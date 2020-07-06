Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington Vehicle vs. deer
• 5:55 a.m. June 30 along Route 147, north of Hallowing Run Road, Lower Augusta Township.
A southbound 2002 Nissan Altima driven by Devyn A. Lesher, 26, of Sunbury, struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. No one was injured.
Harassment
• 3:44 p.m. July 1 at 3424 Snydertown Road, Snydertown.
Two females allegedly exchanged contact in a disturbance among three individuals over a child custody issue. Both parties declined to cooperate with police prosecution.
Burglary
• Between 6:40 a.m. and 9 p.m. July 1 at 323 Jackson Township Road, Jackson Township.
Someone entered the residence of Riley Shaffer, 21, of Herndon, and stole $3,050 in cash, troopers reported. Some of the cash was locked in a black metal lockbox, which was also stolen. A black two-door Jeep was seen at the residence, troopers said, with two white males inside. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Dennis Asby, 60, of Milton, and Mary Petruce, 59, of Milton.
• Heath Young, 47, of Milton, and Lauren Reedy, 34, of Danville.
• Kate Augustine, 27, of Northumberland, and Matthew Meehan, 28, of Northumberland.
• Robin Headley, 38, of Sunbury, and Jason Tasker, 39, of Sunbury.
• Angela Piaggio, 24, of Trevorton, and Dean Forney, 32, of Trevorton.
Deed transfers
• David D. Hostetler and Esther R. Hostetler to John H. Hostetler and Mary D. Hostetler, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Mary I. Taylor and Allan C. Taylor to Mary I. Taylor, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Timothy A. Buehler and Carolyn M. Buehler to Vincent Bender and Heidi Beiler, property in Milton, $1.
• Jennifer L. Shek, Jennifer L. Church and Yevgeniy Y. Shek to Merrill C. Criswell and Judy E. Criswell, property in Watsontown, $226,900.
• Donna M. Foust, Donna M. Heverly and Darren L. Foust to Ranger J. Whipple and Kendall M. Whipple, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Larry S. Bieber II to Shawn F. Brady and Terri L. Brady, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Murray Family Trust and Catherine L. Murray trustee to Stone Fortress Residential LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Richard L. Plotts and Mildred I. Plotts to Derek G. Vanbuskirk and Esmeralda Vanbuskirk, property in Watsontown, $90,000.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Bank of America NA, BAC Home Loans Servicing LP and Carrington Mortgage Services LLC agent, property in Milton, $83,800.50.
Union County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 5:09 p.m. July 1 along Old Turnpike Road, east of Ards Road, Buffalo Township.
Troopers from Montoursville responded and reported a 2011 Ford Taurus driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when it crossed the double-yellow line and struck a 2013 Nissan Rogue which was attempting to turn into a business. No one was injured.
Marriage licenses
• Ryan Marshall Ulrich, 37, Lewisburg; Paige Nancy Troutman, 25, Lewisburg
• Madison Leigh Adams, 22, Millersburg; Seth Herman Phelps, 22, Mifflinburg
• Michael Joseph DeGiorgis, 26, Mifflinburg; Shannon Nicole Ross, 26, Mifflinburg
• Renee Chappell Montgomery, 49, Lewisburg; Michael Eugene Walburn, 50, Lewisburg
• Lewis Robert Mensch, 52, New Columbia; Christina Marie Horne, 49, New Columbia
• Judith Leigh Middleton, 64, Lewisburg; Michael David Hamrick, 63, Colorado Springs, Colo.
• Abigail Joan Miller, 28, Lewisburg; Timothy Michael Osborne, 25, Lewisburg
• Caleb Robert Hunter, 21, Mifflinburg; Lenea April Stahl, 20, Mifflinburg
• Ashton Leigh Klingler, 28, Lewisburg; Ethan Nathanial Midkiff, 28, Lewisburg
• Tracy Lea Miller, 46, Mifflinburg; Rodney Harold Sholter, 48, Selinsgrove
• Sarah Lynn King, 25, Millmont; Jonathan Michael Fetterolf, 25, Millmont
• Daniel Brubaker Stauffer, 62, Port Trevorton; Lucy Martin Brubacker, 46, Mount Pleasant Mills
• Erica Wenrick Conrad, 22, Millmont; Lucas John Payson, 22, Harrisburg
• Felecia Marie Woolsey, 26, West Milton; Jordan Francis Kline Klinger, 26, West Milton
• Erica Lynne Hickie, 28, Mifflinburg; Jerod Rae Erdley, 38, Mifflinburg
• Lacey Maeann Levan, 28, Allenwood; Anthony J. Masser, 28, Allenwood
• Matthew Craig Olley 61, Mifflinburg; Pamela Beth Wagner, 62, Mifflinburg
• Andrew Lloyd Dunlap, 51, Lewisburg; Scott Blaine Manning, 59, Lewisburg
Montour County
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• Between noon March 15 and July 1 along Laidacker Road, Limeston Township.
Troopers from Selinsgrove responded to a report involving the theft of a size 7 white gold ring with a center-stone diamond surrounded by smaller diamonds. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
• 3:28 a.m. May 23 along Route 522, Franklin Township.
A 2011 Hyundai Accent driven by Michael A. Kratzer, 24, of Beavertown, was traveling south when it left the roadway to the right, went over an embankment and struck brush, troopers reported. Kratzer was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with DUI, troopers noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 11:30 a.m. July 3 along North Susquehanna trail at Stetler Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
A 2010 Audi A4 driven by Claudia A. Bentelspacher, 19, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Delores W. Patton, 80, of Northumberland, troopers noted. Both drivers and a teen passenger in the Audi were belted. No one was injured. Bentelspacher will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:44 p.m. June 30 along North Susquehanna Trail, south of Monroe Street, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 2001 Isuzu Trooper driven by Kelsi Q. Miller, 25, of Herndon, was traveling south in the right lane when it struck the rear of a 1998 Ford Taurus driven by Tammy L. Biddinger, 41, of Sunbury. Miller will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:55 p.m. July 3 along Route 35, east of Produce Road, Washington Township.
A 2010 Volkswagen Jetta driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Port Trevorton girl was traveling west in a rain storm when it left the roadway, struck a ditch, fence, farm implement and road sign, troopers noted. The driver and two teen passengers were belted and no significant injuries were noted. The driver was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:57 p.m. June 23 along Mill Road, near Creek Road, Monroe Township.
A 2003 Toyota 4Runner driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Selinsgrove boy was traveling east when it went out of control, left the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, rotated clockwise and hit an embankment. The boy and a teen passenger were uninjured. Both were belted. The driver will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicular damage
• 10:24 a.m. July 1 along Route 35, east of Flint Hill Road, Washington Township.
A 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when it struck an object kicked up by another vehicle, which caused cosmetic damage, troopers noted.
PFA violation
• Sometime June 4 along Penns Drive, Monroe Township.
Damon Millington, 41, of Williamsport, allegedly sent several letters to protected parties — a 37-year-old Winfield woman and 73-year-old Winfield man — while incarcerated.
Harassment
• 8:02 p.m. June 29 at 98 Strawberry Alley, Center Township.
Responding to a noise disturbance, troopers noted Blake Wray, 20, of New Berlin was under the influence of a controlled substance and allegedly struck Billie Webb, 44, of Penns Creek and smashed a windshield with his head. Damage to the windshield was estimated at $250.
Cruelty to animals
• 11:07 a.m. July 3 along Creek Mountain Road, Washington Township.
Troopers were dispatched to an animal cruelty call and arrested Ray Clayberger, 65, of Kreamer. Witnessed were interviewed. Clayberger allegedly dismounted his bicycle with pepper spray in hand, called dogs over to the roadway and sprayed the dogs.
Criminal trespass
• 9:43 p.m. July 3 at 410 Daniels Road, West Perry Township.
Troopers investigated an alleged trespass.
