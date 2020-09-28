District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Harassment
LEWISBURG — Shawn McCarthy, 30, of Allenwood, was charged with a misdemeanor count of harassment after allegedly violating a civil order. Buffalo Valley Regional Police claimed McCarthy texted threatening messages to his ex-wife on Sept. 12 and Sept 13. In one, he claimed to be “borderline psychotic” due to methamphetamine use.
Marijuana possession
LEWISBURG — At 10:42 p.m. Sept. 12, on Market Street, Lewisburg, Buffalo Valley Regional Police observed a 2013 Hyundai Sonata traveling with an inoperable headlight.
An investigation which the filing said uncovered evidence of suspected marijuana use followed stoppage of the vehicle after it crossed the Lewisburg Bridge.
Driver Felix E. Santiago IV, 19, of Williamsport, was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers said they found two bags of suspected marijuana tucked under his shirt. A summary count for required vehicle lighting was also issued.
A warrant was also outstanding for a passenger in the Santiago vehicle, Jayln Markley, who police said also carried suspected marijuana.
Possession of contraband
LEWISBURG — The Union County Sheriff’s K-9 unit assisted a recent search in the Union County Jail based on a report of an inmate or inmates allegedly possessing controlled substances or possibly weapons. An inmate, Kyle T. Kranz, 25, of Lewisburg, was charged afterward with possession of controlled substance by an inmate, contraband other than controlled substance (fermented liquor), possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Union County District Attorney’s Office claims Kranz possessed a green, leafy substance in his cell which later proved to be marijuana. The filing also alleges Kranz had a battery-operated apparatus used to ignite the marijuana and a 5 gallon bucket containing a fermented fruit beverage.
Adulterated drugs
LEWISBURG — At about 3:20 p.m. Sept. 15, at 622 1/2 Market St., Buffalo Valley Regional Police accompanied Union County Probation and state parole officials to check on the welfare of a resident.
Papers filed allege that officers on scene were shown multiple needles, some filled with what were a suspected controlled substance. A search warrant and subsequent search found more needles with a suspected controlled substance, prescription mediation and suspected methamphetamine in a black backpack.
Michael A. Shirk, 31, of Lewisburg, will face misdemeanor allegations of manufacture, sale or possession of an adulterated or misbranded substance, possession of a counterfeit substance by an unauthorized person, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession other than registrant of more than an authorized amount of a substance (Gabapentin).
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Prohibited acts
MILTON — A man and woman from Milton have been charged with drug-related counts as the result of an incident which occurred at 9:35 a.m. May 1 along Liberty Street, Milton.
Lacey Haines, 34, and Jason Cowler, 37, both of 336 James St., have each been charged with prohibited acts (three counts) and criminal trespass.
After being found walking along the railroad tracks, Haines was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, two glass pipes, a razor blade and lighter.
Cowler was allegedly found to be in possession of a baggie of methamphetamine, a baggie of burnt beth resin, methamphetamine pebbles, various cleaning tools, razor blades, a methamphetamine pipe and methamphetamine crystals.
Preliminary hearings for both have been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14.
Prohibited acts
McEWENSVILLE — Tyler Hamm, 26, of 10348 River Road, New Columbia, has been charged with prohibited acts (two counts) and drivers required to be licensed.
At 11:21 p.m. July 30, troopers reported seeing Hamm driving a vehicle, and knowing that he was not licensed to be doing so. He was stopped along Center Street, McEwensville.
Troopers allegedly found Hamm to be in possession of a glass methamphetamine pipe and a container with crystal methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 7.
Terroristic threats
MILTON — A Milton man has been charged after allegedly using a racial slur and threatening to shoot another man.
Nevin Aikey, 32, of 30 Filbert St., Milton, has been charged with terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime, threatening language and disorderly conduct as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 7:51 p.m. May 26 at 30 Filbert St.
Police said Aikey used a racial slur toward and threatened to shoot Jimmie Howard. Aikey was allegedly found to be in possession of a semi-automatic handgun.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 30.
Simple assault
POINT TOWNSHIP — Charges of simple assault and harassment have been filed against David Russell, 58, of 29 Center St., Milton, following an incident which occurred at 8 a.m. April 9 at Eyer’s Manor, 3196 Ridge Road, Northumberland.
Police said Russell grabbed the shirt of a female co-worker and started yelling at her.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 30.
Simple assault
MONTANDON — Alfred Iezzi, 31, of 151 Vindale Ave., Montandon, has been charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident which occurred July 27 at 141 Vindale Ave., Montandon.
Troopers said Iezzi allegedly swung a metal pipe toward John Fowler Jr., and then swung and struck a vehicle multiple times.
Criminal mischief
MONTANDON — Brodie Hollenbach, 20, of 28 Stanton Ave., Milton, has been charged with criminal mischief as the result of an alleged incident which occurred July 27 at 141 Vindale Ave., Montandon.
Troopers said Hollenbach accelerated in a Dodge truck in a manor which threw stones onto other vehicles.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 28.
Retail theft
MILTON — Charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property have been filed against Margaret Black, 57, of 6245 Paradise Road, Milton.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred June 6 at Weis Markets, 555 Mahoning St., Milton.
Police said Black left the store without paying for $216.73 worth of groceries.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 14.
Retail theft
MILTON — Two counts of retail theft have been filed against a Milton man as the result of two separate incidents which occurred Dec. 27 at Milton businesses.
Gregory Cotner, of 1003 N. Front St., Apt. 1, was charged as the result of incidents which occurred at 11:59 a.m. at Weis Markets, 555 Mahoning St., and at 12:47 p.m. at Cole’s Hardware, 270 Mahoning St.
Police said Cotner left Weis Markets without paying for $110.83 worth of groceries, and then left Cole’s Hardware without paying for $42.97 worth of various tools.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Possession of a controlled substance
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A New Columbia woman was charged after police responded to a one-vehicle crash and allegedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Troopers said the incident took place at 3:42 a.m. April 17 along Cold Run Road, Lewis Township, and that upon arrival the suspect had fled the scene.
Kirsten Leigh Tyson, 26, of 64 Yearling Lane, New Columbia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on roadways laned for traffic, duty to give information and render aid and accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property. Troopers said upon arrival they discovered a one-vehicle rollover and a clear plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine was found in clear view. Troopers said the smell of burnt marijuana was detected and a multicolored glass pipe was seized from the vehicle.
A witness allegedly provided a description of the woman allegedly involved in the crash and troopers noted the 2009 Pontiac G6 involved was registered to Tyson.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Aggravated assault
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 33-year-old New Columbia man has been charged with felony aggravated assault stemming from allegations he shoved a woman and threw a full can of beer at her head during a domestic dispute. The man also allegedly spit in the face of officers after being taken into custody.
Troopers said the incident took place at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 along Court Drive and Park Drive, Gregg Township, Union County.
Joshua Micheal Rhinehart was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and criminal mischief and a summary count of harassment. The victim allegedly had injuries consistent with the allegations. A windshield was damaged and when taken into custody, troopers said Rhinehart coughed in their faces and spit on a trooper.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.
State Police At Milton DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 2000 BMW was stopped at 11:35 p.m. Sept. 15 along Route 15 north and I-80 eastbound in White Deer Township, Union County.
Brent Jones, 59, of White Deer, was suspected of driving under the influence, police noted.
Charges were filed.
