NEW BERLIN — Someone swiped over $9,200 worth of snowboards from the bed of a Gilson truck at Gilson Snow Inc., 6985 New Berlin Highway, in Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the theft took place sometime between 3 p.m. Jan. 26 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 31 from a 2017 Ford F250 Supercab.
Eighteen snowboards were taken from the bed of the truck, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police At Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
Stolen boards, all Gilson brands, included a 2 Duel 154-inch valued at $978; 2 Duel 149-inch valued at $978; 2 Duel 144-inch valued at $978; Mach 33 163-inch valued at $619; Pioneer 155-inch valued at $519; two 2019 Pioneer 165-inch snowboards valued at $1,038; four 2019 Pioneer 155-inch snowboards valued at $2,076; a 2019 Pioneer 150-inch valued at $519; Undead 144-inch valued at $489; Undead 154-inch valued at $489; We Are (Penn State) 154-inch valued at $599.
