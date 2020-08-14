Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• 8:09 p.m. Nov. 4 at North Front and Fifth streets, Milton.
Cale Derr, 52, of 817 N. Front St., Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence, unsafe driving, driving while suspended DUI related, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and period for required lighted lamps.
Possession
• 4:29 p.m. July 27 along South Front Street, Milton.
Tyler Bean, 22, of 751 Mahoning St., Apt. 32, Milton, has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts), driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and maximum speed limits. The charges were filed after Bean was stopped for allegedly driving 53 mph in a 25 mph zone. Police said he was in possession of a glass baggie containing white powder, blue wax paper containing suspected heroin, several needles and two pipes used for smoking marijuana. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 21.
• 12:07 p.m. Feb. 4 at 148 Ridge Ave., Milton.
Nickolas Trotter, 22, of 148 Ridge Ave., has been charged with manufacture, delivery and possession with intent to deliver, along with possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts). The charges were filed after Trotter was allegedly found to be in possession of digital scale, 76 unused Ziplock bags, a large ziplock bag containing residue, $126 and two glass pipes during a probation check. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 1.
Prohibited acts
• May 28 at Locust Lane and Adam Street, Turbotville.
Lee Peterman, 42, of 44 Main St., Apt. 2, Turbotville, has been charged with prohibited acts (two counts), registration and certificate of title required, unintended transfer of registration, driving while suspended or revoked, required financial responsibility and operation of vehicle without insurance. Troopers said Peterman was stopped as he was known to have an outstanding warrant. He was allegedly found to be in possession of a plastic bag containing marijuana. A 1989 Harely Davidson he was operating allegedly carried a registration belonging to a 2003 Honda.
Possession of controlled substance
• 6:28 p.m. March 5 along Bulk Plant Road, Point Township.
Patrick O’Brien, 32, of 345 Chamber St., Danville, has been charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. During a traffic stop, O’Brien was alleged to have been found with a container with suspected amphetamine residue. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 19.
Strangulation
• 2:13 p.m. April 22 at 31 R. Broadway No. 9, Milton.
Todd Wool, 51, of 31 R. Broadway No. 9, has been charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. During an argument, police said Wool threw shoes and a plastic bottle at a woman. He allegedly struck her on the side of the face and pinned her to the ground, applying pressure to the neck area. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26.
• 11 p.m. July 7 at 1022 Hepburn St., Milton.
Dylan LuBrant, 19, of 1022 Hepburn St., has been charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. The charges were filed after police said LuBrant allegedly grabbed the throat of his girlfriend and pushed her onto a bed.
Terroristic threats
• 9:01 p.m. Aug. 10 at BB&T Bank, 39 S. Arch St., Milton.
Nathaniel Mitch, 26, of 529 Industrial Park Road, Milton, has been charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and recklessly endangering another person. During an argument, Mitch is accused of pointing a gun at another person and threatening to kill them. Police said he then sped off in his truck, nearly striking a child. Mitch later denied to police that he threatened to kill anyone, and said he dropped his gun off at his parent’s home.
Sexual abuse of children
• Between May 28 and Aug. 7, 2019, at Milton Developmental Services, 60 Walnut St., Milton.
Russell Lee Jr., 65, of 60 Walnut St., has been charged with sexual abuse of children (two counts) and criminal use of a communication facility. The charges were filed after Google reported to police that 99 images of child pornography were allegedly downloaded onto Lee’s phone. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 2.
Firearms violations
• May 17 at the Route 54 and Interstate 180 park and ride, Delaware Township.
Billy Fischer, 43, of 108 Locust St., Milton, has been charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of firearm with altered number and sale or transfer of firearms (three counts). Through a confidential informant, troopers learned Fischer was trying to sell a handgun. He allegedly sold the gun to an undercover officer, with the gun being found to have the serial number removed from it.
Theft
• Between Dec. 1 and Jan. 6 at 4867 State Highway 54, Turbotville.
Lee Peterman, 42, of 44 Main St., Apt. 2, Turbotville, has been charged with theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. The charges were filed after troopers said Peterman stole a Chevrolet Blazer owned by Diana Cooper. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 2.
• Dec. 26 at Flying J Truck Stop, Turbot Township.
Don Bentley, 39, of 46 Filbert St., Milton, has been charged with theft (two counts). Bentley is alleged to have used a company credit card to make $407.01 worth of personal purchases. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26.
Retail theft
• 2:46 p.m. Sept. 13 at Weis Markets, 555 Mahoning St., Milton.
Angelia Shirk, 29, of 167 Queen St., Northumberland, has been charged with retail theft. Police said Shirk allegedly left the store without paying for $261.16 worth of merchandise.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 3:01 p.m. Aug. 11 along Route 405, south of Housels Run Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by David Neidig, 69, of Watsontown, drove off the roadway and struck a sign and fence, troopers reported. Neidig, who was belted, was not injured. A 2-year-old female passenger in the vehicle, who was properly restrained, was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a possible injury. Two other passengers, Elizabeth Rupert, 22, of Watsontown, and a boy listed as age 0, were also properly restrained and not injured.
Theft of services
• 4:14 p.m. Aug. 10 along Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers conducted an investigation regarding someone using the dumpster at Rent-A-Center to dispose of personal trash.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg DUI/endangering
• July 4 along Route 15, Kelly Township.
Zachary Ryan Morell, 29, of 333 Pheasant Ridge Road, Lewisburg, was charged by state police with DUI (four counts), endangering welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, registration and certificate of title required and careless driving. Troopers said a vehicle driven by Morell was stopped for blacked-out taillights and an obstructed registration plate. Morell allegedly showed signs of impairment and tests showed his blood was positive for marijuana, oxycodone and fentanyl.
DUI
• 1:24 a.m. June 27 along North Third Street and Cherry Alley, Lewisburg.
Wade F. Kerstetter, 27, of 43 Swartz Road, Lewisburg, was charged with DUI (two counts), operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection and one way roadways after police stopped it for traveling the wrong way in an alley. Buffalo Valley Regional Police reported Kersetter showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood alcohol content to be .191 percent.
• 12:31 a.m. July 12 along Crossroads and Franklin drives, Kelly Township.
Christopher Lee Neiswender, 47, of 329 Briar Circle, Mifflinburg, was charged with state police with DUI (two counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic, maximum speed limits and careless driving. Troopers said a vehicle driven by Neiswender was stopped for traveling 60 mph in a 45 mph zone, at which time Neiswender allegedly showed signs of impairment. Later tests showed Neiswender’s blood alcohol content to be .166 percent, police noted.
Accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property
• July 27 along North Derr Drive and Westbranch Highway, East Buffalo Township.
Amanda Carol Privett, 35, of 255 Toles Hollow Road, Coudersport, was charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police with accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property. Privett was allegedly driving a truck that struck the rear of a taxi, then fled before stopping to provide information and fled again.
Theft by unlawful taking
• 12:01 a.m. June 28 at 230 St. Anthony St., Lewisburg.
Jennifer Lynn Reppert, 33, of 108 S. Ninth St., West Milton, was charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police with theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property stemming from allegations she owes $4,000 in back rent, left the water running in the house upon leaving and took a provided washer and dryer and mower.
