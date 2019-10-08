Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 1:56 a.m. Saturday along Ninth Street and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers stopped a 2000 BMW 325 driven by a 57-year-old Selinsgrove man for speeding, it was noted. The driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and transported for chemical testing, police said. Charges are pending.
2-vehicle crash
• 8:33 p.m. Thursday along North Susquehanna Trail at Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township.
A 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Louise P. Carr, 79, of Sunbury, was traveling north when it went through a red light and collided with an eastbound 2006 Ford Explorer driven by Kyle J. Sassaman, 21, of Winfield, troopers reported. All were belted and no injuries were reported. Carr will be cited with traffic-control signals.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:32 p.m. Sept. 20 along North Susquehanna Trail at Lori Lane, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 2018 Buick Enclave driven by Ryan W. Phillips, 38, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., was traveling north when Phillips became distracted and struck a stopped 2004 Buick Regal driven by Julia E. Kepler, 23, of Duncannon. All were belted and no injuries were reported. Phillips will be cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 12:21 p.m. Sunday along New Berlin Highway, west of Teds Drive, Franklin Township.
A northbound 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Alexzandria Hornberger, 21, of Winfield, attempted to brake in wet conditions, lost traction, struck an embankment and rolled once before coming to rest in the northbound lane, troopers reported. Hornberger and a female passenger were belted and each sustained suspected minor injuries, troopers noted. Hornberger will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 3:38 a.m. Sunday along Route 104, north of Mill Road, Perry Township.
A 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Christopher R. Moyer, 50, of Mifflinburg, was traveling north when Moyer fell asleep, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and hit a tree and small embankment, troopers noted. Moyer was belted and was not injured.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 8:56 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Westminster Drive and Sheridan Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2010 Lexus LS640 driven by Arleen McGuire, 85, of Montoursville, was traveling west when it was struck by a northbound 2018 Ford Focus driven by Kali N. Kilpatrick, 18, of Montoursville. Both drivers were belted and McGuire was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. McGuire will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash
• 8:40 a.m. Saturday along the Faxon on ramp to I-180 westbound, Loyalsock Township.
A 2008 Kia Sonota driven by John L. Otto, 57, of Williamsport, was attempting to merge onto I-180 west when it struck the rear of a 2014 Toyota Highlander driven by Cynthia A. Keim, 50, of Jersey Shore, troopers reported. All were belted and no injuries were reported. Otto will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
• 11:40 a.m. Saturday along I-180 westbound, past the Faxon exit, Loyalsock Township.
A westbound 2000 Mercury Medalist driven by an unnamed person struck the rear of a 2008 Nissan Versa, troopers noted. No injuries were reported.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:06 p.m. Friday along Fogelman Road at Route 442, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers said a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by an unnamed person was traveling north at a high rate of speed when it went through the intersection and into a wooded area. No one was injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:19 p.m. Thursday along the ramp to Route 15 north, north of Confair Lane, Lewis Township.
A northbound 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Christopher L. Fryberger, 46, of Reading, went out of control, off the roadway, through a grassy area, crossed the ramp and struck a guiderail, troopers reported. Fryberger and his three passengers were belted and no one was injured. Fryberger was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:11 p.m. Wednesday along Cemetery Street, south of Park Avenue, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Kenneth K. Bonaparte, 28, of Philadelphia, was attempting to flee police after a pursuit was initiated. Bonaparte’s vehicle was turning south of Cemetery Street when it went off the west side of the roadway, and struck a utility pole and light post. Neither Bonaparte or his passenger were belted and neither was injured. The crash remains under investigation.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:28 p.m. Friday along Route 15, north of Wentzel Lane, Clinton Township.
A southbound 2019 Ford Escape driven by Ruth A. Taylor, 67, of Allenwood, struck a utility pole in a parking lot, troopers said. No injuries were reported.
Drug possession
• Between noon Sept. 15 and 2:06 p.m. Sept. 16 at 67 Corey Lane, Mifflin Township.
Troopers said narcotics were found on the property. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Northumberland County
Deed transfers
• Brian R. Hall and Keri Hall to Robert E. Glozzer and Kelly L. Glozzer, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Anne S. Thompson to Damien J. Moyer and Britney N. Cresswell, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Forevergreen Inc. and Ruby Realty Inc. to Milton Real Estate Holdings LLC, property in Milton, $3.5 million.
• Lauren L. Marziale and Matthew Marziale to Gary Bowers and Heather Coyle, property in Delaware Township, $217,000.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Ameda F. Reynolds estate, Robert Rathbum, Marvin Walker, Susan Russell, Ernest Reynolds, Edward Bearce and Gail E. Miller estate to LSF10 Master Participation Trust, property in Delaware Township, $1,731.23.
• David A. Calehuff and Susan E. Calehuff to Michael D. Stahr, property in Delaware Township, $330,000.
• Turbotville Grain LLC to LSF Ag Group LLC, property in Lewis Township, $1.6 million.
• Mary Ellen Morrison to Sharon R. Wayne, Yvonne A. Hersch and Lisa L. Toczek, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Merilee G. Bower to Lyle E. Weaver and Christine A. Weaver, property in Delaware Township, $355,000.
• Gladys T. Klapp and Sarah K. Starr to Daniel A. Horst and Daryan M. Horst, property in Watsontown, $134,900.
• Glenda B. Cook to Todd A. Rearick and Jacinda L. Rearick, property in Milton, $72,000.
• Charles B. Randall Fry to Kyle M. Fultz and Alissa M. Snyder, property Milton, $1.
• LSF9 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Home Management LLC agent to Robert Rothermel, property in Watsontown, $89,900.
• Joseph Buranich and Juday A. Buranich to Dennis Molesevich and Mary Molesevich, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Dondalynn M. Pehowic, Donadalynn M. Stevenson-Snyder, William E. Drumheiser and Beverly J. Drumheiser to Hadley K. Snyder and John S.G. Coxe Jr., property in Sunbury, $137,000.
• Gabriela Adam to Michael L. Jarrett and Mary E. Jarrett, property in Coal Township, $68,000.
• William J. Rivera Jr. and Thealo M. Rivera to Amy Michelle Yordy, property in Sunbury, $40,000.
• Lisa C. Roszko and John Eccker to Hidden Castle Banquets LLC, property in Coal Township, $500.
• Coal Township to Hidden Castle Banquets LLC, property in Coal Township, $3,150.
• Jeanne E. Lawrence to Keystone Service Systems Inc., property in Shamokin Township, $200,000.
• Mark Anonia and Christine M. Anonia to Paul W. Hixon and Rachel L. Hixon, property in Shamokin Township, $390,000.
• Joseph P. Bolick Jr. and Christina M. bolick to Heather A. Weisner and Victoria M. Rodriguez, property in Mount Carmel Township, $4,500.
• Ray G. Boyle Jr. to Rebecca Jane Koranski, property in Mount Carmel, $25,000.
• Bradley J. Trego to Solis Domains LLC, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Chris Schrwader to Solis Domains LLC, property in Sunbury, $24,000.
• John T. Pegg and Colleen M. Pegg to MMBC Property Management LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $7,000.
• Patricia C. Rosini estate and Paige Rosini administratrix to Independence Street LLC, property in Shamokin, $48,000.
• Lon J. Deitrick and Rebecca L. Deitrick to Jon L. Deitrick, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Jean Miller by agent, Scott A. Miller agent and Randall R. Miller agent to Diane M. Calhoun, property in Shamokin Township, $110,000.
• Bruce E. Stepp and Kathleen J. Steep to Michael B. Stepp, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Dennis K. Morgan and Brenda L. Morgan to Eric Ruard Winter, property in Sunbury, $89,362.
• Amanda Marie Gaut to George Grogan, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Dolores C. Castle to Christina M. Woodward and David E. Woodward, property in Riverside, $1.
• Michael P. Leibel and Francisca A. Terrero-Leibel to Jeanie Fallon-Albeck, property in Riverside, $1.
• Dorothy L. Barilla to Paul Barilla, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Jennifer Whitmire, Jennifer M. Andrus and Bradly Andrus to Nicole M. Beltz, property in Mount Carmel, $10,200.
• Robert I. Meredith Jr. to Robert I. Meredith III, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Walter M. Dworak and Joan M. Dworak to Linda T. Turlis and Frank R. Varano, property in Kulpmont, $30,000.
• LSF9 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Homes Management LLC agent to Robert Rothermel, property in Watsontown, $89,900.
