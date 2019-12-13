Union County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 2:13 a.m. Nov. 20 at Crossroads Drive and JPM Road, Kelly Township.
Daniel Danowsky, 25, of Lewisburg, was charged with driving under the influence after being stopped for a traffic violation in a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado, troopers reported.
Car vs. horse and buggy
• 8:28 p.m. Dec. 7 at Buffalo and Hoffa Mill roads, Buffalo Township.
Troopers said a horse and buggy was attempting to turn left onto Hoffa Mill Road when it was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, which attempted to pass it on the left side. Both drivers, who were not named, were not injured. The Equinox sustaining minor damage. The horse sustained fatal injuries in the crash.
Hit and run
• 12:32 p.m. Dec. 4 along State Highway 304, Union Township.
A vehicle fled the scene after troopers said it struck a mailbox, trash can and tree.
Strangulation
• 8:46 p.m. Dec. 5 at 251 Housels Run Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
Alex Aikey, 31, was charged after allegedly grabbing Jamie Ulrich, 23, of Milton, by the throad with both hands.
Scattering rubbish
• 12:28 p.m. Dec. 9 along Water Street, New Berlin.
Troopers charged Cole Halligan, 22, of Harrisburg, and Lenoard Robert, 34, of Tamarac, Fla., after they were allegedly found to be scattering rubbish in recycling bins.
Criminal mischief
• 3:50 p.m. Dec. 2 at 1 Hospital Drive, Kelly Township.
Shaitq Crum, 20, of Shamokin, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after allegedly causing damage to a 2002 Honda Civic.
Harassment
• 2:15 p.m. Dec. 8 at Routes 15 and 44, Gregg Township.
Eric Richards, 25, of Williamsport, was charged with harassment after troopers said he verbally threatened Gregory Howard, 66, of York, following a road rage incident.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Linda Poust to Donna M. Bird, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jacqueline B. Sallade, Robert W. Eberly to Robert W. Eberly, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Edward M. Schinnerer Jr., Deborah K. Schinnerer to Edward M. Schinnerer, Deborah K. Schinnerer, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Brooke E. Lawton to Richard W. Donahoe trustee, Helen C. Donahoe trustee, Donahoe Revocable Living Trust, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Donahoe Revocable Living Trust, Richard W. Donahoe trustee, Helen C. Donahoe trustee to Floyd L. Miller, Dorcas Ann Miller, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Jared W. Busby, Ashley L. Busby to Adam T. Guzenski, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Kenneth R. O’Neill to Kenneth R. O’Neill Jr., property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Jeffrey E. Hoyt Sr., Nancy A. Hoyt, Nancy A. Woodhead to Jeffrey E. Hoyt Sr., property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 11:50 p.m. Nov. 20 at North Front and 10th streets, Turbot Township.
Omar Sutherland, 38, of Milton, was charged after allegedly being found in possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop. He was also arrested for driving under the influence.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 4 a.m. Dec. 5 at mile marker 216.2, Interstate 80, East Chillisquaque Township.
A 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Ian Blanche, 46, of Milton, left the roadway and struck a guide rail. Troopers said Blanche, who was belted, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.
Hit and run
• 3:18 a.m. Dec. 6 along Interstate 80, near the Milton exit, Turbot Township.
An unknown vehicle fled after troopers said it changed lanes, striking the mirror on a 2014 Mack Truck CXU driven by David Markley, 56, of Lima, Ohio. Markley was not injured.
Megans Law violation
• Between Nov. 1 and March 1 at 643 Clemens Road, Delaware Township.
Troopers said Robert Merrill, 33, of Watsontown, a registered sex offender, failed to update his address while living with a girlfriend at 32 Mockingbird Road, Montour County, for five months.
State Police At Stonington Sexual abuse of children
• Between 12:01 a.m. June 1 and 5:10 p.m. Dec. 3 in Upper Augusta Township.
Nicholas Mueller, 20, has been charged after troopers said he made and disseminated film of a 17-year-old Sunbury girl performing a sexual act. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 1:01 p.m. Dec. 8 at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township.
Troopers said a 21-year-old woman from Philadelphia kissed a 23-year-old inmate and in the process passed a black object to the inmate’s mouth, which the inmate then swallowed. An investigation is ongoing.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 10:21 a.m. Dec. 7 along Jerseytown Road, West Hemlock Township.
A 2010 Toyota Rav4 driven by Bradley Rishel, 72, of Bloomsburg went off the roadway and struck a tree. Troopers said Rishel was not belted. He was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:09 a.m. Dec. 7 along Interstate 80, Liberty Township.
Troopers said Tracy Kleban, 40, of Mountain Top, fell asleep while driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, causing the vehicle to travel off the road and strike a guide rail. Kleban and an 8-year-old passenger in the vehicle were both properly restrained and not injured, troopers said.
Harassment
• 9:10 p.m. Dec. 6 at 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township.
Latrina Kilpatrick, 33, of Danville, was charged with harassment after allegedly kicking and punching Diana Weaber, 68, of Pottsville several times.
Criminal mischief
• Between 9 p.m. Dec. 8 and 8:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at 84 Ridge Road, Liberty Township.
Troopers said someone used a blunt object to damage a mailbox owned by James Ulrich, 56, of Danville. Damage was estimated at $20.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 2:45 a.m. Tuesday along West Fourth and William streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2013 Honda and determined the driver was under the influence. A small amount of marijuana was also found in the vehicle, troopers noted. Arrested were Aricellies Jimenez, 21, and Danaziah Garcia, 20, both of Lancaster.
DUI
• 11:23 p.m. Nov. 10 along Wilson and Railway streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2000 Toyota Camry for an alleged vehicle code violation when it was determined a 48-year-old Williamsport woman was under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested for DUI.
DUI
• 1:54 p.m. Dec. 4 at 256 I-180 westbound, Loyalsock Township.
Following the stop of a 2013 Chrysler for alleged traffic violations, troopers said Derek Brown, 57, of Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending the results of blood tests.
2-vehicle crash
• 3:14 p.m. Saturday along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2013 Kia Sorento driven by an unnamed person attempted a left turn and sideswiped a westbound 2016 Honda CRV, troopers noted. No injuries were reported.
Terroristic threats
• 11:49 p.m. Saturday along Chestnut Street, Montoursville
Troopers were dispatched for a reported domestic and reported arresting a 46-year-old Farmington man. The victim was a 38-year-old Montoursville woman, it was noted.
Harassment
• 7:39 a.m. Nov. 27 along Route 87, Upper Fairfield Township.
A 24-year-old Montoursville man allegedly pushed a 23-year-old Montoursville woman to the ground. He was arrested.
Harassment
• Between 7 and 8:42 p.m. Monday along Sechler Drive, Fairfield Township.
An argument between father and son, ages 41 and 16, of Montoursville, escalated into mutual physical contact, troopers noted. Both were cited.
