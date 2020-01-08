Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg
Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived or had hearings held are scheduled for formal arraignment Jan. 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Michael R. Gauck, 22, of Sunbury, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony count of possession of firearm prohibited and a summary count of unlawful presentation of loaded firearm.
• Ralph Eugene Butler, 59, of Georgetown, Del., waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (three counts) and summary counts of careless driving and disregard traffic lane.
• William Ernest Delsite, 45, of Millmont, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts), possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of operation of vehicle without required financial responsibility.
• Devin Amanda Feigles, 36, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony count of endangering welfare of children, misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts) and summary counts of driving without a license, display plate card in improper vehicle and driving while operating privileges is suspended or revoked.
• Ryan Kristopher Page, 35, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and summary counts of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, failure to keep right, disregard traffic lane, driving at safe speed, failure to stop and give information render aid and failure to notify police of accident/injury or death.
• Coleen Renae Wagner, 61, of Lewisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of forgery, false swearing-mislead public servant and make false application for title registration.
• Blair Dunkle, 58, of Selinsgrove, had a summary count of verfication moved to traffic and a misdemeanor count of tamper with public record/information withdrawn.
• Ralph E. Hauck Jr., 50, of Allenwood, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony count of possession of firearm prohibited and summary counts of taking/possession of game or wildlife, use vehicle improperly, violate rules and regulations while trespassing and unlawful shooting on or across highway.
• Charges dismissed. DUI and other charges against Sean Michael Clancy, 26, of Waterloo, N.Y., were dismissed after Clancy died on Dec. 30.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
• 2:14 a.m. Dec. 8, 300-block Market St., Lewisburg.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police stopped a Chevrolet Silverado driven by William M. Dangler, 47, of Sunbury after it allegedly travelled across the center line of the roadway. After observation and a series of field tests, Dangler was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood alcohol test which alleged a BAC of 0.137%. He was charged with misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance, DUI high rate of alcohol and summary counts.
Controlled substance
• Dec. 24, Market and Water streets, Lewisburg.
Steven A. Pagan, 27, of Elizabeth, N.J., was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, a misdemeanor. Troopers said a vehicle was pulled over after following the vehicle in front of it too closely. The odor of marijuana was allegedly coming from the vehicle when they stopped it and Pagan, a back seat passenger, produced marijuana when asked. He was charged after the suspected marijuana was weighed and tested.
Controlled substance
• Dec. 24, Market and Water streets, Lewisburg.
Vanessa A. Marques, 27, of Elizabeth, N.J., was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, a misdemeanor. Troopers said a vehicle was pulled over after following the vehicle in front of it too closely. The odor of marijuana was allegedly coming from the vehicle when they stopped it. Marques, a front seat passenger, produced marijuana when asked and was charged when the suspected marijuana was weighed and tested.
Driving while privilege suspended
• 9:07 a.m. Dec. 19, St. Anthony and North Water streets, Lewisburg.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police stopped a Chevrolet Impala to check for vehicle registrations and alleged that Darrell L. Alston, 50, of Milton, was driving while operating privileges were suspended or revoked. He was charged with a misdemeanor for third alleged offense and several summary counts.
State Police At Milton
1-vehicle crash
• 2:06 a.m. Monday along Buffalo Road, west of Cooper Mill Road, Lewis Township.
A 2001 Dodge Neon driven by Steven F. Delgado Javier, 21, of Mifflinburg, was traveling west when it lost traction in a left curve, went off the north side of the roadway and struck a tree. Delgado Javier was belted and was not injured.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton
1-vehicle crash
• 10:19 p.m. Dec. 23 along Route 147 north, north of Ridge Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2006 Subaru driven by Eric J. Daniels, 28, of Danville, was traveling south when it went off the west shoulder and struck a concrete pipe, troopers noted. Daniels was belted and was not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 5:34 p.m. Sunday along I-180 westbound, north of Route 44, Delaware Township.
A 2010 Chrysler Sebring driven by an unnamed person struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. Belts were reportedly worn and no injuries were noted.
Montour County
State Police At Milton
Aggravated assault
• 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 301 Pepper Hills Drive, Cooper Township.
Troopers responded to a report of someone throwing knives at his sister. When troopers arrived, Michael Warren Hartzell, 24, was encountered in the kitchen and allegedly brandished two knives. Troopers reported they repeatedly requested Hartzell to drop the knives, but he would not comply. Troopers then deployed tasers and ultimately took Hartzell into custody. Two troopers received what was reported to be non-life-threatening lacerations to their arms. Hartzell was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering and resisting arrest.
