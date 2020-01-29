HARRISBURG — The Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) filed welfare fraud charges against 45 individuals during the month of December. The restitution owed the commonwealth in these cases totals $240,125.40. Additional cost savings will be realized as the defendants will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits in the programs they allegedly defrauded.
“Ensuring the integrity of public assistance programs is crucial in our service to the citizens of Pennsylvania,” said Acting State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller. “We hold accountable those who willfully defraud these programs while safeguarding assistance for those who are in need. We are proud to support Governor Wolf’s investment in services to vulnerable populations by providing an important program integrity role.”
The OSIG filed thirty-five (35) cases of fraudulently receiving public assistance that were graded as felonies of the third degree. Only two of the 35 charged were from the immediate area.
• Colin Snyder, of Williamsport in Lycoming County, for $2,929.56 in medical assistance fraud and $1,056.00 in SNAP fraud.
• Melissa Spong, of Williamsport in Lycoming County, for $1,449.00 in SNAP fraud and $1,410.50 in cash assistance fraud.
If convicted, the maximum penalty they face is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00, plus, in the case of SNAP, Cash Assistance, or Subsidized Day Care fraud, a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they allegedly defrauded.
In addition, the OSIG filed ten (10) separate misdemeanor charges of public benefits fraud.
All persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Anonymously report suspected welfare fraud on the OSIG website or call the Welfare Fraud Tipline: 800-932-0582.
