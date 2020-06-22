Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 12:09 a.m. Saturday along I-80 westbound near mile marker 212, Turbot Township.
A 2014 Nissan Altima driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when it swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle, went off the south side of the roadway into the median, rotated counterclockwise and struck a guiderail, troopers reported. No one was injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 9:12 p.m. Friday along Route 54, Lewis Township.
Troopers said a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Richard B. Seymore, 33, of Watsontown, was traveling east when it struck a deer in the roadway. All were belted and no injuries were noted.
Harassment
• 1:57 p.m. Friday at 18 Blue Jay Drive, Delaware Township.
Troopers said Kay Hofer, 77, and Callysta Smith, 35, both of Watsontown, were engaged in a verbal and physical altercation. Both were charged and the investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
• Between 10 a.m. June 16 and 10 a.m. Wednesday at 140 N. Mill Road, East Chillisquaque Township.
Someone entered the residence of Robert Crissman, 46, and Brandon Emery, 30, of Milton, and decapitated a pet guinea pig, troopers noted. Two cats are also reported missing.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Coco Maurer, 38, of Montandon, and Alfred Iezzi Jr., 31, of Montandon.
• Stephanie Trimble, 48, of Watsontown, and Charles Strayer Jr., 61, of Watsontown.
• Shaheed Lewis-Wilfield, 42, of Milton, and Danna Calhoun, 43, of Milton.
• Lauren Gilger, 31, of Danville, and Adam Cook, 32, of Danville.
• Denise Girardi, 44, of Mount Carmel, and Jack Allen Jr., 49, of Mount Carmel.
• Dawn Urbanavage, 46, of Coal Township, and George Weaver Jr., 52, of Coal Township.
• Michelle Harris, 46, of Sunbury, and Clifford Wertz, 45, of Sunbury.
• Joseph Barillia III, 48, of Marion Heights, and Christa Hart, 48, of Marion Heights.
• Danielle Higgins, 26, of Sunbury, and Jared Turner, 29, of Sunbury.
• Todd Tobias, 52, of Coal Township, and Christy Schankweller, 53, of Shamokin
Stephanie Creekmore, 54, of Kulpmont, and Daniel DeFrancesco, 63, of Kulpmont
Deed transfers
• Harriet S. Miller to Brent C. Reitmeyer, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Dale N. Rathmell and Deidre A. Rathmell to Ross D. Rathmell and Cher L. Rathmell, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Leo C. McLaughlin and Deborah A. McLaughlin to Zachary A. Kratzer, property in Milton, $1.
• Ryan M. Johnson and Amber N. Johnson to Denise C. Royer, property in Milton, $1.
• Nancy L. Shook estate, Kenneth W. Reynolds co-executor and individually and Penny A. Raup co-executor and individually to Penny A. Raup, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Nancy L. Shook estate, Kenneth W. Reynolds co-executor and individually and Penny A. Raup co-exeuctor and individually to Kenneth W. Reynolds, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Nancy L. Shook estate, Kenneth W. Reynolds co-execuctor and individually and Penny A. Raup co-executor and individually to Penny A. Raup, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• US Bank National Association trustee, Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp, Home Equity Asset Trust 2004 4 Home Equity Pass Through Certificates Series 2004 4 and Wells Fargo Bank NA agent to J. Parke Stoltzfus and Marcia M. Stoltzfus, property in Watsontown, $60,000.
Union County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 5:34 p.m. Thursday along Old Turnpike Road, west of Strickler Road, Buffalo Township.
A 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Mifflinburg girl was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Pamela S. Reitenbach, 58, of Mifflinburg, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. The girl will be cited with careless driving.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 5:18 p.m. Friday along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 204.9, White Deer Township.
Troopers said a 2015 Subaru Forester driven by Cheryl C. Kistler, 49, of Tamaqua, was traveling east when it went out of control and struck a tree off the roadway. Kistler was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected serious injury, troopers noted. Passenger Charles R. Kistler, 52, of Tamaqua, was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:03 p.m. Friday along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 207, White Deer Township.
An eastbound 2002 Toyota Corolla driven by Eileen M. Blaine, 29, of Berwick, went out of control in the left lane, went into the right lane and hit a concrete barrier, troopers noted. Blaine was belted and was not injured.
Hit and run
• 6:06 a.m. Thursday along Crossroads Drive, east of Spruce Run Road, Kelly Township.
A vehicle left the roadway, struck a fence off the left shoulder and left the property via a gate, police noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 8:!6 a.m. Saturday along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 205.4, White Deer Township.
A 2019 Hyundai Elantra driven by Melissa J. Notari, 40, of Shickshinny, was traveling east when it struck a deer in the roadway, police noted. Notari was belted and was not injured.
Retail theft
• Between 1:30 p.m May 8 and 9:09 a.m. June 3 at Weis Markets, Kelly Township.
Monica Brubaker, 34, of Lewisburg, allegedly failed to scan items at the self-checkout on four different occasions. Stolen items amounted to $292.65, police noted. Felony charges were filed, police added.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Vehicle vs. deer
• 6:46 a.m. Saturday along Montour Boulevard, Cooper Township.
A 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by Bridget L. Brown-Hummel, 39, of Danville, struck a deer in the roadway, which caused disabling damage to the vehicle, troopers reported. Brown-Hummel was belted and was not injured.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Drug possession
• 1:36 a.m. Wednesday at 290 Center Ave., Spring Township.
Troopers responded to a report of a naked woman walking along Center Avenue and allegedly found an 18-year-old Beavertown woman under the influence of narcotics and in possession of narcotics.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 6:33 p.m. June 6 along South Pine Run and Youngs roads, Woodward Township.
Troopers said a crash involving a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt and 2018 Chevrolet Silverado led to suspicion of DUI. An investigation is ongoing.
DUI
• 11:15 a.m. April 17 along I-180 westbound, Williamsport.
A westbound 1996 Ford was stopped after it was observed driving in an erratic manner, and almost striking a game warden vehicle, troopers said. The driver was tested for suspicion of DUI and charges are pending.
2-vehicle crash
• 7:37 p.m. Tuesday along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2008 Saturn Aura driven by Vivian D. Handy, 43, of Williamsport, was traveling east when it attempted a left turn into a parking lot, failed to yield right of way, and struck a westbound 2011 Mazda 2 driven by Paige N. Lorson, 28, of Williamsport. Handy will be cited with turning movements and required signals and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and Lorson will be cited with registration and certificate of title required.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:22 p.m. Tuesday along Route 220 north at North Main Street, Wolf Township.
A 2018 Peterbilt driven by David L. Thatch, 56, of Parma, Mo., was traveling north when it made a right turn and its trailer sideswiped the impact barrier, troopers reported. When the vehicle backed to make a wider turn, tires gouged new asphalt and chipped a curb, troopers noted. The vehicle then continued south, damaging multiple safety delineators. The crash remains under investigation.
Scooter crash (injury)
• 7:18 p.m. Monday along Pond Road into the township fire department parking lot, Muncy Township.
Troopers said a Taotao Pony ATM50 driven by Betsey J. Richner, 54, of Pennsdale, stopped, then accelerated across Pond Road into the parking lot, where it struck a cement wall. Richner was not wearing a helmet and was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, for unspecified injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.