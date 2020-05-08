Northumberland County
State Police At Milton Firearm/weapon failure to relinquish
• 10:22 a.m. Monday along Loop Road and Center Street, Delaware Township.
Troopers were allegedly informed that a person listed in a protection-from-abuse order had not relinquished their firearms, per the order. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
• 6:56 p.m. April 26 at 12 Walnut St., Delaware Township.
Someone allegedly tossed eggs at the residence of Chris Walker, 53, of Watsontown. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Found property
• 9:18 a.m. Thursday along Main Street and Firehouse Lane, Delaware Township.
A men’s mountain bike was found in the area of Warrior Run Manor, troopers noted. Contact police at 570-524-2662 to identify the bike and verify ownership.
State Police At Stonington Fleeing and eluding
• 8:45 p.m. Tuesday along Chestnut and South 11th streets, Kulpmont.
Troopers said a 2006 Nissan Sentra fled following an attempt to make a traffic stop and was later found abandoned in Kulpmont. The driver was identified as Kira Vallati, 18, of Shamokin, troopers noted.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 9:17 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Front Street, Sunbury.
Troopers stopped a 2003 Chevrolet Impala and allegedly found the front seat passenger, Joseph Sikoskie, 38, of Selinsgrove, to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Union County
District Judge Jefferey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trial
• John D. Houtz, 22, of West Milton, entered a guilty plea to driving while license suspended or revoked.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearing
• Brenda Ramirez-Mendoza, 32, of Stockton, Calif., had a felony county of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a summary charge of improper screening withdrawn.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 1:14 p.m. Monday along Route 15 north, south of White Deer Pike, White Deer Township.
A 2002 Freightliner M2 driven by Walter N. Petrachonis, 67, of Nescopek, was traveling north when it went onto the right shoulder, swerved across both travel lanes and overturned onto its driver’s side, troopers reported. Petrachonis was belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with an unspecified injury. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Criminal mischief
• 3:10 p.m. Tuesday at 1208 White Deer Pike, White Deer Township.
Someone tampered with the ignition switch, causing approximately $300 damage to a 1995 Dodge Ram 2500 belonging to Kyle Zarr, 27, of New Columbia, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Harassment
• 10:17 p.m. Tuesday at 1 Pear Alley, Washingtonville.
Troopers said an investigation of a domestic violence incident led to the arrest of Gavin McNaughton, 18, of Washingtonville. The victim was a Danville woman.
Harassment
• 10:45 a.m. Monday at Danville State Hospital, 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township.
A physical altercation between two people at the hospital was reported and one person was struck with a closed fist, police noted. Later in the day, another physical altercation took place with one person being struck with a closed fist.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 4:47 p.m. April 7 along Main Street and Park Road, Union Township.
While investigating a crash involving a 1999 Toyota Rav4, troopers said Marsha Brubaker, 33, of Port Trevorton, was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
DUI
• 4:22 p.m. April 7 along Main Street and Park Road, Union Township.
Troopers reported Chad Oberdorf, 48, of Port Trevorton, was arrested. A 1999 Toyota Rav4 is the suspect vehicle. No further information was released.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:45 p.m. Wednesday along Snyder Avenue, Spring Township.
A 2013 Toyota Rav4 driven by Betsey J. Benoit, 58, of Lewistown, went off the south side of the roadway and struck two roads signs and utility pole after Benoit became distracted, police said.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 8:47 p.m. Wednesday along Route 522, east of BP Finishing Lane, Beaver Township.
A 2016 Toyota Tundra driven by Daniel R. Plourde, 46, of West Warren, Mass., was travelign south when it struck a deer in the roadway. No injuries were noted.
Hit and run
• 3 p.m. April 27 along Route 35, north of Health Center Road, Perry Township.
A 2006 Ford Focus driven by a 16-year-old Mifflinburg girl was traveling west when an oncoming car crossed the double-yellow line, sideswiped the Ford and fled east on Route 35, troopers noted. The suspect vehicle was described as a brown Ford pickup truck.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Motorcycle vs. deer (injury)
• 12:48 p.m. Saturday along Route 220, east of Roaring Run Road, Shrewsbury Township.
A 2016 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy driven by Matthew D. Pendrak, 32, of Hughesville, was traveling south when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. Pendrak was wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, with a suspected minor injury.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 2:02 p.m. Wednesday along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2017 Honda Ridgeline driven by Tam M. Tran, 51, of Montoursville, was traveling east when it entered the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by Mark A. Bechelli, 59, of Trout Run, police reported. A passenger in the Jeep sustained a suspected injury and two passengers in the Honda sustained suspected minor injuries, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:16 p.m. April 30 along Route 880, north of Middle Road, Limestone Township.
A 2018 Kia Sportage driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Jersey Shore girl, was traveling north in a left curve when it began to spin counterclockwise on a wet roadway, troopers said. The vehicle, which troopers said was traveling at an unsafe speed, struck utility pole, large rock and a business sign then rolled approximately two times before coming to a rest on its wheels. The girl and a 17-year-old passenger were belted and no injuries were reported. The driver will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:06 p.m. Sunday along Route 184, north of Cogan House Road, Cogan House Township.
A 2000 Dodge Dakota driven by David W. McCloskey, 64, of Linden, was traveling south when it went out of control, west off the roadway, south and east across the roadway, left the roadway, struck ditch and barn, troopers said.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 11 p.m. Monday along Route 118, west of Moreland Road exit, Moreland Township.
A 2011 Dodge Challenger driven by an unnamed person struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. The driver was belted and was not injured.
Fleeing and eluding
• 12:59 a.m. Saturday along Sherman and East Third streets, Williamsport.
Troopers attempted to stop a sedan for alleged violations when a pursuit was initiated and the sedan crashed into parked vehicle, troopers reported. The driver fled the scene, it was noted.
Hit and run
• 12:59 a.m. May 2 along Sherman Street, north of East Third Street, Williamsport.
A 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Derrick V. Draft, 27, of Williamsport, was traveling west when it began to flee from a marked state police vehicle which had activated lights and sirens, troopers said. The Altima allegedly struck a legally parked dump truck head on, at which time Draft fled via a rear door and evaded police on foot, it was noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
• 9:18 p.m. Friday along Turkey Bottom Road, Muncy Creek Township.
A 27-year-old Muncy woman and 30-year-old Muncy man were cited after an investigation into an alleged domestic dispute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.