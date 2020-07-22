Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentences
• David Anthony Pavloski II, 29, of Mount Carmel, six to 23 months in county jail, 197 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs and no contact with Sherry Pruitt for simple assault; $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; $100 fine plus costs for harassment.
• Tonya Struble, 37, of Mifflinburg, three years probation with restrictive conditions with the first six months on house arrest, $250 fine plus costs and $100 restitution to Erie Insurance and $100 restitution to Dr. Thomas Haas for receiving stolen property.
State Police At Milton 3-vehicle crash
• 9:04 a.m. July 15 along I-80 eastbound, north of Broadway Road, Turbot Township.
Troopers said a 2013 Western Star driven by Jeffrey B. Schuster, 51, of Bellefonte, was traveling east in the left lane when it struck the rear of a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jourdan R. Machuga, 19, of Bath, N.Y., which then struck the rear of a 2010 Ford F150 XLT driven by Benjamin T. Vanloon, 28, of Mansfield. Schuster was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a possible injury. Schuster will be cited with following too closely. All were belted.
Endangering the welfare of a child
• 6:24 p.m. July 14 along Route 405, Turbot Township.
Two girls, ages 9 and 5, were observed in the river multiple times without parental supervision, troopers noted. Further investigation revealed the alleged incident did not rise to the level of criminal prosecution.
Criminal mischief
• Between 9 p.m. July 17 and 6 a.m. July 18 at 7245 Musser Lane, Delaware Township.
Someone tossed a firecracker into the mailbox of Jamie Spencer, 39, of Watsontown, causing damage.
Theft
• 8:51 a.m. July 18 at 1095 Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township.
Jeffrey Polynone, 61, of Manheim, reported his wallet missing. Troopers said he thought he left it with his motorcycle, but he couldn’t find it. The wallet contained approximately $500 in cash, police said.
Dog bite
• 3:50 p.m. July 19 along Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers said John McWilliams, 71, of State College, was bitten by a dog while riding his bike. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Union County
Senior Judge Louise O. Knight Sentence
• Stephen E. Heyman, 63, of New Columbia, was found guilty of misdemeanor third offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely, DUI general impairment and summary not using low beam and was sentenced to two years probation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic warning, 1:46 a.m., South Third Street; suspicious person, 1:58 a.m., Market Street; non-injury accident, 9:59 a.m., Buffalo Road at North Derr Drive; traffic complaint, 3:22 p.m., North Derr Drive; burglar alarm, 6:27 p.m., McHenry Road.
• Saturday: Assist police agency, 12:21 a.m., Wall Street, Milton; be on the lookout, 12:37 a.m., State Police at Selinsgrove; assist fire agency, 12:43 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; dispute, 11:29 a.m., North Third Street; be on the lookout, 11:47 a.m., State Police at Montoursville; motorist assist, 1:04 p.m., North Derr Drive at Moore Avenue; complaint, 1:44 p.m., Market Street; dispute, 1:46 p.m., North 15th Street; traffic issue, 2:41 p.m., Market Street and South Deer Drive; reportable accident, 2:53 p.m., Market Street; assist fire agency, 3:27 p.m., East Tressler Boulevard; non-injury accident, 4:05 p.m., West Market Street at North Derr Drive, East Buffalo Township; assist fire agency, 8:16 p.m., North Derr Drive; criminal mischief, 9:25 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; attempt to locate, 9:26 p.m., State Police at Lewistown; criminal mischief, 9:35 p.m., Old Turnpike Road, East Buffalo Township.
• Friday: Burglar alarm, 2:08 a.m., North Deer Drive; welfare check, 8:59 a.m., South18th Street; threats, 10:24 a.m., North Water Street; assist police agency, 11:01 .am., East Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; suspicious circumstance, 4:26 p.m., Ikeler Street; traffic warning, 9:16 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Smoketown Road; traffic warning, 9:59 p.m., North Water at St. Anthony streets.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 9:23 a.m. July 17 along Old Turnpike Road, east of Cook Lane, Buffalo Township.
A 2009 Subaru Tribeca driven by Courtlynn M. Boyle, 20, of Sunbury, was traveling east when it rearended a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Anthony E. George, 46, of Mifflinburg, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and both sustained suspected minor injuries, it was noted. Boyle will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 2:51 p.m. July 18 along JPM Road, north of Kelly Apartments, Kelly Township.
A 2012 Honda Civic driven by Adam D. Brown, 35, of Lewisburg, was traveling south when Brown fell asleep, which caused the vehicle to leave the west side of the roadway and crash into a utility pole, troopers noted. Brown was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, police said. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft of motor vehicle
• 9:23 a.m. June 5 along Route 15, Gregg Township.
Troopers said an investigation showed Brittany Wendler, 30, of Bensalem, checked herself out of White Deer Treatment, walked to Sunoco in Allenwood and stole a blue 2000 Dodge Durango belonging to a 71-year-old New Columbia man. Troopers issued a “be on the lookout” and a Durango fitting the description was noticed committing an alleged traffic violation. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver failed to yield, police said. Following a pursuit, the driver taken into custody and charges filed. Wendler was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail at Lehigh County Correctional Facility.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• 3:45 p.m. July 18 at Sheetz, 260 International Drive, Kelly Township.
What was believed to be an iPhone 7+ was stolen from Naheed Anjum, 63, of Clarksburg, Md., troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Drug possession
• 12:42 a.m. July 18 along Broad Street and River Road, Kelly Township.
Troopers stopped a 2004 Ford Ranger for an alleged vehicle code violation and a 22-year-old West Milton woman was found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, it was noted.
Drug possession
• 8:11 p.m. July 18 along I-80 eastbound, White Deer Township.
A 2010 Mercedes-Benz E300 driven by a 34-year-old Bethlehem man was stopped and the man was found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, troopers reported.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Hit and run
• 11:29 a.m., July 16 along Montour Boulevard, east of Ridge Drive, Cooper Township.
A silver four-door sedan was traveling west when it struck a construction tripod, which caused a Trimble Total Station to shatter into brush alongside the road, troopers noted. The sedan continued without stopping, it was noted.
Criminal mischief
• Between 3 p.m. July 9 and 3 p.m. July 18 at 22 Pepper Hills Drive, Cooper Township.
Someone tampered with the wiper blades on a 2017 Honda vehicle, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
• 3:37 p.m. July 17 along Walnut Acres Road, east of Route 104, Center Township.
A 2017 Ford Escape driven by Logan C. Pursley, 20, of Penns Creek, was traveling north when it left the roadway and struck a boulder, troopers noted. Pursley and a passenger were belted and no injuries were noted. Pursley will be issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
• 5:48 p.m. July 19 at 30 Baldwin Blvd., Shamokin Dam.
Shawn Shipton, 49, of Elizabethtown, was arrested following an investigation of harassment in the wake of a custody exchange, police noted. Victims included a 47-year-old Williamsport woman and 15-year-old Williamsport boy.
Harassment
• 11:51 p.m. July 19 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A 42-year-old Northumberland man was pushed while in the parking lot of Sheetz, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft of vehicle parts
• Between noon June 28 and 8 p.m. July 16 at 88 Clifford Road, Penn Township.
A license plate with Pa. registration HH57353 valued at $20 was taken from an RV belonging to Austin Clark, 35, of Selinsgrove, troopers reportede. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
