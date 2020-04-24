Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentences
• Jonathan Boardman, 33, of Northumberland, three to 23 months in county jail, $250 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; concurrent sentence of of three to 23 months in county jail, $250 fine plus costs and $1 restitution to Majik Rent-To-Own in Sunbury for criminal trespass.
• Ives Artis, 34, of Coal Township, two to four years in state prison and costs of prosecution to run concurrent to any other sentence for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Jacob Shuey, 28, of Ashland, 15 to 30 months in state prison and costs of prosecution for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance, sentence to run concurrent with any other sentence.
• Robert Sickles Jr., 24, of Mount Carmel, time served to 12 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Matthew Hernandez, 25, of Mount Carmel, time served to 12 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for endangering the welfare of a child; concurrent sentence of one year probation, $100 fine plus costs for interfering with the custody of children.
• James Prawdzik Jr., 28, of Shamokin, six to 23 months in county jail and costs of prosecution for failure to register with state police as a Megan’s Law offender.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 12:27 a.m. Monday along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 215, Turbot Township.
Troopers said a 2020 Toyota Rav4 driven by Carmi N. Muskin, 27, of Bronx, N.Y., was traveling east in the left lane when it left the roadway, went up an embankment and rolled before coming to rest on its roof. Muskin and passengers were belted and no injuries were noted. Muskin will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
• 1:29 a.m. Tuesday along I-80 westbound at mile marker 212.6, Turbot Township.
An unknown vehicle was traveling west in the left lane when it began to merge right and struck a 2018 Toyota Sienna driven by Firdavs Mirzoev, 32, of Brooklyn, N.Y., troopers said, then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle is described as a white tractor-trailer with damage to the right side. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
State Police At Stonington Hit and run
• 9:30 p.m. Wednesday along Route 890 at Derr Road, Rockefeller Township.
A pedestrian, Patricia A. Strobel, 63, of Sunbury, was walking across the intersection when a southbound vehicle struck her, then left the scene, troopers reported. Stroble was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Theft
• 2 p.m. April 6 at 442 Captain Bloom Road, Rockefeller Township.
Troopers said $8,000 was taken from the First National Bank account of Jessica Poole, 34, of Sunbury. An investigation is ongoing.
Union County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 7:33 p.m. April 17 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 203, White Deer Township.
A 2011 Toyota Prius driven by Rasa L. Davidsondesa, 26, of Washington, D.C., was traveling west in the left lane when it passed a 2016 Kenworth 860 driven by Abdihafid H. Abduille, 31, of Kansas City, Mo., went out of control and turned into the truck’s trailer, police noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Davidsondesa will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:09 a.m. April 17 along Furnace Road, Buffalo Township.
A 2010 Chevrolet HHR driven by Tyler S. Hamm, 25, of Williamsport, was traveling west when it went off the roadway, veered into a ditch, exited the ditch and struck a utility pole, police reported. Hamm was belted and was not injured.
Hit and run
• 3:42 a.m. April 17 along Cold Run Road, east of Gingerbread Lane, Lewis Township.
A 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by an unknown person was traveling south when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned, police noted. The driver fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Strangulation
• 2:30 p.m. April 15 at 671 Buffalo Creek Road, Buffalo Township.
A verbal argument turned physical when Alisha Kerstetter, 18, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was choked and scratched. Charges were filed against a suspect, who was not named.
Criminal mischief/terroristic threats
• 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at 431 Dice Road, Limestone Township.
Troopers said Ivan Samuel Nolt, 58, of 431 Dice Road, Mifflinburg, fired six rounds from a .22-caliber rifle at a vehicle after becoming upset over three Jehovah’s Witnesses at his residence. Nolt was taken into custody and arraigned on charges of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, criminal mischief and terroristic threats and jailed in Union County in lieu of $5,000 bail, police said.
Theft
• 10:39 a.m. April 13 at 260 International Drive, Kelly Township.
Someone used a company gas card belonging to Contractor Transport, of Lake Ariel, at Sheetz to purchase approximately $56 in fuel. The transaction was not successsful.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• 11 a.m. April 10 at 405 Yarger Road, Kelly Township.
A UPS package containing a purple XBox Fornite bundle was misplaced and stolen from Heather Oeler, 38, of Lewisburg, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662. Value of the item was listed at $199.99.
Retail theft
• 6:36 p.m. April 11 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Gayle Gehr, 50, of Muncy, allegedly entered the store and failed to scan the following items at the self checkout: Chocolate valued at $12.40; strawberries valued at $7.47; angel food cake valued at $2.97, Easter candy valued at $16.99; orange juice valued at $2.32, women’s clothing valued at $9.98, Tootsie Roll bank valued at $1, beach toy valued at $3.98 and an Easter basket valued at 98 cents. She allegedly left the store without purchasing the items.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
• 4:28 p.m. Monday along Route 204 at Herman Road, Jackson Township.
A 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by an unnamed person was traveling east when it struck the right driver’s side of a 1994 Ford Ranger. The driver of the Chevrolet was issued a written warning, police noted.
PFA violation
• 4:52 p.m. April 18 along Keller Road, Union Township.
Cyle Bell, 35, of Port Trevorton, was arrested for violation of a protection-from-abuse order filed by a 41-year-old Port Trevorton woman, troopers noted.
Harassment
• 6 p.m. April 18 along South Orange Street, Beavertown.
Chad Aucker, 39, of Beavertown, was charged after troopers responded to a domestic involving a 25-year-old Beavertown woman, who sustained minor injuries, police noted.
Harassment
• 11:57 a.m. April 12 at 1466 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
An unidentified male and female were involved in a physical altercation behind Jack Williams Tire, police noted. The alleged incident was witnessed by employees at a neighboring business. After a search of the area, neither the suspect or victim were able to be located. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft by deception
• 3:30 p.m. March 3 along Salem Road, Penn Township.
Troopers said a 75-year-old Middleburg man wired $21,500 to purchase an automobile in Sweden, however the vehicle was never delivered. An investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
• 1:59 p.m. April 7 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers said Michael Kreamer, 40, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered the self checkout aisle, placed a barcode in the palm of his hand, scanned the barcode while fake-scanning objects he purchased. Items stolen included reels valued at $57.74; fishing lures valued at $5.52; fishing line valued at $4.78; fish hooks valued at $2, assorted clothing valued at $26.38 and assorted seeds valued at $8.72.
Retail theft
• 4:18 p.m. April 5 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Mary Minium, 52, of Cocolamus, allegedly failed to scan items as she went through the self checkout aisle, then placed them inside a bag and left the store without paying. Stolen items included assorted food, ribs and coffee valued at $34.81.
Theft by deception
• Noon Tuesday at 1715 N. Hill Drive, Jackson Township.
Someone allegedly used the personal information of Cindy Trevitz, 62, of Winfield, to purchase merchandise through a Best Buy website.
Criminal mischief
• 10:40 a.m. Saturday along East Willow Avenue and Spade Alley, Middleburg.
Paul Smith, 52, of Middleburg, was allegedly identified and charged following a reported criminal mischief at the residence above. The victim was Matthew Rhodes, 54, of Middleburg, it was noted. A glass screen door allegedly sustained $250 in damage.
Criminal mischief
• Between 9 p.m. April 13 and 6 a.m. April 14 at 1020 Lepley Road, Monroe Township.
Someone drove through the yard of Gregory Byers, 65, of Winfield, causing damage estimated at $50.
Found property
• 9:45 a.m. Saturday along Creek and Airport roads, Monroe Township.
A bicycle was found. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
