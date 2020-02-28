Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Plea Court
• Cory J. Renner, 30, of Lewisburg, entered a no contest plea to misdemeanor simple assault. A felony count of strangulation apply pressure to the throat of neck was dismissed.
State Police At Milton DUI
• 2:37 a.m. Feb. 1 along Broad and Haas streets, Kelly Township.
Troopers stopped a 2015 Mazda 3 driven by Stacey Marino, 43, of Montgomery, due to alleged traffic violations. Marino allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI. Charges were filed, police noted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 10:12 a.m. Tuesday along JPM Road, north of Timberhaven Drive, Kelly Township.
A 2008 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Annette T. Weaver, 67, of Allenwood, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Linda C. Moyer, 73, of West Milton, troopers reported. Weaver was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a possible injury. She will be cited with following too closely.
Hit and run
• 3:18 a.m. Sunday along Centennial Road, West Buffalo Township.
A 2011 Ford F250 Supercab driven by Jeremy Null, 42, of Mifflinburg, was traveling south when it left the roadway, struck a mailbox and tree, then fled the scene, troopers noted. Null will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Courthouse Marriage license
• Kelly Renee Kling, 31, New Columbia; Isaiah Christopher Sampson Hicks, 28, New Columbia
Divorce granted
• Audriana M. Libby, Branden G. Libby, 4 years
Deed transfers
• Jerry J. Lahr, Tersa A. Lahr to Daryl L. Miller, Keith A., Miller, Matthew G. Miller, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Angela K. Strickler, William J. Strickler to Rosedale Investors LLC, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Gregory O. Ely, Cathy L. Ely by agent, Gregory Ely to Donald L. Rowe, Heather N. Rowe, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Danielle R. Mast, Daniel S. Mast, Danielle R. Newcomer to Danielle R. Mast, Daniel S. Mast, property in Gregg Township, $1.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 2:03 p.m. Sunday along Route 642, west of Dance Hall Road, East Chillisquaque Township.
An eastbound 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Colton A. Koser, 29, of Danville, went out of control in a left curve, spun counter-clockwise, went off the north shoulder, struck a utility pole, went off the south shoulder into a yard and left the scene, police reported. Koser was not injured and will be charged with driving under the influence, it was noted.
Theft by deception
• Between Feb. 2 and 9:47 a.m. Feb. 15 at 2792 Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township.
Someone made eight fraudulent transactions using the debit card information of Jennifer Sipe, 38, of Milton. An investigation is ongoing. Charges were made to Amazon in the amounts of $17.98, $29.89, $20.87 (three); Bath and Body Works, two at $99.63; and ACL at $109.98.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Matthew Hanon, 32, of Watsontown, and Jennifer Santo, 27, of Watsontown.
• Michael Foreman, 34, of Watsontown, and Linda Kindig, 30, of Muncy.
• Katelyn Farr, 23, of Milton, Jacob Neltz, 22, of Northumberland.
• Jeremy Brubaker, 29, of Mount Pleasant Mills, and Laura Martin, 24, of Trevorton.
• Janeal Fulkrod, 29, of Herndon, and Mark Yerger Jr., 34, of Herndon.
• Samantha Ferguson, 27, of Elysburg and Kenneth Bergenstock, 28, of Elysburg.
• Makenzi Clark, 20, of Northumberland, and Eric Martin, 21, of Port Trevorton.
• Thomas DiMaria, 30, of Paxinos, and Kelli Martz, 29, of Paxinos.
• Howard Bowers II, 72, of Shamokin Dam, and Barbara Quinn Hepner, 71, of Sunbury.
State Police At Montoursville Theft by deception
• Between Dec. 3-28 at South Second St., Sunbury.
Troopers are investigating an alleged fraud which took place throughout Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Harassment
• 8:15 p.m. Saturday at 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township.
A suspect allegedly struck a victim, and the victim responded by throwing hot coffee on the suspect, troopers noted. Neither party wished to pursue charges.
Criminal mischief
• 3:40 p.m. Jan. 29 at Danville State Hospital, 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township.
A 34-year-old Camp Hill woman allegedly caused $188.90 damage to property, troopers reported.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 1:47 p.m. Feb. 18 along Route 522 at Salem Road, Penn Township.
A southbound 2015 Honda CRV driven by Elaine D. Krick, 63, of Mifflinburg, failed to stop at a posted stop sign, entered the intersection and struck the driver-side rear door area of an eastbound 2004 Ford Escape driven by Deborah K. Hackenberg, 54, of Middleburg, troopers reported. Hackenberg was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected injury. Krick was belted and was not injured. Krick will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
Assault
• 6 p.m. Monday along Route 522, Spring Township.
A 27-year-old Beaver Springs man was arrested and charged with simple assault after an alleged incident with a 31-year-old Beaver Springs woman.
Harassment
• 6:05 p.m. Tuesday at 6 E. Mill Road, Monroe Township.
Troopers were dispatched to an inactive domestic and after an investigation, Dylan Lubrant, 19, of Selinsgrove, was charged due to an alleged incident with Pamela Stevenson, 20, of Milton.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 1:26 a.m. Wednesday at 536 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers stopped a 2004 Toyota Camry due to an unreadable license plate when a search of the vehicle produced a glass pipe with possible methamphetamine residue, it was noted. A 30-year-old Selinsgrove man was arrested. An investigation is ongoing.
Scattering rubbish
• 3:23 p.m. Tuesday at 45 Industrial Park Road, Selinsgrove.
An excessive amount of trash was left in the public garbage can at Hoovers Island, troopers noted. A suspect was contacted and PennDOT agreed not to press charges.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
• 4:26 p.m. Tuesday along Route 442 at East Penn Street, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by Joy A. Dieffenderfer, 37, of Williamsport, was traveling north when it struck a southbound 2019 Kia Forte driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Jersey Shore girl, troopers said, which began a left turn upon seeing a green turn arrow. No injuries were reported.
Harassment
• 2:20 p.m. Wednesday along St. Michaels Road, Lewis Township.
A 38-year-old Cogan Station man was cited after a verbal altercation between he and his 37-year-old wife allegedly became physical.
Theft
• Between 3:36 p.m. Jan. 21 and 3:30 p.m. Friday along Leader Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A X-Box valued at $270, X-Box headset valued at $99, Battlefield game valued at 455, Grand Theft Auto valued at $55, X-Box controller valued at $30, rubber shock absorber valued at $10 and Call of Duty valued at $55 were stolen from a 28-year-old Loyasock man, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 7:53 p.m. Monday along South Main and East Lycoming streets, Hughesville.
Troopers stopped a 2006 BMW for alleged violations and Dalton James, 23, of Hughesville, was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia, troopers reported.
Drug possession
• 1:13 p.m. Sunday along East Third Street and Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers stopped a 2007 Chrysler and arrested Wesley Miller, 27, of Williamsport, when paraphernalia and cocaine was found, police reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.