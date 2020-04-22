Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington DUI/possession
• 1:12 p.m. April 15 in the 700 block of Market Street, Sunbury.
Troopers stopped a vehicle, noticed an odor of marijuana and took the driver into custody for DUI, it was reported.
DUI crash (injury)
• 2:04 p.m. March 15 along Elysburg Road, south of Hemlock Lane, Riverside.
Troopers reported a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Donald M. Grubb, 72, of Danville, was traveling south when it left its lane of travel, struck a utility pole and rock embankment. Grubb was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected serious injury. He was charged with DUI, police noted.
Hit and run
• 3:31 p.m. April 3 along Route 147, south of School House Road, Lower Augusta Township.
Troopers said a northbound vehicle was traveling behind a northbound 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Larry D. Ferster, 49, of Sunbury, when it struck the trailer towed by the Dodge. The trailing vehicle fled the scene northbound on Route 147. A police search for the vehicle was unsuccessful. Troopers are seeking information on a gray/sivler early to mid 2000s Honda/Hyundai SUV with minor front end damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:12 p.m. Friday along Irish Valley Road, Shamokin Township.
An eastbound 2001 Chevrolet Prism driven by Matthew S. Montgomery, 24, of Shamokin, went out of control and struck a mailbox, troopers noted. Montgomery was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Request assistance
• 9:40 a.m. April 15 along Grivley Hill Road, Jackson Township.
Troopers were requested to assist with a mental health evaluation of a juvenile, it was noted.
Harassment
• 4:14 p.m. April 14 along South Main Street, Herndon.
Troopers were called to investigate a verbal argument.
Bad checks
• 12:46 p.m. Friday at 1808 Mountain Road, Lower Mahanoy Township.
During an online transaction, police said Shaffers Venison Farms was provided a delinquent e-check in the amount of $391.28. The suspect was given time to make good on the check and did not do so, police reported.
Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock, Lewisburg Sentences
• Mario J. Brumley, 34, of Grand Blanc, Mich., received 10 days to 23 months, 30 days confinement for a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intend to manufacture or deliver, a felony. Two similar felony counts and a related conspiracy count, a felony, were dismissed.
• Mika K. Brittain, 18, of New Columbia, received five years probation apiece for guilty pleas to seven misdemeanor counts of theft from a motor vehicle. Felony counts of burglary not adapted for overnight accommodation no person present and related conspiracy counts were among those dismissed.
• Seth A. Magargle, 45, of Sugar Run, received three years probation for a guilty plea to retail theft take merchandise, a misdemeanor. Felony counts of retail theft take merchandise and criminal attempt retail theft were dismissed.
Buffalo Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Complaint, 12:56 p.m., Hardwood Drive; assist other agency, 2:02 p.m., Fisher Lane, Union Township.
• Saturday: Assist police agency, 12:52 p.m., Filbert Street, Milton; intoxicated person, 5:57 p.m., Market Street; fingerprint, 11:30 p.m., BVRPD, East Buffalo Township.
• Friday: Burglar alarm, 1:38 a.m., South Fourth Street; burglar alarm, 3:08 p.m., North Derr Drive; assault, 12:10 p.m., North Front Street; be on the lookout, 2:36 p.m., Lewistown, Mifflin County; non-reportable accident, 7:38 p.m., St. Louis and South Third streets.
• Thursday: Assist other agency, 10:11 a.m., South Fifth Street; complaint, 10:52 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic complaint, 2:02 p.m., Fairfield Road at the rail trail, East Buffalo Township.
• Wednesday: Assist police agency, 5:29 a.m., Barry King Bridge, Northumberland; be on the lookout, 8:09 a.m., Centralia area, Columbia County; property issue, 12:45 p.m., Market at North Water street; complaint, 12:51 p.m., North Derr Drive; reportable accident, 3:38 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Smoketown Road; suspicious circumstance, 4:50 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; child abuse, 5:06 p.m., South Fifth Street; lost property, 5:45 p.m., Buffalo Road; suspicious circumstance, 6:05 p.m., Furnace at Supplee Mill roads; NCIC, 8:23 p.m., State Police At Selinsgrove; be on the lookout, 9:54 p.m., Lycoming County.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
• 8:32 a.m. Sunday along Route 35, east of Sandhill Road, Penn Township.
A 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by an unnamed person was traveling south when it went off the north side of the roadway, and struck two fenceposts, troopers noted. The driver allegedly reached for a soda bottle prior to the accident, and was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic, police reported.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 8:01 a.m. April 9 along South Market Street at Route 35, Penn Township.
A 2019 Hino 338 driven by Jack C. Powell, 37, of York, was traveling north through a four-way intersection when it went through a stop sign without clearance and struck the passenger side of an eastbound 2019 Volvo D11 driven by Heather A. Kile, 35, of York, police noted. Powell sustained a suspected minor injury and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Both drivers were belted. Powell will be issued a warning for stop signs and yield signs.
Harassment
• 2:27 p.m. Friday at 591 Old Route 15, Chapman Township.
Jason Roeder, 27, of Stillwater and Kevin Kauffman, 30, of Port Trevorton, were charged following an investigation of harassment, troopers noted.
Harassment
• April 12 at 11605 Old Turnpike Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said Zachary Beiler, 18, of Mifflinburg, pushed a 17-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills girl off a bed.
Harassment
• 9:11 p.m. April 6 along Crosswind Farm Lane, Union Township.
Lance Jones, 43, of Reading, was cited for allegedly sending repeated text messages and phone calls to an ex-girlfriend, a 42-year-old Port Trevorton woman.
Accidental shooting
• 1:53 p.m. April 12 along Parthemer Road, West Beaver Township.
A 29-year-old Lewistown man attempted to disassemble a handgun when it discharged and shot his foot, police noted. The man was treated by emergency personnel.
Burglary
• Between 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday along Freemont Road, Perry Township.
Someone vandalized property at the Richfield Sportsman Club fish hatchery. A game trail camera sustained $40 in damages, it was noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft of motor vehicle
• Between 11:30 p.m. April 14 and 11:30 a.m. April 15 at 4042 Route 204, Jackson Township.
A light green Kawasaki 4-wheeler belonging to Zachary King, 21, of Selinsgrove, was removed from the scene, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft
• 9 p.m. April 11 along Sawmill Road, Spring Township.
A mailbox was struck and stolen, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing. The victim was a 44-year-old Beavertown woman.
Theft
• 4:02 p.m. Thursday at Community Aid, 1070 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a female removed various items from the donation bin and placed them into her vehicle. Items removed including assorted clothing, a brown purse, hair irons, moisturizer, CK cologne, blankets, pillow and blanket, zipper handbag, assorted toys, stuffed animals, toy crib and assorted books. The vehicle involved was reportedly a 2007 Jaguar S-Type.
Theft by deception
• 3:30 p.m. March 3 along Salem Road, Penn Township.
Troopers said a 75-year-old Middleburg man wired $21,500 to purchase an automobile in Sweden, however the vehicle was never delivered. An investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
• 1:59 p.m. April 7 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers said Michael Kreamer, 40, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered the self checkout aisle, placed a barcode in the palm of his hand, scanned the barcode while fake-scanning objects he purchased. Items stolen included reels valued at $57.74; fishing lures valued at $5.52; fishing line valued at $4.78; fish hooks valued at $2, assorted clothing valued at $26.38 and assorted seeds valued at $8.72.
Retail theft
• 4:18 p.m. April 5 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Mary Minium, 52, of Cocolamus, allegedly failed to scan items as she went through the self checkout aisle, then placed them inside a bag and left the store without paying. Stolen items included assorted food, ribs and coffee valued at $34.81.
Criminal mischief
• 10:40 a.m. Saturday along East Willow Avenue and Spade Alley, Middleburg.
Paul Smith, 52, of Middleburg, was allegedly identified and charged following a reported criminal mischief at the residence above. The victim was Matthew Rhodes, 54, of Middleburg, it was noted. A glass screen door allegedly sustained $250 in damage.
Criminal mischief
• Between 9 p.m. April 13 and 6 a.m. April 14 at 1020 Lepley Road, Monroe Township.
Someone drove through the yard of Gregory Byers, 65, of Winfield, causing damage estimated at $50.
Found property
• 9:45 a.m. Saturday along Creek and Airport roads, Monroe Township.
A bicycle was found. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
1-vehicle crash
• 11:56 p.m. Friday along Route 15, south of Green Mountain Road, Cogan House Township.
A 2016 Freightliner Cascadia Evolution driven by Amadou H. Mbodji, 26, of Le Roy, N.Y., was traveling south when it went into the left lane, onto the eastbound shoulder, struck a guiderail and came to rest, police reported. The vehicle was traveling an an unsafe speed on a snow-covered roadway, it was noted. Mbodji was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:15 p.m. Saturday along Dauber Road, north of Rose Mary Drive, Lycoming Township.
A 2004 Acura TSX driven by Jason D. Shink, 35, of South Williamsport, was traveling south at a high rate of speed, troopers reported, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Shink was belted and was not injured. Troopers said Shink had consumed alcohol and charges were pending. The crash remains under investigation.
Extortion/blackmail
• 8:37 p.m. Saturday at 119 Park Road, Watson Township.
Someone contacted Raymond Bauman, 39, of Jersey Shore, using a fraudulent account, troopers reported. When Bauman accepted a friend request, communication ensued and the suspect was able to hack Bauman’s cell phone and retrieve a nude video, it was noted. The suspect threatened to post the video publicly unless Bauman paid $3,500. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• Between 4:15 and 4:50 p.m. April 3 along Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
A 68-year-old Hughesville woman left her wallet in the basket of a shopping cart, where it was taken, police noted. The wallet is valued at $50 and $60 was also stolen.
Drug possession
• 6:21 a.m. Sunday at Motel 6, 2815 Old Montoursville Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a report of an unresponsive male in room 202 and discovered the person had taken multiple unknown narcotics and herbal substances, police said. The male was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, for medical evaluation and issues related to overdose, it was noted.
