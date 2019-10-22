WILLIAMSPORT — State Police at Montoursville were called to the Gatehouse, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, for a reported death of an inmate in hospice care.
Troopers were called at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, and reported the inmate, a 51-year-old Wilmington, Del. man, died of natural causes.
