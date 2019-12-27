TURBOTVILLE — Officials with the Warrior Run Area Fire Department have deemed a combine a total loss after it caught on fire inside of a storage shed on Christmas morning.
Chief Doug Funk said his fire department was dispatched Wednesday morning to battle a storage shed fire at 210 Raups Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Funk said the department arrived on scene to find a 40-by-60-foot storage shed on fire on property owned by Dale Raup.
“(Raup) was trying to start a combine when a short started the combine on fire, inside the shed,” Funk said.
“There was a lot of other equipment parked inside the shed, as well as numerous storage sheds close to the burning structure,” he continued. “We had a pretty big exposure problem.”
Funk said Raup was able to remove the other equipment from the burning shed. There was no damage to any of the nearby buildings.
The combine has been deemed a total loss, Funk said.
Damage to the combine and shed is estimated at $60,000. Raup is insured.
In addition to the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, firefighters from White Deer Township, Milton, Turbot Township, Montgomery and Muncy were also called to the scene.
On Wednesday evening, Funk said his department was dispatched to assist with a reported mobile home fire in Lycoming County. However, the Warrior Run department was called off prior to arriving on scene.
