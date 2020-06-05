Union County
State Police At Milton Scattering rubbish
• Between 8 p.m. May 23 and 7 p.m. May 24 at 820 Bostian Road, White Deer Township.
Three bags of trash were dumped onto the property. Troopers said an investigation showed the trash contained receipts and pay stubs attributed to Kathy J. Smith, of Milton. Charges were filed, it was noted.
Montour County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 11:05 p.m. May 29 along Liberty Valley and Klein roads, Valley Township.
Troopers said a 2002 Toyota Camry was stopped for an alleged violation when it was determined a 29-year-old Danville man was under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending toxicology results.
2-vehicle crash
• 6:28 p.m. June 5 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 224.1, Valley Township.
A 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Nickolas W. Earnest, 20, of Milton, was traveling west in the left lane when it drifted and struck the rear driver’s side of a westbound trailer towed by a 2018 Toyota 4Runner driven by Jeremy W. Condie, 58, of Mendham, N.J., police noted. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured.
Terroristic threats
• 2:26 p.m. May 29 at 338 Shetler Road, Anthony Township.
Robin Hearn, 56, of Turbotville, allegedly arrived at the location, discharged a firearm toward the area where a 32-year-old Unityville man and 55-year-old Turbotville man were standing, threatened a victim, and fled the scene. Hearn was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Harassment
• 6:22 p.m. May 29 at Danville State Hospital, 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township.
A 25-year-old Williamsport man allegedly damaged ceiling tiles and pushed Paul Kevin Sauerbaugh, 47, of Harrisburg, to the ground. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
• 8:50 a.m. Tuesday at Danville State Hospital, 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township.
A suspect allegedly struck a 25-year-old Berwick woman in the face.
Harassment
• 6:20 p.m. May 18 at Danville State Hospital, 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township.
Samuel Jones, 25, of Danville, allegedly struck a 59-year-old Danville man in the face.
Suicide attempt
• 4:31 p.m. Saturday along Valley West Road, Valley Township.
An anonymous person reported a female was threatening to kill herself. Troopers investigated.
Theft
• Between 8:20 and 9:30 p.m. along Hillside Drive and Steffens Road, Derry Township.
Someone removed a “Road Closed” sign and its base, both belonging to Derry Township, from a construction site. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
• 5:22 p.m. Monday along North Susquehanna Trail near Park Road, Monroe Township.
A 2016 Jeep Cherokee was struck from behind by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica, troopers said.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:27 p.m. May 22 along Bridge Street near the intersection of Route 204, Penn Township.
A 2008 Toyota Corolla driven by Daniel A. Montville, 40, of New Berlin, was traveling west when it went through a stop sign, went across the travel lanes of Route 522 and into a residential yard, where it struck shrubbery and a large boulder, troopers reported. Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, troopers said.
Vehicle vs. deer (injuries)
• 3:48 a.m. Monday along Paxtonville Road at Reigle Lane, Franklin Township.
A 2014 Ford Focus driven by Braxton R. Kelly, 20, of Beavertown, was traveling east when it struck a deer in the roadway, police said. Kelly and passenger Tyler M. Petty, 23, of Middleburg, were belted and sustained suspected injuries, police noted.
Hit and run
• 5:04 p.m. Sunday along North Susquehanna Trail, south of West 11th Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
An unknown vehicle rearended a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Crystal J. Long, 31, of Northumberland, then fled the scene, troopers noted. No one was injured.
Strangulation
• 6:48 p.m. May 28 along Bridge Street, Penn Township.
Troopers said Yves Monelle, 35, of Selinsgrove, grabbed a 31-year-old Selinsgrove woman by the throat.
Harassment
• 3 p.m. Sunday along Long Avenue and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Timothy Tague, 45, of Selinsgrove, allegedly struck Jamil Chaudry, 61, of Selinsgrove, in the chest with a closed fist, then shoved him to the ground.
Theft by deception
• Noon Friday at 170 Middle Road, Spring Township.
Someone posed as an Amazon employee by phone to scam Deborah Goss, 68, of Beaver Springs, of $800, troopers noted.
Retail theft
• 10:50 a.m. May 9 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Heidi Sholly, 49, of Northumberland, allegedly stole clothing valued at $51.44, Tagamet valued at $7.98 and Nexium valued at $23.68.
Criminal mischief
• Between 7 a.m. and 12:36 p.m. May 21 at 20 Horseshoe Bend Road, Washington Township.
Leah Harry, 30, of Middleburg, was charged with causing damages estimated at $2,963.19 to a 2009 Dodge belonging to Brenda Heintzelman, 54, of Middleburg, troopers reported.
Found property
• 10 a.m. May 30 along Fair Oak and Herman roads, Penn Township.
Keys to a Hyundai were found. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI/drug possession
• 3:05 a.m. May 30 along Washington Boulevard and Baldwin Street, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was stopped for a headlamp violation and registration issue. The driver, a 28-year-old Williamsport woman, was arrested for suspicion of DUI-drugs and possession of drugs, troopers noted.
DUI
• 10:48 p.m. Sunday along I-180 westbound, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox was stopped and the driver, a 34-year-old South Williamsport woman, taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
DUI
• 9:56 a.m. April 6 along I-180 eastbound, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers stopped a 2002 Acura driven by Edwin Pedraja, 43, of Allentown, and took Pedraja into custody for suspicion of DUI. Additional charges, along with DUI, are pending.
DUI
• 8:35 p.m. May 6 along Mount View Avenue and Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers stopped a 2012 Nissan for multiple alleged violations when the driver was found to be under the influence of intoxicating substances, it was noted. Charges are pending.
2-vehicle crash
• 4:56 p.m. Tuesday along Route 220 south, Woodward Township.
Troopers said a southbound 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by George G. Sackandy, 71, of Altoona, turned left across both lanes of traffic and was struck by a southbound 2016 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard A. Holter, 62, of Lock Haven. Sackandy will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 9:31 a.m. May 27 along Route 15 south, Lewis Township.
A 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Stephen B. Dorn, 67, of Wesley Chapel, Fla., was traveling south when it drifted across the center lane, left the roadway, rotated clockwise and rolled before coming to rest facing west. Dorn and passenger Carol R. Smith, sustained suspected minor injuries, it was noted. Dorn will be issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:02 p.m. Saturday along Route 15, east of Chadlee Drive, Armstrong Township.
A 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Brandon N. Adams, 31, of Williamsport, was traveling north in th eleft lane when it struck a concrete barrier on the left, went across the roadway, struck a guiderail and rolled three times into a field, police noted. Troopers said Adams was found in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Domestic
• 12:48 p.m. May 25 along Middle Road, Limestone Township.
Troopers said a verbal argument over moveable property escalated to physical contact, troopers said. A 29-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, both of Montoursville, were arrested. The victim was a 39-year-old Jersey Shore man.
