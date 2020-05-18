Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentences
• Quennoi Thompson, 29, of Lewisburg, 12 months’ probation and $100 fine plus costs for possessing a firearm without a license.
• Michael Lorenz, 25, of Sunbury, 12 months probation and $100 fine plus costs for theft by deception.
Marriage licenses
• Michael Porter, 27, of Dewart, and Leslie McManus, 23, of Dewart.
• Norberto Madera, 26, of Milton, and Anika Diaz, 25, of Milton.
• Surreal Lego, 18, of Shamokin, and Mitchel Nunez Echevarria, 21, of Shamokin.
• James Castillo, 66, of Elysburg, and Jeneive Vidal, 32, of Elysburg.
• Michelle Sinko, 45, of Northumberland, and Chad Miller, 48, of Northumberland.
• Edward Lloyd, 25, of Shamokin, and Anise Cruz, 25, of Shamokin.
• Shade Wersinger, 20, of Mount Carmel, and Andrew Jackson, 20, of Mount Carmel.
• Benjamin Fisher, 28, of Lykens, and Katie Esch, 21, of Dornsife.
• Russell Wertz, 35, of Sunbury, and Kimberly Fry, 38, of Sunbury.
• David Bealer Jr., 38, of Sunbury, and Alexandrea Mareska, 31, of Sunbury.
• Tiara Bartol, 25, of Sunbury, and Robert Dallus Jr., 25, of Sunbury.
• Timothy Burkholder, 32, of Shamokin, and Brnadie Reichenbach, 27, of Shamokin.
Deed transfers
• Debra L. Mills to Bradley W. Laidacker, property in Delaware Township, $185,000.
• Shirley Ladely by agent and Jody Reuss agent to Mary Dumm and Lorraine Galbraith, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Forman Farms LP to Norman M. Reiff and Lydia M. Reiff, property in Lewis Township, $70,000.
• Joan E. Holt, Kathleen A. Habig, Julie Kramm, Joseph A. Habig II, Annette L. Habig by agent and Daniel Scott Gohagan agent to Paul H. Schmidt and Brenda K. Schmidt, property in Delaware Township, $325,000.
• Jean N. Reich, Jane R. Yoder and Joseph A. Yoder to Joseph A. Yoder and Jane R. Yoder, property in Milton, $1.
• Caroline J. Warner Residential Real Estate Protector Trust and Cynthia M. Wagner trustee to Cynthia M. Wagner, Charlotte G. Warner and Arnold E. Warner Jr., property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Denise C. Royer to Chad A. Gonzales, property in Milton, $1.
• Shawn M. Derck and Barbara J. Derck to Barbara J. Drumheiser, property in Shamokin, $22,500.
• Adrian M. Salazar and Jennifer P. Salazar to Carol E. Vegh, property in Riverside, $234,501.
• Roy H. Burns III and Melissa A. Burns to Paul Badger and Chelsea R. Badger, property in Point Township, $1.
• Gary L. Wolfe and Risa L. Wolfe to Nicholas W. Kovaschetz and Amanda R. Kovaschetz, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Angela Mindler to Angela Mindler, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Brian R. Snyder and Sara B. Snyder to Brian R. Snyder and Sara B. Snyder, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Tina Marie Hertzog to Marianne Peipher and Kenneth J. Peipher, property in Upper Augusta Township, $190,000.
• Gary L. Woodruff and Cindy D. Woodruff to John A. Woodruff, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Gary L. Woodruff and Cindy D. Woodruff to Tamie Woodruff, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Jared M. Carvell and Elizabeth R. Carvell to Christopher W. Green, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Joshua R. Miller and Alyssa M. Miller to Joshua R. Miller and Alyssa M. Miller, property in Point Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Joseph E. Latora to Wells Fargo Bank NA, property in Northumberland, $2,942.87.
• Fred Seroski and Elizabeth I. Seroski to Steven Reigle and Lindsay Reigle, property in Shamokin, $1.
• US Bank National Association to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Sunbury, $10.
• Houssam Abdul-Al and Chaz Fares Abdul-Al to Pamela G. Grexon, property in Kulpmont, $23,500.
• Brycia Kiewlak and Brycia James to Felicia M. Zigarski, property in Kulpmont, $29,500.
• Penny Dollar and Archie A. Passmore to Daniel Jay Rheam and Susan Forgett Rheam, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Susan Pufnock and Susan Jones to Eric Jones, property in Ralpho Township, $155,000.
• Joseph R. Sandri and Tina M. Sandri to Gerald J. Splitt Jr. and Shannon A. Splitt, property in Ralpho Township, $126,000.
• Edward F. Lippay and Phyllis M. Lippay to Richard M. Lippay, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Mark Sofranek to Mark Sofranek, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
State Police At Milton Motorcycle crash (injury)
• 5:53 p.m. Saturday along Route 405, south of Watsontown, Delaware Township.
Troopers said a 2003 Harley-Davidson VRSC driven by Richard W. Shoemaker, 42, of Milton, was traveling south when it went out of control, tipped over and slid approximately 30 feet on its right side before leaving the roadway via the west berm. Shoemaker, who was not wearing a helmet, was later seen at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, troopers noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:20 a.m. Friday along Route 405, north of Susquehanna Trail, Turbot Township.
A 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by Nicole L. Rowe, 50, of Milton, went off the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, police said. She was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted. Rowe was allegedly distracted by her dog and was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Union County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 3 p.m. Friday along Buffalo Road, west of North 16th Street, Buffalo Township.
Troopers said a 2002 Chevrolet Impala driven by Ischeona R. Waugh, 27, of Lewisburg, was at a stop sign when it turned left and was struck by a westbound 2001 Buick LeSabre driven by Raymond E. McCloy, 55, of Montoursville. A passenger in the Chevrolet, Renee Y. Murkey, 27, of Lewisburg, was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. All were belted and no other injuries were noted. Waugh will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Harassment
• 2:27 a.m. Sunday along Felmey Road, Union Township.
Troopers responded to a report of issues at a party. A guest was allegedly told to leave, then later returned uninvited. A verbal altercation turned physical when the homeowner allegedly slapped the uninvited party guest. Troopers said a 37-year-old Winfield woman was cited with harassment and a 27-year-old Lewisburg woman was cited with simple trespass.
Harassment
• 10:20 a.m. Sunday at 7379 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a verbal altercation at McDonald’s escalated to physical contact when a suspect slapped an employee’s arm. The victim was a 47-year-old Lewisburg woman. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft of vehicle parts
• Between 3 p.m. May 4 and 5 a.m. May 5 at 370 Old Route 15, White Deer Township.
Someone stole catalytic converters valued at $15,000 from 10 vehicles belonging to Central Pennsylvania Transport, of York, troopers reported. Vehicles included a 2013 Ford Econoline E450, two 2015 Ford Econoline E450s, four 2016 Ford Econoline E450s, two 2016 Ford Econoline E450s, a 2017 Ford Econoline E450 and a 2017 Dodge Caravan.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Bradley M. Trate, Bobbie J. Trate to Julie Ann Zimmerman, Roger Zimmerman, property in White Deer Township, $300,000.
• Karl R. Krick Jr., Elaine D. Krick to Karl R. Krick Jr., Elaine D. Krick, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Kathleen A. Grimes to Priscilla P. Cromwell, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Robert B. Cook, Kathleen Graham to Robert B. Cook trustee, Kathleen Graham trustee, Robert B. Cook and Kathleen Graham living trust, Robert B. Cook living trust, Kathleen Graham living trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Harassment
• 7:07 p.m. Friday along Sand Hill Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic disturbance and cited Jonathan Blark, 38, of Williamsport, with harassment. A 31-year-old Montoursville woman was the victim, it was noted.
Disorderly conduct
• 8:50 a.m. May 10 at 131 Chadlee Drive, Armstrong Township.
Jerry Brown, 57, of Cogan Station, allegedly engaged in uncooperative and disorderly behaviors. Brown allegedly repeatedly attempted to leave UMPC Susquehanna with medical devices after being advised he was not free to do so. He allegedly yelled profanities and was disturbed the peace of hospital patients.
Drug possession
• 1:10 p.m. Thursday at 2325 Route 239, Jordan Township.
During a warrant service, Pamela Hamilton, 52, of Unityville, was allegedly found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.