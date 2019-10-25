Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Statutory sexual assault
• March 1, 2017 to Sept. 22, 2018, at 2186 Route 44, Gregg Township.
Priscilla Lou Hostetter, 25, of 357 Blue Springs Terrace, Danville, was charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors (two counts) and indecent assault by State Police At Milton. Troopers said a Child Line referral led to the investigation, which uncovered allegations Hostetter had an inappropriate relationship with a 14 year old after meeting him at her place of employment in Allenwood. Hostetter had a child, which DNA evidence allegedly showed a 99.99 percent probability of belonging to the teen. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
DUI
• 11 p.m. Aug. 30 at 3759 Route 44, Gregg Township.
Ralph Eugene Butler, 58, of 25589 Dog Branch Road, Georgetown, Del., was charged with DUI (three counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving following a one-vehicle crash. Troopers said Butler crashed his vehicle into a ditch and showed signs of impairment. Later tests showed his blood alcohol content to be .310 percent, troopers said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 19.
DUI
• 8:32 p.m. Sept. 14 at Pa. Game Lands 317, 17132 Old Turnpike Road, Hartley Township.
William Ernest Delsite, 44, of 128 Lumber Mill Lane, Millmont, was charged with DUI (two counts), possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and required financial responsibility. Troopers responded after game commission deputies approached a vehicle and observed a glass smoking bowl in the center console of the vehicle. Delsitewas allegedly found with the bowl and suspected marijuana. His blood later tested positive for marijuana, troopers said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
• Feb. 8 at 4716 Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township.
David Wesley Shoemaker, 30, whose last known address was 101 Stahl Road, Mifflinburg, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance. State Police at Montoursville charged Shoemaker stemming from allegations he sold a confidential informant $250 worth of methamphetamine (four grams). A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Possession with intent to deliver ‘spice’
• May 8 at Red Bank Road, near Johnstown Road, West Buffalo Township.
Amanda Jo Wright, 27, of 2770 Dietrich Road, Mifflinburg, was charged with possession with intent to deliver “spice,” delivery of “spice,” criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance. State Police at Montoursville said a supervised buy of “spice” was negotiated with a confidential informant and Wright provided “spice” in exchange for $40. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Possession of a controlled substance
• 3:19 p.m. Sept. 13 at Dollar General, 16786 Route 15, Gregg Township.
Jason Howard Swartz, 42, of 125 Deer Ridge Road, Millerstown, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft. Troopers said Swartz entered the store and took six energy drinks valued at $17.70. Troopers also found him in possession of three hypodermic needles, methamphetamine and Suboxone. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Forgery
• 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Cole’s Hardware, 24 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
Michael Steven Lorenz, 25, of 722 Chestnut St., Sunbury, was charged with forgery, identity theft, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking. Mifflinburg police said Lorenz was one of two men who purchased 25 items totaling $1,567.98 by forging names on an account. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Retail theft
• 7:14 p.m. July 28 at 2 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg.
Hannah Smith, 18, of 24 Saratoga Lane, Mifflinburg, was charged with retail theft and theft by unlawful taking. Mifflinburg police allege that while employed as a store clerk at Puff’s, Smith entered fraudulent transactions and stole Juul pods, totaling $34.69. Additionally, police said she stole an additional nine items totaling $163. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
• 7:19 p.m. Tuesday in the Loyal Plaza traffic way, 1969 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
A 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jennifer L. Munroe, 40, of Williamsport, was stopped when it attempted to make a left turn and struck the passenger side of a westbound 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by David A. Ortega, 38, of Williamsport, according to troopers. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Munroe was issued a warning for vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
2-vehicle crash
• 4:19 p.m. Tuesday along Commerce Park Drive, south of the drive, Loyalsock Township.
A 2015 Honda Crosstour driven by an unnamed person attempted a left turn onto the I-180 eastbound ramp when it struck an eastbound 2005 Chrysler Pacifica, troopers said. No one was injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:47 p.m. Tuesday along Route 15 south, near the Route 14 exit, Lewis Township.
A 2008 Peterbilt 335 driven by Duane A. Sensenig, 31, of Ephrata, was traveling south down a hill when it began to rotate in a right bend in the roadway, went off the roadway and onto the shoulder, then overturned, troopers reported. Sensenig was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
