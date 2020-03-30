Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington DUI
• 11:06 p.m. March 6 along Bridge Avenue and Park Drive, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers said a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado was stopped and the driver, Kerri Lockcuff, 45, of Sunbury, was arrested for DUI.
DUI
• 11:20 p.m. March 5 in the 100 block of East Lincoln Street, Shamokin.
Troopers initiated a welfare check and arrested Kipp Clark, 55, of Coal Township, for DUI and possession of prescription pills not prescribed to him, it was noted. A Dodge Durango was allegedly involved.
DUI
• 3:43 a.m. March 8 along Bridge Avenue and Marina Road, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers stopped a Honda and arrested Alishka Rivera, 28, of Northumberland, for DUI, it was noted.
DUI
• 11:07 p.m. March 8 along Bridge Avenue and Marino Road, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers stopped a 2000 Honda and arrested Joshua Nazario Santiago, 19, of Sunbury, for DUI, it was noted.
DUI
• 1:07 a.m. March 5 along Tioga and Hancock streets, Coal Township.
Troopers said a 2006 GMC was stopped and Jason Nahodil, 44, of Coal Township, arrested for DUI and an active warrant.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 6 a.m. Thursday along Snydertown Road, Upper Augusta Township.
A 2005 Freightliner Sprinter driven by William J. Neidig, 50, of Shamokin, was traveling west when it failed to take a left curve, and overturned, causing it to lose its load, troopers said. Neidig was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Assault with injury
• 3:53 p.m. March 9 at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township.
A 25-year-old inmate was assaulted by multiple inmates while in his cell, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Assault with a weapon
• 6:30 p.m. March 17 at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township.
Todd White, 31, of Collegeville, allegedly used a lethal cutting instrument to cause severe lacerations to the face of Robert MacMillan, 50, of Harrisburg.
Harassment
• 11:21 a.m. March 17 at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township.
A 56-year-old inmate allegedly threw an unidentified liquid substance on a 28-year-old corrections officer, a Coal Township man, troopers reported. The case is pending lab results.
Stalking/harassment
• 3:40 p.m. March 12 along Highland and Green streets, Upper Augusta Township.
A vehicle driven by Dennis Phinazee, 51, of Coal Township, was allegedly following a woman who had a protection-from-abuse order filed against Phinazee, troopers said. Phinazee allegedly struck the woman’s vehicle, which had two adult passengers and two children in it, then fled from police. He was apprehended approximately three miles away, troopers said. He was jailed in Northumberland County and charged with violation of a PFA, aggravated assault, stalking, endangering welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding, accidents involving death or personal injury, harassment, driving while operating privilege is suspended, reckless driving and related charges, police reported.
Drug possession
• 9:35 a.m. March 11 at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township.
Contraband was located in a cell after a K9 made a positive alert, troopers reported. Michael Collier, 35, of Coal Township, was charged, police said.
Public drunkenness
• 10:26 a.m. Feb. 22 at 5930 Route 225, Little Mahanoy Township.
Troopers responded to a report of a suspicious person and found Nathan Reigle, 43, of Altoona, under the influence of illegal narcotics, police said. Reigle allegedly ran around the area of Route 225 screaming and removing clothing. He was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, police reported.
Criminal mischief
• 10 p.m. March 20 along Mahantongo Creek Road, Lower Mahanoy Township.
A black mailbox and wooden post belonging to a 41-year-old Dalmatia man was smashed, causing $40 in damages, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Scott Fischer, 40, of Watsontown, and Chelsea Landis, 34, of New Columbia.
• Jacqueline Reich, 30, of Milton, and Robert Palko, 33, of Milton.
Deed transfers
• Colleen A. Brenington and Betty L. Brenington to Thomas G. Degan and Weena Degan, property in Turbotville, $1.
• Elwood D. Reiner and Phyllis A. Reiner to Thomas E. Reiner and Jodie L. Reiner, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Bruce E. Rearick and Julie K. Rearick to Betty L. Brenington, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Kenneth E. Regel and Sally J. Regel to Zachary R. Jodon and Karla S. Jodon, property in Milton, $269,900.
Union County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Jeffrey L. Eichner, Valery A. Eichner to Trevor Leitzel, Korrin G. Leitzel, property in Union Township, $1.
• Karen L. Hubbert executor, William E. Stahl estate to Church of God in Christ Mennonite, property in Limestone Township, $126,000.
• Trevor H. Graham, Wendy A. Graham to Jodi L. Weaver, J. Michael Weaver, two properties in Hartley Township, $1 apiece.
• Anna L. Mellinger agent, Ronald B. Mellinger by agent to Anna L. Mellinger, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Ryan M. Korek, Danielle J. Korek to Jerry Kevin Weaver, Merri Kate Weaver, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Robert J. Schon, Kristine A. Schon to Stone Clock LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
• 6 a.m. March 18 along Acorn and Peteys Hollow roads, Union Township.
Troopers investigated a crash involving a 2006 Mazda 3 and arrested a 17-year-old Middleburg boy for DUI-alcohol, it was noted.
DUI
• 4:46 p.m. March 7 along Furnace Road and Edmond Avenue, Middleburg.
Troopers said a 2000 Honda Civic was stopped for an expired registration when Nathan Swartz, 25, of Middleburg, was arrested for DUI-controlled substance.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 3:58 p.m. Thursday along County Line Road, east of Route 304, Union Township.
A 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Dustin M. Mollany, 27, of Millmont, was traveling east when it passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone at the bottom of a small hill, troopers noted. A 2009 Kia Spectra, driven by Lisa Valentine, 55, of Millmont, was traveling west when it crested the hill, braked and moved to the right to avoid the oncoming Mitsubishi, police said. Mollany’s vehicle struck Valentine’s vehicle, then went off the south side of the roadway and struck two mailboxes and sheared a utility pole. Mollany sustained a suspected minor injury but refused transport, police said. He will be cited with careless driving. Valentine and her 2-year-old passenger were belted and uninjured.
PFA violation
• Noon Wednesday in Beavertown.
Troopers are investigating an alleged protection-from-abuse order violation in which the victim was a 32-year-old Beavertown woman.
Theft
• Between noon Feb. 23 and 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at 291 Golf Course Road, Franklin Township.
An unnamed suspect failed to pay Shade Mountain Golf Course, of Middleburg, $1,562, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 12:15 a.m. Thursday along I-180 eastbound, Muncy Township.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash and discovered the driver had left the scene. A 33-year-old Williamsport woman was located at the Sunoco fueling station, where she was suspected of DUI and transported for chemical testing. Charges are pending toxicology tests. A 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was involved.
DUI
• 8:24 a.m. March 22 along East Lime Bluff Road, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers responded to a single-car crash and discovered a 40-year-old Muncy man was suspected of driving under the influence. A 2002 BMW was involved, it was noted.
DUI
• 10:40 p.m. March 17 along Court and Pine streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2007 Cadillac for multiple alleged violations and reported Raymond Williams, 33, of Villas, N.J., was determined to be under the influence.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:50 p.m. Friday along I-180 westbound, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2011 Subaru Impreza driven by Joshua S. Peterman, 38, of Hughesville, was traveling west when it went out of control in a right curve, left the roadway, and struck a guiderail, troopers noted. Peterman was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
• 8:45 p.m. March 23 along Kepner Hill Road, Muncy Creek Township.
An unknown vehicle turned left from Fogelman Road and traveled south on Kepner Hill Road, left the southbound lane, went onto property at 28 Kepner Hill Road and struck a landscaping wall before fleeing the scene, troopers reported.
Burglary
• Between 3 p.m. Dec. 1 and 9 a.m. March 21 at 927 Little Bear Creek Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
A shotgun belongint Jared Smithgall, 24, of Duncannon, was stolen from the property, troopers reported. Valued at $350, it’s a Forearm stalk, barrel, Sling 12-gauge shotgun. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft of motor vehicle
• Between 5:30 p.m. March 20 and 6:45 a.m. Monday along Lycoming Creek Road, Lewis Township.
Someone stole a utility trailer and UTV belonging to a 42-year-old Blossburg man, troopers reported. The trailer is a 2016 Black Parker, XJM7 193, and the UTV is a 2018 black Mahindra. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• Noon Saturday at 196 Valley Heights Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a report of stolen golf clubs. Clubs belonging to Fred Shepperson, 53, of Williamsport, were taken between morning hours on March 13 and 1 p.m. Saturday. Stolen items include: Titleist wedges, 56, 58 and 60 inches valued at $225, two Callaway putters valued at $400, a Titleist 3-wood valued at $80 and a Titleist and Taylor Made driver valued at $300. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• 6 p.m. March 2 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported theft and discovered the matter was civil in nature.
Theft by deception
• 11:55 a.m. Friday along Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township.
Troopers investigated a scam involving coin-flip (bitcoin). The victim, a 68-year-old Montoursville man, was fraudulently advised there was a warrant for his arrest and that he needed to pay $1,700 to resolve the warrant.
Roaming dogs
• 6:19 p.m. Friday at 362 Willow Brook Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a disturbance involving multiple dogs from a neighboring residence were roaming and utilizing victim’s yards, troopers said. Those charged included John Rishell, 72, and Ronald Fernald, 58, both of Williamsport, troopers said.
