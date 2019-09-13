Union County
District Judge Richard Cashman Summary trials
• Michele L. Bastian, 56, of Milton, was guilty of exceed 55 mph speed limit in other location by 10 mph, operate vehicle without financial responsibility and notice of violation/inspection.
• The McCann School of Business, of Lewisburg, was guilty of control of alarm devices, a summary charge.
• Christina L. Spenner, no date of birth given, of Muncy, was guilty of on-street metered parking.
• Jo-Ann Hartman, 64, of Herndon, Va., entered a guilty plea to exceed maximum speed limit established by 1 mph.
Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington DUI/possession
• 1:48 a.m. Aug. 25 along Chestnut and North Sixth streets, Kulpmont.
Troopers reported stopping a 2016 Hyundai Elantra. Martin Puchalski, 49, of Mount Carmel, was subsequently arrested for DUI and drug possession, police said.
Hit and run
• 11:14 p.m. Sept. 2 along Route 890, west of Schwartz Hill Road, Zerbe Township.
A 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Shyanne R. Reynolds, 27, of Shamokin, was traveling west when it failed to take a left curve, went off the roadway to the right, struck an embankment and damaged two road signs, troopers reported. The vehicle fled the scene, police said, and was stopped by Sunbury police in the city. Both Reynolds and passenger Justin B. Hummel, 30, of Shamokin, were belted and no injuries were reported. Reynolds will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
• 5:20 p.m. Sept. 3 along Snowdale Road, Upper Mahanoy Township.
Troopers said a 16-year-old York Haven girl and a 46-year-old Dornsife man pushed and kicked one another during an argument. Both were cited.
Theft
• 11:11 p.m. Monday at 4958 Route 225, Little Mahanoy Township.
Robert Wolfe, 34, of Dornsife, was arrested after a PPL residential electric meter valued at $500 was recovered, troopers noted. No further information was provided.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 12:14 a.m. Sept. 1 along South Wausau Road/JC Mobile Home Court, Middleburg.
Troopers stopped a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt for an equipment violation when it was discovered Kimberly Regan, 43, of Middleburg, was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, police said. A passenger, Jamie Cornwell, 38, of Middleburg, was in possession of drug paraphernalia and open containers of alcohol, it was noted. Regan was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, restrictions on open containers and a summary traffic violation. Cornwell was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and restrictions on open containers.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 9:15 p.m. Tuesday along South Susquehanna Trail, north of Old Route 15, Chapman Township.
A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Jola A. Bahajak, 26, of Selinsgrove, was traveling south in the left lane when it left the roadway to the east, struck a guiderail impact attenuator, went across both southbound lanes and came to rest at the intersection with Old Route 15, troopers reported. Bahajak was belted and sustained suspected minor injuries, troopers added. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Stalking/harassment
• Between noon July 21 and Aug. 20 along North Market Street, Selinsgrove.
Adam Strouse, 35, of Selinsgrove, allegedly sent a 23-year-old Selinsgrove woman continuous Facebook messages, which caused emotional distress.
Harassment
• 9:35 p.m. Aug. 28 along North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
A 39-year-old Sunbury woman and a 51-year-old Shamokin Dam man allegedly got into a physical altercation and began shoving one another. Both were charged.
Retail theft
• 11:50 a.m. Aug. 30 at Kohl’s, Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township.
A 25-year-old Sunbury man allegedly attempted to steal a pair of sneakers, troopers said.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 1:25 a.m. Wednesday along East Main and Center streets, Middleburg.
A 1979 Toyota was stopped and troopers reported seeing drug paraphernalia in plain view. A search produced additional drug paraphernalia, it was noted. A 20-year-old Middleburg man was arrested.
Montour County
State Police At Milton
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
Theft
• 1:17 p.m. Sept. 3 along Cemetery Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said someone borrowed the lawn mower of a 47-year-old Williamsport man then sold the mower without permission. The mower in question is a black Yard Machine valued at $300. An investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
• 3:39 to 4:10 p.m. at Sheetz, 330 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Three juveniles, ages 13, 11 and 12 and an unnamed Williamsport male, allegedly entered the store and removed multiple items. The males are from Philadelphia and Williamsport.
FOR THE RECORD
Union County
Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
Deed transfers
• Richard Minnier and Carol Minnier to Harrieet Loftus, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Theresa M. Eckman and George J. Zarick to Paul M. Yost and Jamie L. Smith, property in Coal Township, $175,400.
• Thomas R. Chesney and Theresa S. Chesney to Ronald D. Davis, property in Shamokin, $13,000.
• Daniel S. Hulsizer to James A. Zerbe Jr. and Debra M. Zerbe, property in Point Township, $1.
• Marie Sarsky to Justin D. Sharp and Brianna S. Sharp, property in Marion Heights, $82,000.
• Maria Cecilia Alvarez to Patricia Osorio and Jose E. Osorio, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Carmela Santana and Alberto Santana to Kayla Carballo, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Steven P. Karpinski and Debra L. Karpinski to William T. Long and Jennifer L. Long, property in Point Township, $1.
• C. Christopher Miller and Hannah E. Miller to Melissa L. Burke and David J. Goeke, property in Point Township, $1.
• Sapanvi LLC to Riverview Apartments PA LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Rodney L. Brown and Rhelda E. Brown to Rodney L. Brown, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Northumberland Memorial Park Corp to Northumberland Memorial Park Corp, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Northumberland Memorial Park Corp to Advanced Concrete Products Inc., property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Pentacor Limited Partnership II to Function Inc., property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Robert B. Yorwarth and Cathleen M. Yorwarth to Mark H. Schmidt and Sherri A. Schmidt, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Carol A. Tressler and Dennis A. Delorso to George Weaver, property in Coal Township, $12,500.
• Wendle R. Lahr and Enid Jena Lahr to Brenda Jean Webb, Kimberly Joy Lahr, Candace E. Lahr and Karen L. Shirosky, property in Point Township, $1.
• Frederick D. Shingara to Tara Leigh Cossari, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Betty J. Ebright estate, Bonny D. Mix executrice, Brenda J. Lebo executrice and Bernice A. Martin executrice to Brenda J. Lebo and Bernice A. Martin, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Christopher P. Koperna and erika L. Koperna to Jathan A. Burgess and Jessica Burgess, property in Herndon, $142,000.
• Dean S. Chesney and Shannon Chesney to Sandra Donmoyer, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
