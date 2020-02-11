Union County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 3:14 p.m. Wednesday along Buffalo Road at Reitz Boulevard, Buffalo Township.
A 2010 Ford Mustang driven by Traci C. Musser, 59, of Mifflinburg, was traveling west when it turned left onto Reitz Boulevard and crashed with a stopped 2001 Subaru Legacy driven by Eric L. Santanen, 49, of Lewisburg, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured.
Theft by deception
• 11:59 a.m. Jan. 16 along Route 235, Hartley Township.
Fraudlent activity utilizing the credit card of a 63-year-old Millmont woman took place, troopers said. However the woman did not want to prosecute.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 4:06 p.m. Wednesday along I-180 east at mile marker 10, Lewis Township.
A southbound 2020 Kenworth T800 driven by Leonard J. Magill, 64, of Grimsby, Ontario, Canada, crossed the left lane of travel, left the east shoulder, struck a guiderail, hit a street sign, went into a ditch, went back over the roadway, crossed both lanes of travel and struck the opposite embankment, troopers noted. Magill was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unknown injury. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Criminal trespass
• 4:06 p.m. Wednesday at 1550 Route 45, East Chillisquaque Township.
Two suspects allegedly trespassed when they drove two four-wheelers onto property belonging to Central Builders Supply. Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 570-524-2662.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Drug possession
• 9:01 p.m. Feb. 3 at 2193 I-80 eastbound, Liberty Township.
A 2008 Infiniti FX35 was stopped for alleged equipment violations when the driver, Taylor Hashman, 32, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was found in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia, troopers reported.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
• 5:18 a.m. Jan. 25 along East Pine and South Third streets, Selinsgrove.
Troopers said Drew Trautman, 22, of Freeburg, was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a parked car. Trautman refused a blood test and was charged with DUI and traffic offenses.
DUI
• 11:03 p.m. Jan. 20 along North Susquehanna Trail and Sunbury Road.
A 2020 Chevrolet Trax was stopped for speeding, at which time Marquese Johnson-King, 21, of Washington, D.C., was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and arrested for DUI, troopers reported.
DUI
• 1:39 a.m. Feb. 4 along North Susquehanna Trail and Monroe Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
A 2004 Audi A4 was stopped for speeding and the driver, who was not named, detained for suspicion of DUI, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
2-vehicle crash
• 1:15 p.m. Feb. 1 along Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township.
A 2005 Ford Freestyle driven by an unnamed person was traveling west, exiting the parking lot, when it back into a 2015 Subaru Legacy. No injuries were reported.
1-vehicle crash
• 5:19 a.m. Feb. 2 along Route 35, north of Route 104, Perry Township.
A 2016 Kia Sorento driven by Christie D. Heimbach, 33, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was traveling south when it struck a utility pole, troopers reported. Heimbach was belted and was not injured.
Hit and run
• 5:43 a.m. Wednesday along Meiserville Road, Chapman Township.
A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jonathan W. Lloyd, 45, of Steelton, attempted to pass a left-turning 2014 Chevrolet Equinox and struck the Chevy’s passenger-side area, troopers said. The Silverado fled, came to a rest, and then Lloyd fled on foot, troopers said. He will be cited with careless driving.
Rape
• Between June 1, 1981 and Oct. 24, 1986 along Market Street, Zerbe Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers in Selinsgrove took a report of a rape that occurred between 1981-1986. No further information was provided.
Indecent assault
• Between 8 a.m. and 8 a.m. Dec. 25 along Ridge Road, Spring Township.
Troopers are investigating an alleged assault of a juvenile.
Strangulation
• Between 5 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday along Route 522, Penn Township.
Two staff members were allegedly physically abusive toward a 27-year-old Selinsgrove woman, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
• 10:22 p.m. Saturday along Salem Church Road, Franklin Township.
A verbal argument was reported between a 38-year-old man and 50-year-old woman, both of Middleburg. The altercation became physical when the man flipped a bedroom mattress, causing the woman to fall off the mattress and into a bed stand, it was noted. Minor injuries to her arm were reported. The man was charged.
Forgery
• Between 2:12 p.m. Jan. 9 and 11:14 a.m. Wednesday at Boscov’s, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township.
An employee, troopers said, returned items purchased by customers without their knowledge, signed the return receipts and took cash valued at $199.53. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft from motor vehicles
• From midnight to 6 a.m. Wednesday at 1159 Grangers Road, Monroe Township.
Coins and cash was taken from vehicle belonging to Jodi Deloiser, 48, Kris Deloiser, 49, and Kiryn Deloiser, 24, all of Selinsgrove, and David Eichner, 24, of Lewisburg, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Mental Health Act
• 7:06 p.m. Jan. 29 along Snyder Avenue, Spring Township.
A family disturbance over a juvenile’s behavior occurred, troopers said. During the disturbance, the juvenile kicked and struck his mother several times, it was noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 9:33 p.m. Jan. 27 at 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township.
Someone dropped a glassine baggie containing a clear rock-like substance. An investigation is ongoing.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 8:13 p.m. Jan. 27 along Sale Barn Road and Route 522, Middlecreek Township.
A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped for a violation, troopers said, and drug paraphernalia was located in the vehicle. A 35-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man was arrested.
Criminal mischief
• Between 3 p.m. Feb. 1 and 8 a.m. Feb. 2 at 1507 Verdilla Road, Union Township.
Someone destroyed the mailbox of Peter Waldeck, 79, of Port Trevorton, troopers noted. Damages were estimated at $100. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 4:55 p.m. Saturday along I-180 eastbound, Loyalsock Township.
A 2002 Lexus was stopped for multiple violations, troopers said. Upon further investigation, Nathaniel Robinson, 62, of Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are pending.
DUI
• 9:23 p.m. Saturday along Center Street and Memorial Avenue, Williamsport.
A 1998 Dodge was stopped for multiple violations, troopers said, and Linda Thompson, 58, of Williamsport, subsequently determined to be under the influence. Charges are pending.
DUI
• 2:08 a.m. Friday along Market and East Edwin streets, Williamsport.
Troopers reported a driver asleep at the wheel with his foot on the brake, vehicle in drive, ignition on and engine running. A 29-year-old Muncy man was arrested for DUI and transported for chemical testing. Charges are pending. A 2017 Dodge is the suspect vehicle.
DUI
• 1:33 a.m. Feb. 2 along Via Bella and Court streets, Williamsport.
A 2003 Jeep was stopped for vehicle code violations and the driver, a 34-year-old South Williamsport woman, determined to be under the influence, troopers reported.
DUI
• 1:53 a.m. Saturday along I-180 west, Williamsport.
A 1989 Toyocar van was stopped for violations and the driver taken into custody for DUI, troopers said. Charges are pending.
2-vehicle crash
• 11:57 a.m. Saturday along Washington Boulevard at Shiffler Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
A 2017 Mazda CX5 driven by an unnamed person was eastbound when it turned left, failing to yield right of way, and collided with a westbound 2005 Honda Accord, troopers noted. No one was injured. The driver of the Mazda was issued a written warning for vehicle turning left.
2-vehicle crash
• 2:28 p.m. Thursday along Route 15, south of Elimsport Road, Clinton Township.
A 2004 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Andrew J. Mike, 28, of Williamsport, was traveling north too fast for conditions, troopers said, when the vehicle struck a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Emily J. Rolka, 35, of Allenwood. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Mike will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:02 p.m. Friday along Kehrer Hill Road, Upper Fairfield Township.
A 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by Janina A. Reynolds, 18, of Montoursville, was traveling east when it slid off the roadway and into a tree, troopers reported. The vehicle was disabled. Reynolds was belted and was not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:43 a.m. Feb. 1 along Route 118, east of North Woods Road, Jordan Township.
A 2012 Nissan Altima driven by an unnamed person struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. No one was injured.
Hit and run
• 12:02 p.m. Thursday along East Third Street at the I-180 off ramp, Loyalsock Township.
An unknown vehicle attempted a left turn onto East Third Street and struck the right rear fender of a 200 Toyota Sienna driven by Cassandra D. Bennett, 24, of Montgomery, then fled without stopping, troopers noted. No one in the Sienna was injured.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
• Between 2 and 8:20 p.m. Friday along Elimsport Road, Washington Township.
A white 2003 Chevrolet Astro van with Pa. registration KJL-2344 was taken, troopers said. The vehicle has a 2-foot by 2-foot “Skrat” squirrel vinyl decal across the rear window. It is believed an associate who lived with the victim took the vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 9:04 p.m. Saturday along Montgomery Pike and Fairmont Avenue, South Williamsport.
A 2016 Chevrolet 1500 was stopped for an alleged violation and a 24-year-old Montgomery woman allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scattering rubbish
• Betweenb 8 a.m. and 4:50 p.m. Jan. 31 along Cross Mountain Lane, Bastress Township.
At least 10 bags of refuse were left at the location, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.