Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Preliminary hearings
• Tyler Turner, 25, of Watsontown, had charges of driving under the influence (two counts), registration and certificate of title required, drivers required to be licensed, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, general lighting requirements, occupant protection operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection held for court.
• Kelly Packer, 48, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
• Brad Nahodil, 38, of Coal Township, had a preliminary hearing continued on charges of habitual offenders, driving while suspended and drivers required to be licensed.
• John Decker, 53, of Watsontown, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (two counts) and drivers required to be licensed (two counts)
• Bethanie Charowsky, 24, of Middleburg, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (two counts), endangering welfare of children, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, the controlled substance, drug device and cosmetic act, driving vehicle at safe speed, driving on roadways laned for traffic, operation following suspension, registration of certificate of title required and required financial responsibility.
• Robert Coleman, 24, of Point Township, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence, violations concerning licenses, drivers required to be licensed, reckless driving, careless driving, duty of driver on approach of emergency vehicle and restraint systems.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 5:09 p.m. Friday along Susquehanna Trail at the I-180 east ramp, Delaware Township.
A 2006 Cadillac CTS driven by Elizabeth J. Isenberg, 22, of Berwick, was traveling west on Susquehanna Trail when it rearended a 2014 Kia Forte driven by Angelica K. Wachter, 23, of Milton, troopers reported. Both drivers and a passenger in the Kia, Colby Robbins, 23, of Watsontown, were belted and no injuries were reported. Isenberg will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:17 a.m. Sunday along Route 54, west of Hickory Grove Road, Delaware Township.
A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jacob T. Hiller, 31, of Watsontown, was traveling west when it went out of control in a right curve, rotated, went off the roadway and overturned onto its passenger side, troopers reported. Hiller was not belted and was not injured, police added.
Found property
• 12:01 p.m. Dec. 21 along Routes 405 and 54, Delaware Township.
Troopers responded to multiple boxes along the highway containing what appeared to be new items. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Union County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 12:20 p.m. Dec. 9 at 1432 Creek Road, White Deer Township.
Troopers said a 1996 Ford Ranger failed to take a right curve and crashed. Joshua Craver, 31, of Montgomery, was allegedly under the influence and charged with DUI and related offenses.
Hit and run (injuries)
• 1:51 p.m. Dec. 18 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 201, White Deer Township.
According to troopers, an eastbound 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by Alyssa M. Wheeling, 40, of Chesterton, Ind., slowed in the right lane, then moved to the left lane and was struck from behind by a 2017 Peterbilt Conventional driven by Steven E. Kippley, 55, of Clear Lake, Minn. The Highlander then struck the rear of an unkonwn vehicle, which fled the scene. The Highlander was then struck by the trailer towed by the Peterbilt, which was struck from behind by a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Abiodun G. Odebiyi, 54, of Euclid, Ohio. All were reportedly belted. Odebiyi and a 13-year-old passengers in the Highlander were transported by ambulance to local hospitals with unspecified injuries. Wheeling will be cited with driving on right side of roadway while Kippley will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
• 11:43 a.m. Dec. 18 along the Sunoco trafficway in White Deer Township.
A 2019 Kenworth Northwest driven by an unnamed person reversed from a gas pump and struck the back of a Ford Windstar, which was parked in a parking spot, troopers reported. No injuries were noted.
Harassment
• 5:25 p.m. Dec. 26 at 190 Goodhart Circle, Union Township.
Troopers responded to a reported criminal mischief. Cody Martin, 26, of Milton, allegedly broke a kitchen causing glass to strike the face of Danielle Castro, 19, of Selinsgrove, it was noted. Castro allegedly sustained small cuts. Damage to the window was estimated at $100.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Frederick E. Wolfe, Virginia M. Wolfe to Virginia and Frederick Wolfe irrevocable grantor trust, Frederick Wolfe irrevocable grantor trust, Virginia Wolfe irrevocable grantor trust, Jennifer S. Loschiavo trustee, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• William E. Schwemm, Janet E. Schwemm to Janet and William Schwemm irrevocable grantor trust, William Schwemm irrevocable grantor trust, Janet Schwemm irrevocable grantor trust, Melissa E. Schnarrs trustee, property in Union Township, $1.
• Ronald D. Metzger trustee, W. Dean Metzger property trustee, Rhonda D. Boyer trustee, property in Union Township, $1.
• Gauglers Construction Inc. to Troy E. Gaugler, Barbara K. Gaughler, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Gauglers Construction Inc. to Randy L. Gaugler, Brenda L. Gaugler, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• David J. Elton, Linda K. Elton to David J. Elton trustee, Linda K. Elton trustee, David J. and Linda K. Elton revocable trust, David J. Elton revocable trust, Linda K. Elton revocable trust, property in East Buffalo Township corrective deed, $1.
• Greg T. Allen, Karen L. Allen to Todd Wertman, property in Limestone Township, $295,000.
• Esra M. Zimmerman, Lydia Ann Zimmerman to Amber R. Felmy, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Joseph M. O’Rourke, Amy Clark O’Rourke to James R. Bond II, Fania D. Bond, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Mark W. Rabuck, Lisa A. Rabuck to Amanda C. Rabuck, property in White Deer Township, $1.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Lost/missing firearm
• Between noon Dec. 14 and 7:32 a.m. Saturday at 2062 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township.
Troopers responded to a reported lost firearm. A Smith and Wesson Bodyguard with laser light valued at $250 went missing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
• 4:13 a.m. Friday along South Main Street at Church Street, Middleburg.
A 2006 Toyota Prius driven by Ashley M. Burlew, 19, of Middleburg, was traveling north when Burlew fell asleep, causing the vehicle to go off the west side of the roadway, hit a curb and rearend a parked 2006 Kia Spectra, troopers reported. Burlew and her passenger, a 16-year-old McClure girl, were belted and no injuries were noted. Burlew will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 2:41 p.m. Dec. 26 along Country Road, south of Bergey Road, Center Township.
A northbound 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Carl R. Good, 75, of Middleburg, went off the right side of the roadway, and struck a utility pole, police reported. Good was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
Vehicle fire
• 3:50 p.m. Dec. 25 along Route 104, Perry Township.
A 2010 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Wendy J. Swartz, 38, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was traveling south when the vehicle caught on fire, troopers said. Flames were extinguished by the fire department and Swartz escaped uninjured.
Harassment
• 12:28 p.m. Dec. 26 along Sierra Drive, Perry Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic. A 69-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man was arrested. The victim was a 74-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman.
Harassment
• 12:54 a.m. Dec. 25 along Herman Road, Penn Township.
Troopers were dispatched to a disturbance and reported a physical altercation took place between Amber Brown, 28, and Brittnee Herman, 28, both of Selinsgrove. Additionally, Brandon Rice, 39, of Selinsgrove, was subjected to physical contact by Herman. Citations were issued to Herman and Amber, it was noted.
