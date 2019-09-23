Union County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 4:21 p.m. Sept. 17 along Forest Hill Road, West Buffalo Township.
Troopers said Colin Escobar, 24, of Steeleton, was traveling north on Forest Hill Road in a 2014 Smart Fortwo when he became distracted and did not notice a 20017 Lincoln Continental driven by Byron Kleckner, 48, of Mifflinburg, stopped in the lane of travel. The Smart Fortwo then struck the rear of the Lincoln Continental. Both drivers were belted and not injured.
DUI
• 1:30 a.m. Aug. 29 along Route 15 and Old Mill Road, Gregg Township.
A 2010 Mini Cooper driven by Samy Alshammari, 36, of Williamsport, was stopped for an alleged traffic violation when Alshammari was arrested for DUI, troopers said.
Burglary
• 10 a.m. Sept. 11 to 12:15 a.m. Sept. 12 at 313 Main St., Hartleton.
Someone attempted to enter the residence of Destiny Mitch, 18, of Millmont, by prying a door, troopers noted. Damage to the door and door jamb was estimated at $30. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 3:25 p.m. Sept. 18 at Route 405 and Douglas Lane, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Jordan Hockenberry, 19, of Linden, was struck from behind by a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by an unidentified 17-year-old Milton girl as the Jeep was stopped due to slowed traffic. Both drivers were belted and not injured. Hockenberry was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 4:40 p.m. Sept. 19 along Purple Heart Highway, East Chillisquaque Township.
A 2013 Honda Civic driven by Colleen Burke, 28, of Danville, struck a deer which entered the roadway. Troopers said Burke was belted and not injured.
Found dog
• 12:33 a.m. Wednesday along Route 54, Lewis Township.
A dog was located along the berm, troopers said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Brandon Lloyd, 28, of Milton, and Carrie Vognetz, 26, of Milton.
• Miranda Pawling, 28, of Turbotville, and Theodore Persing, 29, of Turbotville.
• Harvey Gehman III, 20, of Port Trevorton, and Arlene Stauffer, 20, of Port Trevorton.
• Scott Birney, 33, of Mount Carmel, and Avery Popham, 37, of Mount Carmel.
• Travis Marks, 30, of Sunbury, and Natasha Conrad, 32, of Sunbury.
• Nathaniel Libby, 27, of Sunbury, and Emma Donmoyer, 22, of Paxinos.
• Dennis Saltzman, 37, of Herndon, and Denise Long, 45, of Shamokin.
• Courtney Kashner, 25, of Coal Township, and Kent Morgan, 27, of Coal Township.
• James Mccabe, 27, of Ringtown, and Brianna Strohecker, 30, of Coal Township.
• Nikolas Gratti, 27, of Coal Township, and Sabrina Wills, 26, of Coal Township.
• Jordan Papp, 27, of Kulpmont, and Joshua Karlovich, 29, of Catawissa.
• Rachelle Salem, 29, of Watsontown, and Cole Shea, 27, of Northumberland.
• Austin Joraskie, 23, of Mount Carmel, and Hannah Fetterolf, 22, of Mount Carmel.
• Jasmine Palovick, 30, of Elysburg, and Tyler Moroskie, 26, of Elysburg.
• Tina Vezo, 52, of Shamokin, and David Trumpore, 38, of Shamokin.
• Logan Hetherington, 26, of Mechanicsburg, and Kelsey Heimbach, 26, of Mechanicsburg.
Deed transfers
• Merrill C. Criswell and Judy E. Criswell to Larue A. Rowe III and Nicole L. Rowe, property in Turbot Township, $150,000.
• Donald T. Ritter to Robert J. DeHart Jr., property in Milton, $1.
• Michael E. Longenberger to Michael E. Longenberger Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Matthew Longenberger co-trustee and Mason Longenberger co-trustee.
• Douglas M. Thomas and Tricia A. Thomas to Brian J. Paulhamus and Trisha A. Paulhamus, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Alan W. Rotharmel to Rhonda L. Gilliom, Timothy A. Gilliom, Barry A. Haas, Margaret H. Haas, John M. Haas and Melanie J. Haas, property in Milton, $1.
• Rhonda L. Gilliom, Timothy A. GIlliom, Barry A. Haas, Margaret H. Haas, John H. Haas, Melanie J. Haas, Larry H. Haas and Sylvia J. Haas to Walter R. Newswanger and Caitlin M. Newswanger, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Lester C. Deitrick to Vonada W. Ranck, property in Delaware Township, $14,000.
• George E. Napp Sr. and Janet M. Napp to Napp Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, George E. Napp Sr. and Jane M. Napp, property in Milton, $1.
• Nicole R. Holcomb to Jennifer Confer, property in Milton, $125,000.
• Sue A. Whitman to Bret L. Johnson and Janet L. Johnson, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• William A. Edelstein Sr. and Barbara E. Edelstein to Joshua I. Zimmerman and Kelli J. Zimmerman, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $154,900.
• New Columbia Gods Missionary Church, Roy L. Hoffman trustee and Neal M. Zimmerman trustee to Robert Edward Rutherford and Elizabeth Meloon Rutherford, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Geoffrey L. Mako estate and Eva Mako administratrix to Leroy E. Kramer, property in Coal Township, $32,000.
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC by agent and Loancare LLC agent to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Sunbury, $10.
• Mark Rusinko to Jo Ann P. Little, property in Mount Carmel, $27,000.
• MRK Realty Inc. to Michael R. Kaleta Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Michael R. Kaleta Jr. to Jason M. Parker and Coryn L. Parker, property in Mount Carmel Township, $3,000.
• Anissa R. Swigart to Roy D. Malafarina Sr. and Tammy D. Malafrina, property in Mount Carmel, $800.
• Edward J. Koblinski to John Dillow II, property in Mount Carmel, $500.
• Northumberland National Bank to Michael J. Batiuk III, property Shamokin Township, $177,900.
• Dorothy J. Seitzer to Desiree L. Buffington, property in Northumberland, $99,500.
• Michelle W. Hogan to Jason Feliciano Cortes and Banessa T. Feliciano, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Bernadette Bergamo, Bernadette Fanella and Robert J. Fanella to Maria Troncoso Dealejo, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1,500.
• Daniel A. Baskin estate and Danielle M. Yost administratrix to Gary M. Everett and Karen A. Everett, property in Shamokin Township, $140,000.
• Thomas H. Bostian Jr. and Maudell C. Bostian to Anthony Bostian and Amy Bostian, property in Riverside, $145,000.
• Bonny R. Stugard to Bonny Stugard Irrevocable Trust and Benjamin J. Ritter trustee, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Hey I. Mittelman and Clarence W. Fritz to Hedy I. Mittelman, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• James McDowall McDowall to Julie Buckwash, property in Shamokin, $37,000.
• Thoams D. Mudry and Joann Mudry to Darla C. Hood and Charles W. Kalbarchick, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• DNJ Properties 2 LLC to AAG Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $4,000.
Montour County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 1:19 p.m. Sept. 15 along Jerseytown Road, West Hemlock Township.
A 1993 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Bryan C. McWilliams, 35, of Danville, was traveling south when it went off the west shoulder, back across both travel lanes and into a ditch, troopers reported. McWilliams was not belted and was not injured. He will be cited with DUI.
Theft
• Between noon Sept. 15 and 4:14 p.m. Wednesday at 1256 White Hall Road, Anthony Township.
Someone removed a trail camera belonging to Samuel Long, 64, of Turbotville, troopers reported. The camera was valued at $75.
