Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 2:10 a.m. June 20 in the 100 block of West Church Street, Williamsport.
Following a traffic stop involving a 2017 Ford Taurus, an unnamed suspect was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
DUI
• 11:28 p.m. June 20 along Washington Boulevard and Penn Street, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 2006 Honda Odyssey driven by Pascal Dolce was stopped for multiple alleged violations when Dolce was determined to be under the influence. Charges were filed, police added.
3-motorcycle crash
• 11:16 p.m. June 4 along Northway Road, north of Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2003 Yamaha R1 driven by Joseph R. Jerome, 46, of Williston, Vt., was traveling south when it struck a stopped a 2015 Kawasaki ZX6R63 driven by Corey M. Farley, 37, of Milton, Vt., then struck a stopped 2005 Kawasaki ZX10R driven by Robert L. Irving, 28, of Williamsport. Each motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and each sustained unspecified injuries. Jerome will be cited with following too closely, troopers noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:38 p.m. Tuesday at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township.
A 2019 Hyundai Accent driven by Javona R. Bateman, 21, of Williamsport, was traveling west when it swerved right, went off the trafficway and struck the southeast corner at 60 Harvest Moon Park, troopers noted. The driver and passengers, Roosevelt E. Short, 20, of Williamsport, were belted and no one was injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 5:53 a.m. June 17 along Route 42, south of Route 118, Jordan Township.
A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Michael A. Kitzmiller, 37, of Unityville, was traveling north when it swerved right to avoid two fawns in the roadway, struck a grass berm, went down a slight embankment, turned right and rolled onto its left side, troopers reported. Kitzmiller was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 6:42 a.m. Wednesday along I-180 eastbound near the county line, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers said a 2019 Toyota Tundra driven by Daniel P. Conrad, 30, of Hughesville, was traveling east when it struck a deer in the roadway. Conrad was belted and was not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 9:25 p.m. Tuesday along Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2013 Honda Odyssey driven by Isabelle C. Wozniak, 58, of Mechanicsburg, was traveling south when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. Wozniak was belted and was not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 8:45 p.m. June 24 along Route 87, south of Quaker State Road, Fairfield Township.
A 2015 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Valerie D. Johns, 66, of Montoursville, was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Johns was belted and was not injured.
Hit and run
• 11:47 a.m. June 22 along Route 220, Penn Township.
A northbound vehicle sideswiped a utility pole off the right side of the roadway, troopers reported, then fled the scene.
Hit and run
• 2:59 p.m. June 22 along North Main Street, north of East Houston Avenue, Montgomery.
A 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Brandon W. Young, 31, of Williamsport, was traveling south when its right front struck a parked 2016 Chevrolet Traverse and continued south. Troopers said Young was cited with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and required financial responsibility.
Hit and run
• 1:44 p.m. June 23 in the 1900 block of East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
An unidentified vehicle struck a 2011 BMW 325I driven by Gineen P. Johnson, 20, of South Williamsport, troopers noted. The driver of the BMW and five passengers were uninjured. A description of a suspect vehicle and partial registration was provided and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Harassment
• 1:23 p.m. June 14 at 528 Ruben Kehrer Road, Fairfield Township.
Troopers responded to a disturbance and arrested Shawn Morrill, 38, and Krystal Bailey, 30, both of Williamsport, and Matthew Kennedy, 33, of Montoursville, following an alleged verbal altercation that included threats of violence.
Harassment
• Between 3:43 p.m. June 8 and 2:52 a.m. June 18 at 2809 Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said Ronald Aderhold, 38, of Montoursville, received harassing emails from an unknown person. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
• 6:50 p.m. June 23 at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township.
A 22-year-old Linden woman and 25-year-old Linden man were engaged in a verbal argument when it escalated as the man pushed the woman and grabbed her by the throat, police reported. The man was arrested.
Burglary
• 10:30 p.m. June 15 along Route 15, Clinton Township.
Someone allegedly entered the manager’s office at Shaheen Auto Sales and stole items from a 66-year-old Williamsport man and 65-year-old Muncy man. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
• 1 p.m. Monday along Pinchtown Road, Clinton Township.
Someone claiming to be from Apple security advised a 50-year-old Montgomery man his phone would not work without $400 payment in Google Play gift cards, troopers noted. The victim provided the cards.
Theft
• 8:34 a.m. May 30 along Route 442, Muncy Creek Township.
A Skillsaw Manesium Lightweight Worm Drive circular saw was delivered to a 56-year-old Muncy man and taken before the owner could retrieve it, police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
• Between May 16 and June 16 along Route 864, Mill Creek Township.
Someone opened a fraudulent unemployment claim in the name of a 38-year-old Montoursville woman, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
• Between 4:15 p.m. June 24 and 6 a.m. June 25 along Crofult Hill Road, McNett Township.
Someone allegedly stole two trail cameras from a cabin belonging to a 78-year-old Williamsport man. The cameras were valued at $200.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 12:01 a.m. June 23 along Pearson Avenue and East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers stopped a 2006 Volkswagen GTI for an alleged Title 75 violation when it was determined Chase Lynch, 20, of Coal Township, was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Criminal mischief
• Between 5:05 p.m. June 15 and 3:32 p.m. June 16 along Route 54, Clinton Township.
Someone entered a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer belonging to a 43-year-old Allenwood man and caused approximately $150 in damages. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.