Montour County
State Police At Milton Burglary
• 4:40 a.m. Monday at C&M Auto Repair, 2022 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township.
Force was used to enter the business and items were stolen from inside and outside the business, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 10 a.m. March 6 along North Susquehanna Trail and Lori Lane, Monroe Township.
Troopers stopped a 2003 Ford Ranger for an expired registration and allegedly found David Beaver, 53, of Bloomsburg, to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed, troopers said.
Theft of motor vehicle
• Between 8 a.m. March 20 and 1:20 p.m. Sunday at 1395 S. Market St., Penn Township.
A black over gold, two-tone 2002 Ford F350 Powerstroke Dually Crew Cab was stolen. Prior to the theft, suspect(s) allegedly rummaged through a white 2006 Dodge Ram 3500 and stole a black Garmin Trucking GPS valued at $350, cigarettes valued at $8.50 and two Rockford Forsgate 12-inch subwoofers valued at $500. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145. Victims were Sean McDade, 54, of Selinsgrove, and Everett Maneth, 31, of Shamokin Dam, troopers reported.
Theft of motor vehicle
• 3:21 p.m. Feb. 28 along Boyds Drive, Center Township.
A skid steer belonging to a 35-year-old Middleburg man was reported stolen, police noted. The skid steer was allegedly purchased with a stolen credit card and delivered to a location in Maryland. An investigation is ongoing.
Public drunkenness
• 9:40 p.m. Monday along North Susquehanna Trail and Washington Avenue, Monroe Township.
Ryan Desiena, 36, of Selinsgrove, was cited after he was found walking along the road in an apparent intoxicated state, police reported.
Criminal mischief
• Between noon Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday at 444 Troup Valley Road, Perry Township.
The mailbox of Paul Elsasser, 81, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was destroyed, causing $50 in damage, troopers reported.
Drug possession
• 1:34 p.m. March 4 along Ulsh Gap and Walk Snook roads, West Beaver Township.
A 2005 Mazda 3 was stopped for speeding and a 17-year-old boy found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia.
Scattering rubbish
• 3 p.m. March 13 along Troxelville and Decker roads, Adams Township.
Troopers are investigating a reported incident where the victim was listed as an 81-year-old Beaver Springs man.
Found property
• 3:09 p.m. Tuesday along Mill Road and Penns Drive, Monroe Township.
A lanyard containing Subaru and miscellaneous keys was turned into state police. The lanyard was blue and gray and contained the word “Sexy” on it. Contact troopers at 570-374-8145 to claim.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 11:36 p.m. Wednesday along Washington Boulevard and College Place, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 1996 Chrysler was stopped for multiple violations and the driver, Gene Blackwell, 22, of Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
DUI
• 4:25 p.m. March 16 along Hepburn and Bridge streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2016 Toyocar van for a warrant and determined Norman Jone, 54, of Williamsport, was under the influence of a controlled substance, it was noted.
DUI
• 8:37 p.m. March 18 along Neidigs Drive, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers conducted a welfare check and arrested a 36-year-old Montgomery woman for DUI, it was noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 1:56 p.m. Monday along East Third Street, west of Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
A 1990 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Kenneth L. Williams, 52, of Danville, was traveling north in a parking area when it attempted to merge onto East Third Street and struck an eastbound 1990 Ford Ranger driven by Wayne F. Price, 50, of Cogan Station, troopers noted. Williams will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:24 a.m. Sunday along East Lime Bluff Road, east of Beacon Light Road, Muncy Creek Township.
An eastbound 2002 BMW 540 driven by an unnamed driver went out of control, off the right side of the roadway and into a drainage ditch, troopers reported. No injuries were noted. The driver was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:18 a.m. Monday along South Lycoming Road, north of Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township.
Troopers said a 2016 Ford F150 XLT driven by Joshua M. McMullen, 38, of Dillsburg, was traveling south when McMullen became distracted by text-based communication, causing the vehicle to cross both lanes, go off the shoulder and into a tree. McMullen was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, it was noted, and released. He will be cited with texting while driving, troopers added.
1-vehicle crash
• 3:20 a.m. Monday along Route 15, south of Green Mountain Road, Cogan House Township.
A southbound 2017 Chrysler 300 driven by Gary V. Alexander, 29, of Buffalo, N.Y., went out of control on a snow-covered roadway, spun counter-clockwise, went across the left lane, onto the eastbound shoulder, struck a guiderail, spun and came to rest facing north, troopers reported. Alexander was belted and was not injured. He was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:20 p.m. Sunday along Warrensville Road, south of Starr Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by an unnamed person was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers said. No injuries were noted.
Hit and run
• 12:16 p.m. March 13 along Railroad Street, south of West Penn Street, Muncy Creek Township.
An unidentified vehicle sideswiped a parked 2018 Ford F150 XLT and fled the scene, troopers reported. The Ford sustained a broken driver-side mirror.
Assault
• 9:30 p.m. March 12 along South Pine Run Road, Williamsport.
Someone allegedly walked up to a 30-year-old Linden woman, struck her from behind and took approximately $500 in cash, troopers noted.
Harassment
• 2:15 p.m. Tuesday along Route 118, Franklin Township.
Troopers said a 33-year-old Hughesville man and a 47-year-old Hughesville man got into a verbal altercation that became physical. The 33-year-old was cited.
Harassment
• 12:23 a.m. March 15 along Washington Boulevard, Loyalsock Township.
Nadia Mills, 23, of Williamsport, got into an argument with a 26-year-old Williamsport woman, struck the woman with an umbrella, and resisted arrest while being taken into custody, troopers reported. Mills allegedly shouted profanities in the parking lot, despite being told to stop. She was arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $25,000 bail, it was noted.
Harassment
• 7:40 p.m. March 18 along Sycamore Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers investigated an alleged domestic and determined a juvenile bit and shoved her mother. The juvenile was transported for a mental health evaluation.
Carrying concealed firearm
• 1:07 a.m. Tuesday along Newberry Street, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2009 Chrysler and an odor of drugs was detected, it was reported. A search allegedly yielded a concealed firearm and drugs, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug charges
• 1:13 a.m. March 18 along Route 15 south, Williamsport.
A 2007 Subaru was stopped for alleged violations when a search of the vehicle yielded multiple narcotics, troopers said. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 12:48 p.m. March 9 at 3558 Williamson Trail, Jackson Township.
Troopers responded to reported drug activity and upon further investigation, Seth Reese, 30, of Tioga, was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, it was reported. Reese was transported to Tioga County due to active warrants, troopers reported.
Theft of motor vehicle
• Between 5:30 p.m. March 20 and 6:45 a.m. Monday along Lycoming Creek Road, Lewis Township.
Someone stole a utility trailer and UTV belonging to a 42-year-old Blossburg man, troopers reported. The trailer is a 2016 Black Parker, XJM7 193, and the UTV is a 2018 black Mahindra. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• Noon Saturday at 196 Valley Heights Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a report of stolen golf clubs. Clubs belonging to Fred Shepperson, 53, of Williamsport, were taken between morning hours on March 13 and 1 p.m. Saturday. Stolen items include: Titleist wedges, 56, 58 and 60 inches valued at $225, two Callaway putters valued at $400, a Titleist 3-wood valued at $80 and a Titleist and Taylor Made driver valued at $300. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• 6 p.m. March 2 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported theft and discovered the matter was civil in nature.
Theft by deception
• 11:55 a.m. Friday along Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township.
Troopers investigated a scam involving coin-flip (bitcoin). The victim, a 68-year-old Montoursville man, was fraudulently advised there was a warrant for his arrest and that he needed to pay $1,700 to resolve the warrant.
Roaming dogs
• 6:19 p.m. Friday at 362 Willow Brook Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a disturbance involving multiple dogs from a neighboring residence were roaming and utilizing victim’s yards, troopers said. Those charged included John Rishell, 72, and Ronald Fernald, 58, both of Williamsport, troopers said.
Found property
• Noon Feb. 16 along Walters and Warrensville roads, Loyalsock Township.
Items belonging to Wayne Inners were found along the roadway, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
