coal Township.
• Valerie Payne, 26, of Mount Carmel, and Natasha Meiser, 21, of Mount Carmel.
• Nathan Martin, 22, of Mount Pleasant Mills, and Julia Brubaker, 24, of Mount Pleasant Mills.
• Clifton Martin, 24, of Mount Pleasant Mills, and Sharon Brubaker, 27, of Mount Pleasant Mills.
• Madison Beck, 26, of Shamokin, and Brandon Scoy, 27, of Shamokin.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 11:03 p.m. Jan. 20 along North Susquehanna Trail and Sunbury Road, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers said a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Marquese Johnson-King, 21, of Washington, D.C., was stopped for speeding, at which time Johnson-King was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 10:58 p.m. Jan. 29 along Penns Drive west of Mill Road, Monroe Township.
An eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Melissa A. Rodarmel, 46, of Mifflinburg, crossed the westbound lane, struck an embankment, crossed both lanes, went down an embankment and rolled, troopers reported. Rodarmel was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected serious injury. Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
Harassment
• 2:38 p.m. Jan. 27 along Richard Road, Center Township.
An alleged child abuse was reported. Troopers and Children and Youth Services are investigating.
Retail theft
• 7:30 p.m. Monday at Dollar General, 19655 Route 522, Spring Township.
A Little Tree air freshener valued at $5 was taken from the store. Empty packaging was found on a store shelf.
Theft by deception
• 3 p.m. Monday at 812 White Top Road, Washington Township.
The debit card of Timothy Sparta-Panarese, 24, of Middleburg, was used without his permission to make $804 in eBay purchases, troopers reported.
Theft
• 4:44 p.m. Jan. 27, along Route 235, Adams Township.
Troopers are investigating the reported theft of two cellphones valued at $78 and $104.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 4:57 p.m. Wednesday along East Third Street, at Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A 2009 Dodge Caliber driven by Ronald L. Guisewite, 72, of Williamsport, attempted a left turn and was struck by a 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL350 driven by Helen E. Andreassen, 73, of Montoursville, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and both were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected minor injuries. Guisewhite will be cited with vehicle turning left.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 10:19 a.m. Jan. 2 along Sherwood Drive, Clinton Township.
A 44-year-old Lock Haven woman, who troopers said was wanted, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
