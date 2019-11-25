Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Harassment
• 5:09 p.m. Nov. 18 in Watsontown.
John O’Neill, 41, of Honey Brook, was charged after he allegedly posted multiple harassing comments and a picture of an alleged victim on a public Facebook page.
Criminal trespass
• 10 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Ash St., Watsontown.
Nathan Biddinger, 32, of New Columbia, was charged with criminal/defiant trespass, loitering and prowling at nighttime and disorderly conduct stemming from allegations he yelled, cursed and tried to provoke a fight, all of which was observed by witnesses, police noted. Additionally, Biddiner trespassed onto another person’s property and returned to provided fight after being told to leave. He allegedly looked into windows as well.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 6:45 p.m. Friday along Broadway Road, Turbot Township.
Troopers said a 2007 Volvo XC70 driven by Rebecca A. Boswell, 22, of State College, was traveling east on the exit ramp from I-80 when it stopped at the stop sign and struck the left side of an eastbound 2017 Jeep Compass driven by Pamela J. Pfleegor, 61, of Milton. All were belted and no injuries were noted. Boswell will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 6:15 p.m. Friday along I-80 west, East Chillisquaque Township.
A westbound 2003 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Barbara A. Cook, 48, of Sunbury, struck a deer in the roadway, spun clockwise and hit a guiderail, troopers reported. Cook and her passenger were belted and no injuries were noted.
Theft
• Between 8 a.m. Nov. 11 and 7 p.m. Nov. 15 along Hancook Court, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 73-year-old Milton woman reportedly received a scam email indicating she had won a Publishers Clearing House prize, then sent $300 cash to claim the prize.
State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash
• 5:50 p.m. Nov. 16 along Shikellamy Avenue, Upper Augusta Township.
A 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Brandee Leigh Evans was backing out of Domino’s Pizza when troopers said it struck a 2013 Subaru Legacy, which was traveling east on Shikellamy Avenue. The driver of the Subaru was not named. No injuries were reported. Evans was cited for driving without insurance.
Natural death
• 4:44 p.m. Nov. 21 along Mahanoy Street, Zerbe Township.
An unidentified 46-year-old Trevorton woman died of natural causes, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Reckless endangering
• 11:36 p.m. Nov. 21 along Crissinger Hill Road, Lower Augusta Township.
Troopers reported that two rounds from a gun hit a home. A vehicle was seen fleeing the scene. Listed as victims were Troy Stover, 50, Penny Stover, 43, and Jaia Stover, 20, all of Sunbury. An investigation is ongoing.
Union County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 6:02 p.m. Thursday along Col. John Kelly Road, east of Walbash Road, Buffalo Township.
A 2003 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Scott D. Steingrabe, 20, of Lewisburg, was traveling east at a high rate of speed, troopers noted, when it went off the north shoulder, struck a wooden fence, PennDOT sign and a tree. Steingrabe and a passenger, Bryce A. Shiffer, 22, of Lewisburg, were belted. Steingrabe sustained suspected injuries and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 8:19 a.m. Friday along Buffalo Road, east of Pine Creek Road, Hartley Township.
A 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Harold Beach, 85, of Lock Haven, was traveling east when it left its lane, went onto the south shoulder, down a grass embankment and rotated, troopers noted. Beach was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury. He will be issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
• Between 4 p.m. Nov. 12 and 7:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at 2565 Creek Road, Hartley Township.
Someone allegedly entered a cargo trailer and stole multiple construction tools, valued at more than $4,000, from Elton Martin, 43, of Mifflinburg. An investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
• 3:33 p.m. Thursday at Sunoco, 16862 Route 15, Gregg Township.
Jack Foyil, 48, of Milton, allegedly entered the store and took a chili burrito valued at $3.29, two packs of Cracker Barrel cheese valued at $1.98 and a rack-o-rib sandwich valued at $3.79 without paying.
Criminal mischief
• 8 a.m. Thursday at 1755 Spruce Run Road, Buffalo Township.
Troopers said Ronald Shumate, 63, of Lewisburg, spun the tires of his vehicle on a gravel driveway, which caused stones to be thrown into the vehicle of Logan Snyder, 26, of Lewisburg. A small chip was noted in the front windshield.
Criminal mischief
• Between 12:01 a.m. Nov. 15 and 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at 2236 State Route 44, Gregg Township.
Troopers are investigating an incident in which the rear window of a vehicle owned by Joshua Wertz, 20, of Milton, was broken. Damage is estimated at $30.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Terroristic threats
• 9:58 p.m. Nov. 9 along Broadway Road, Limestone Township.
An unidentified 61-year-old man from Danville was charged after allegedly hitting, shoving and attempting to choke an unidentified 55-year-old woman from Bloomsburg.
Harassment
• 10:40 a.m. Nov. 16 at North Central Secure Treatment Unit, 13 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township.
Daniel Macmillan, 18, of Telford, allegedly spit in the face and on the sweatshirt of Terry Tirko, 25, of Catawissa.
Criminal mischief
• 8:19 p.m. Nov. 17 along Continental Boulevard, Valley Township.
Someone threw an object at the home of Connie Yonkin, 77, of Danville. An investigation is ongoing.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 11:07 a.m. Tuesday along Route 104 at Bickel Road, Center Township.
Troopers said a 2003 Mazda Protege driven by Joseph C. Fopeano, 71, of Paxtonville, was traveling north when it turned left and was struck by a southbound 2006 Lincoln-Continental MKC driven by Jonathan M. Bierly, 72, of Rebersburg. Both drivers were belted and both were transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with unspecified injuries. Fopeano will be cited with vehicle turning left.
2-vehicle crash
• Sometime Friday along Route 522, Penn Township.
Troopers said a 2000 Saturn Ion driven by Amanda L. Thomas, 29, of Selinsgrove, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Benjamin J. Roush, 38, of Middleburg. Both drivers and a passenger were belted. No injuries were noted. Thomas will be cited with following too closely.
Retail theft
• Between 6:58 p.m. Sept. 14 and 6:57 p.m. Nov. 1 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers said John Dupee, 44, of Shamokin Dam, left the store without paying for $140.30 worth of food items.
Retail theft
• 7:41 p.m. Nov. 1 at Boscovs, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township.
Troopers allege Stephanie DiRocco, 28, of Northumberland, left the store without paying for $226 worth of assorted baby clothing items.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 1:05 a.m. Nov. 3 along St. Michaels Road and Route 15 south, Lewis Township.
Following the crash of a 2013 Ford, troopers said Keifer Ohl, 22, of South Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed.
DUI
• 6:07 p.m. Nov. 7 along Conrad Hill Road, and Route 118, Wolf Township.
Joseph Drummond, 49, of Williamsport, was allegedly found to driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending chemical testing. A 2006 Hyundai is the suspect vehicle.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:21 p.m. Tuesday along Route 87 near Snyder’s Country Pet Food, Fairfield Township.
A 1998 Dodge Dakota driven by an unnamed person exited the parking lot and was struck by a southbound 2015 Nissan X-Terra, police said. No injuries were noted. The driver of the Dodge will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 5:47 p.m. Nov. 15 along I-180 eastbound, east of the Pennsdale exit, Muncy Township.
An eastbound 2020 BMW Alpine B7 driven by an unnamed person struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. The driver was belted and was not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 11:25 a.m. Friday along Route 15 north, east of Upper Powys Road, Lewis Township.
A 2007 Mazda CX7 driven by Marlene A. Hevner, 68, of Renovo, was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway. Hevner was belted and was not injured. The collision caused disabling damage, troopers noted.
Assault
• 6:36 p.m. Nov. 10 along Heshbon Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported physical altercation. Charges submitted were withdrawn when it was discovered a juvenile falsely alleged an assault by her father.
Harassment
• 4:30 p.m. Wednesday along Pleasant Hills Road, Loyalsock Township.
Kevin Getz, 33, of Williamsport, allegedly threw a pumpkin at a 61-year-old Montgomery man, and then spit on him.
Harassment
• 6:34 p.m. Tuesday along Sand Hill Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both of Montoursville, were cited following an alleged argument which included physical contact, troopers noted.
Terroristic threats
• 8:50 p.m. Sunday along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers are investigating a report of multiple voicemails left on a phone directed at a 14-year-old Williamsport boy.
Criminal trespass
• 6:31 p.m. Tuesday along Wallis Run Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
Someone broke into the residence of a 45-year-old Trout Run man through a sliding glass door, troopers noted. Nothing was damaged or reported stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
• Between 10:15 p.m. Nov. 11 and 6:45 a.m. Nov. 12 at 425 Clayton Ave., Loyalsock Township.
A 2016 Ford Explorer, 2019 Dodge Ram and 2018 Jeep were spray painted with green paint, troopers reported. Victims were Janelle Borrosco, 42, Angela Carbajal, 32 and Sarah Godfrey, 36, all of Williamsport. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Drug possession
• 11:07 p.m. Oct. 25 along I-180 eastbound, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers reported stopping a vehicle driven by Devin Shaw, 18, of Richmond, R.I., for alleged violations. Shaw was found to be in possession of narcotics, and was under the influence, it was noted. Charges were filed.
US Attorney David J. Freed,
Middle District of Pennsylvania,
Williamsport
Sentenced
• Nov. 7 in Middle District Court, Harrisburg.
Brett Trageser, 29, of Cumberland County Prison and formerly of Bloomsburg, was sentenced to 156 months imprisonment followed by five years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Freed noted Trageser pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent 400 grams or more of fentanyl between October 2015 and May 2017. Trageser was determined to have distributed between 1.2 an d4 kilograms of fentanyl pills that were being manufactured by co-conspirator Nathan Anthony Ott, 34, who is incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix, N.J., who was obtaining kilogram quantities of fentanyl manufacturing the kilograms into pills, Freed noted. Ott sold the manufactured pills locally in Chambersburg using “runners” and then began selling the pills online utilizing the dark web to distribute the manufactured pills throughout the US and a few foreign countries. Ott would mail the packages from various US Postal facilities in Chambersburg and surrounding areas. Ott was sentenced to 210 months imprisonment. Additional co-conspirators and their sentences, are listed as well: Apollo Ravanna Bey, 21 months; Mike Wood, 120 months; Cindy Jo Wood, 48 months; Justin Chandler, 120 months; Stephanie Holtry, 48 months.
