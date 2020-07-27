Northumberland County
Courthouse
Deed transfers
• Rodger W. Chappell to Fawn L. Souder, property in Milton, $80,000.
• Christopher R. Swartzlander to Sadie M. Moser and David J. Lugo, property in Milton, $96,500.
• Holly S. Zeigler to Holly S. Zeigler Family Protection Trust, David R. Zeigler trustee and Michal J. Zeigler trustee, property in Milton, $1.
• TKT Property Services LLC to Justin Ayers, property in Milton, $1.
• William R. Hartline and Leslie A. Hartline to Kurt Henrie and Megan Henrie, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Tina M. Walter, Tina M. Moser and Michael A. Walter to James B.N. Bubb and Kaitlyn M. Musser, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Thomas H. Ross and Martha J . Ross to Ronald L. Clark and Faith D. Clark, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Lyle E. Weaver and Christine A. Weaver to Brandon K. Yoder and Emily D. Yoder, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Herbert D. Erdman, Beatrice J. Shenuski and Beatrice Erdman to Herbert D. Erdman and Beatrice J. Erdman, property in Turbot Township, $1.
Union County
Courthouse
Deed transfers
• James M. Bender, Eunice M. Bender to Timothy P. Bender, Sarah A,. Bender, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Donald R. Long, Kafy M. Long to Keith A. Wagner, Barbara J. Wagner, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Scott M. Clark, Alicia L. Clark to Scott M. Clark, property in Lewisburg, quit claim, $1.
• Glen A. Beachy, Heather B. Beachy, Heather B. Gingerich, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Terry L. Hanselman, Alice M. Hanselman to Latasha M. Newcomer, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lee Ann Cummings to Harry E. Holliday, Joyce L. Holliday, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Carle Laurie Deitrick trustee, Carl Laurie Deitrick Living Trust to Carle Laurie Deitrick, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jonathan E. Seckinger executor, Rachel Bruno executor, Merillyn Lee Seckinger estate, Lee P. Seckinger estate to Gene M. Baker, Amy M. Baker, property in White Deer Township, $364,725.
• Michelle Vangheem to Adam H. Buchanan, Holly G. Buchanan, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Gerald Wayne Boop, Kathy Ann Boop to Douglas S. Boop, Jennifer K. Boop, property in Hartley Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Steven D. Sampsell, Diane M. Sampsell to Chase L. Hart, Trace B. Hart, property in Hartley Township, $30,000.
• Shirley S. Zimmerman to George L. Bartlett, Devid W. Bartlett executor, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Elizabeth H. Zimmerman to Clint H. Sheesley, Stephanie N. Sheesley, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Joseph A. Yoder, Jane R. Yoder to Joseph A. Yoder, Jane R. Yoder, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Benjamin G. Jamison, Jocelyn R. Jamison, Jocelyn R. Trate to Benjamin G. Jamison, Jocelyn R. Jamison, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Steven L. Hook, Wanda L. Hook to Ronald L. Shumate, Theresa K. Shumate, property in Buffalo Township, $65,000.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove
Warrant
• 9:24 p.m. July 21 at 1101 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
During a traffic stop, troopers said Ryan Michael Park, 42, of New Columbia, was found to have a warrant for his arrest out of New York. He was arraigned and transported to the Snyder County Prison.
Cruelty to animals
• 7:53 a.m. July 25 at 400 High St., Selinsgrove.
Alexander Callender, 28, of Selinsgrove, was cited for failing to keep his dog restrained to his premises after the dog was found running loose, troopers reported.
Theft
• Between July 14 and 21 along Creek Road, Monroe Township.
Troopers said someone stole $17,000 from a joint checking account belonging to an unidentified 54-year-old Selinsgrove man and an unidentified 54-year-old Selinsgrove woman. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 11:47 a.m. July 19 at Kentucky Fried Chicken, 3079 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Brandon Weikel, 28, of Shamokin, was allegedly found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia after police responded to the report of an erratic driver.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
DUI
• 5:29 p.m. July 21 at 2042 Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
Jody Hess, 51, of Muncy, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after police were dispatched to the report of an erratic driver. Charges are pending toxicology reports.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:25 a.m. July 19 along I-180 westbound, east of exit 15, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2006 Subaru Legacy driven by Jasmine A. Aurand, 39, of Cogan Station, was traveling west when it drifted off the left shoulder, struck a guiderail and overturned onto its driver’s side, troopers reported. Aurand was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, police said. She was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, and was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
ATV crash (injury)
• 3:05 p.m. July 20 along Cooley Road, north of Route 44, Washington Township.
The rear wheel on a 2020 Kymco UXV 700I Le Prime driven by Russel L. Reynolds, 60, of Allenwood, came off causing the vehicle to go out of control and overturn onto its driver’s side, troopers said. Reynolds was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury.
Motorcycle vs. deer (injury)
• 7:43 a.m. July 25 along Rounte 414, McHenry Township.
A 2012 BMW R1200GS driven by Edward Earley, 61, of Williamsport, struck a deer. Earley, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained a suspected minor injury, police said.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 9:15 p.m. July 21 along Route 442, west of Curly Hill Road, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2015 Hyundai Genesis struck a deer in the roadway and sustained minor damage, police noted. No injuries were noted.
Vehicle fire
• 1:01 p.m. July 17 along Yeagle Road, Eldred Township.
A stationary 2011 Jeep Wrangler operated by Cynthia Probst, 24, of Williamsport, caught on fire. Troopers reported no injuries.
Indecent exposure
• Noon July 23 at Greevey and Old Montoursville roads, Loyalsock Township.
Dustin Wentzler, 42, of Montoursville, reported to troopers that he witnessed a man lower his pants, exposing himself.
Harassment
• 3:34 p.m. July 18 along Hazel Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 19-year-old Williamsport man struck a 17-year-old Williamsport woman with his fist.
Disorderly conduct
• 7:45 p.m. July 17 along East Penn Street, Muncy Creek Township.
An unknown male allegedly exposed himself and began masturbating in front of a 30-year-old Benton woman, troopers reported. The male fled in a black pickup truck. An investigation is ongoing.
Forgery
• 1 p.m. July 20 along Harris Lane, Fairfield Township.
Someone forged a check. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
• Between 5 p.m. July 18 and 5 p.m. July 19 along Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
Someone stole air pods and money valued at $280 from an 18-year-old Turbotville woman, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
• 10 a.m. June 12 along Route 44 north, Watson Township.
A 65-year-old Jersey Shore woman was contacted by those claiming to represent Amazon and defrauded of $5,300, police reported.
Theft of motor vehicle
• 11:30 a.m. July 17 along Tallow Bottom Road, Mill Creek Township.
A 27-year-old Huntland, Tenn., man reported his 2000 Ford Ranger, white in color, stolen. Troopers said he believed a female friend took the truck and may be headed to Tennessee. Also stolen: Saws, drills, chargers and batteries valued at $300; a bag of DVDs and video games valued at $500 and a Playstation 4 valued at $200.
Theft of motor vehicle
• Between noon July 9 and 7 p.m. July 15 at 2167 Route 184, Cogan House Township.
A 2016 black and red Coleman Power Sports ATV was taken from an 18-year-old Trout Run man, troopers noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.