Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington DUI crash
• 12:45 a.m. Friday along Route 147, north of Water Street, Lower Mahanoy Township.
A 2009 Mazda CX7 driven by Kayla E. Bulchie, 28, of Dalmatia, was traveling south when it went out of control, off the west berm, struck a road sign and utility pole, reentered the roadway and pulled into a church parking lot, troopers noted. Bulchie was belted and was not injured. Troopers said she was under the influence of alcohol and transported to a local hospital for chemical testing. Charges are pending blood tests. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:22 p.m. Friday along Route 225, north of Dairy Road, Lower Mahanoy Township.
Troopers said a 2001 Ford Ranger driven by Jaron C. Renn, 19, of Sunbury, was traveling south when it went out of control in a left curve, left the roadway and struck a stone culvert before ending up in a ditch. Renn was belted and was not injured. The vehicle was disabled, troopers said, and Renn was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 5:17 a.m. Thursday along Route 125, east of Upper Road, East Cameron Township.
A 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Michaela Q. Caulder, 25, of Shamokin, was traveling south when it went off the right side of the roadway, struck a road sign, went up an embankment and rolled onto its roof, troopers reported. Caulder was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Barry A. Yeager and Charlene A. Francis to Charlene A. Francis, property in Milton, $1.
• Jeffrey J. Kitka to Dennis A. Day and Judy K. Fry, property in Delaware Township, $105,000.
• Leslie R. Ney, Leslie R. Eiffert and Douglas J. Ney to Douglas J. Ney and Leslie R. Ney, property in Milton, $1.
• Jean Marie Smith, Jean Marie Kline and Travis D. Kline to Jean Marie Smith and Travis D. Kline, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Lower Market Street Holdings LP to Pinpoint Federal Credit Union, property in Milton, $135,000.
• Tina M. Everett, Tina M. Kline and Scott Kline to Christine J. Jenkins, property in Riverside, $285,000.
• Deutsche Bank National Trust Company trustee, Soundview Home Loan Trust 2007-WMC1 to 2019 Castle LLC, property in Kulpmont, $5,625.
• William A. Bressi Jr., Trisha L. Conway Juba and Trisha L. Bressi to Edward Clymer and Robin Clymer, property in Coal Township, $19,000.
• Kayla Orme to Jesse Young, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Ramon S. Pereiro to Charles W. Smith, property in Kulpmont, $7,500.
• Virginia Vigilante by agent and Eileen Edsell agent to Paula Zeisloft, property in Ralpho Township, $98,500.
• Eleanor M. Leisenring to Chad E. Leisenring, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Eleanor M. Leisenring to Ronda J. Billig and Ronda J. Bedford, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Cheryl Ann Sheriff, Roxanne E. Murdock and Wayne E. Grow Jr. to Cheryl Ann Sheriff, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Eric Moncavage and Krisa K. Moncavage to Kristoffer Orwig and Sarah Sox, property in Mount Carmel Township, $14,500.
• Tammy L. Kistner to Adam S. Kistner, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Amanda L. Yucha to Christian J. Dabrowski, property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.
• Carolyn Yucha and Christopher Yucha to Christian Dabrowski, property in Kulpmont, $15,000.
• Timothy E. Geiswite to Christian Dabrowski, property in Shamokin, $100,000.
• Jones Hardware Company Inc. to Sherri Clark Shebelsky, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Dawn Walburn to Joseph M. Drumm and Amanda L. Drumm, property in Point Township, $1.
• Sandra L. Hubner and Darrell K. Bressler to Sandra L. Hubner and Darrell K. Bressler, property in Point Township, $1.
• Joseha A. Wetzel and Jill M. Wetzel to Cody A. Daddario, property in Sunbury, $60,000.
• Donna A. Moyer to Caleb H. Rathmell and Jennifer N. Rathmell, property in Point Township, $1.
• Linda J. Kusin estate, Wendy S. Allabaugh administrator and David L. Kusin administrator to David L. Kusin, property in Point Township, $1.
• Randy W. Derr and Melody A. Derr to Michele Marie Dormer, property in Coal Township, $94,000.
• Margaret L. Leitzel estate and Melva J. McDole executrix to Sharon A. Mordan and Larry Bohner, property in Point T0wnship, $1.
• Walter Janusky to Assurant Holdings LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Real Capital Group LLC to Joseph Moffre, property in Shamokin, $3,000.
• Jason M. Parker and Coryn L. Parker to Jason M. Parker, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Jason M. Parker and Coryn L. Parker to Jason M. Parker, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Richard R. Smith and Joy Smith to Richard R. Smith, property in Riverside, $1.
• Outlaw Properties LLC to Adrienne I. Martin, property in Coal Township, $64,000.
Marriage licenses
• Alexa Ericson, 20, of Paxinos, and Branden Zacek, 21, of Kulpmont.
• Gregory Enders, 61, of Halifax, and Dianne Mace, 62, of Dalmatia.
• Cassandra Clark, 26, of Northumberland, and Jacob Rodola, 22, of Northumberland.
Union County
Courthouse Marriage license
• Chase Wilson Roat, 30, Northumberland; Deanna Rachelle Furman, 30, Watsontown
Divorces granted
• Jill L. Gemberling, Kevin L. Gemberling, 22 years
• Jedediah H. Lemon, Briana R. Lemon, 8 years
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
• 3:38 p.m. Friday along Route 522, west of Page Lane, Franklin Township.
Troopers said a 2012 Nissan Rogue driven by Terri A. Manning, 48, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2003 Ford F150 XLT driven by Larry R. Romig, 52, of Middleburg. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured. Manning will be cited with following too closely.
Hit and run
• 6 p.m. Thursday along Ridge Road, north of Route 522, Spring Township.
A westbound vehicle went off the north side of the roadway in a left curve, struck a cement post housing a solar light, then fled the scene, troopers said. Evidence at the scene indicated the vehicle is possibly a Chevrolet Aveo, and blue in color. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Firearm sale or transfer
• 8:35 a.m. Aug. 3 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
An unnamed 23-year-old Liverpool man allegedly attempted to purchase a firearm by falsifying information on documentation. Charges were filed.
Firearm sale or transfer
• 10:40 a.m. Sept. 28 in Beaver Township.
Troopers are investigating an alleged violation of the firearms act.
Dissemination of intimate image
• 6 p.m. Thursday in Freeburg.
A 14-year-old Selinsgrove boy allegedly sent a lewd photo of himself to a 15-year-old Freeburg girl. The boy was cited.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 9:26 p.m. Dec. 15 at 250 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Troopers were dispatched for a potential retail theft and discovered Eric Ingram, 40, of Shamokin and Morgan Avellino, 34, of Kulpmont, in possession of drug paraphernalia. No retail theft was committed, troopers added.
Criminal mischief
• Between 12:30 and 1 a.m. Friday at 163 Route 204, Penn Township.
Someone struck a 2002 Volkwagen Jetta belonging to Logan Wolfe, 19, of Selinsgrove, with an egg. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Drug possession
• 7:41 p.m. Wednesday along West Fourth and Cemetery streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2011 Subaru for an alleged equipment violation and arrested Daniel Bryson, 45, of Williamsport, when marijuana was seized, troopers noted.
Drug possession
• 8:12 p.m. Wednesday along West Third and West streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2015 Kia for a violation and noted Destiny Hoy, 21, of Williamsport, was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Public drunkenness
• 1:11 p.m. Thursday at 300 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
David Murell Smith, 57, of Williamsport, was charged after an alleged incident in which he may have endangered himself or others, troopers said.
Theft from a motor vehicle
• Noon Dec. 16 at 1415 Keller Ave., Loyalsock Township.
The following were reportedly stolen from the 2008 Subaru Forester of Anne Skoog, 66, of Williamsport: Beige handbag valued at $15, drivers license, checkbook, FNB bank card and $200 cash.
