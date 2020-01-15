Union County
Courthoue Deed transfers
• Stacy S. Doorn administrator, June K. Seaman estate to April C. Showver, Dennis R. Beachy, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• John P. Rozolis, Kathleen Rozolis to Joshua J. Martz, Phylicia J. Martz, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• REO trust 2017 RPL1 by attorney, Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC by attorney to Clinton Rockey, Julie K. Rockey, property in Lewisburg, $77,000.
• Christopher R. Sands, Megan M. Moran Sands to Andrew J. Creager, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Patrick F. Snyder, Kayla L. Snyder to Matthew C. Wagner, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Glenn R. Leitzel, Lena M. Leitzel to Jackie L. Russell, Richard N. Russell Jr., property in White Deer Township, $1.
• David R. Broadt to Jersey Shore State Bank, property in Lewisburg, $200,000.
• Tara K. Condit, Michael T. Condit to Tara K. Condit, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Stephen E. Sauers, Phyllis F. Sauers to Troy E. Sauers, Nicole Y. Watts, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Joseph H. Hutton, June H. Hutton to Andrew C. Gemberlng, Kristen M. Gemberling, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael H. Mattocks, Sandra R. Mattocks to Ryan M. Mattocks, Deidre M. Bertotti, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Ronald M. Will, Cherry R. Will to Ronald M. and Cherry R. Will Family Protection Trust, Ronald M. Will Family Protection Trust, Cherry R. Will Family Protection Trust, property in Buffalo Township corrective deed, $1.
• Richard and Nancy Hoffman Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Richard Hoffman Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Nancy Hoffman Irrevocable Grantor Trust to Andrew L. Kling, Carole A. Kling, property in Kelly Township, $1.
Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington Vehicle vs. deer
• 7 a.m. Friday along Snydertown Road, Shamokin Township.
A 2010 Kia Soul driven by Frances M. Cecco, 39, of Catawissa, was traveling west when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. Cecco was belted and was not injured.
Dog violation
• 12:22 p.m. Thursday at 648 Dogwood Road, Shamokin Township.
Troopers said Josette Zielinski, 62, of Elysburg, was running with her dogs off a leash when her dogs entered the yard of Erik Santor, 35, of Shamokin, where three of his chickens were killed. Zielinski was charged with a leash law violation.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Retail theft
• 10:36 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Robert Ridgway, 51, of Danville, allegedly stole two pair of Wrangler pants valued at $21.92; Wrangler pants valued at $19.97, men’s polo valued at $25.32; women’s boots valued at $19.98, two cargo bars valued at $21.83 each, Hart 20-volt power tool valued at $88 and a cargo crate valued at $79.94.
Retail theft
• 5:31 p.m. Nov. 12 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A 17-year-old Northumberland girl allegedly committed multiple retail thefts. A juvenile petition was filed with the Snyder County district attorney.
Retail theft
• Between 11:14 a.m. Dec. 8 and 11:25 a.m. Dec. 14 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
An unnamed suspect allegedly failed to pay for the following items at the self checkout: Lion King toys valued at $12.98, Lion King pajamas valued at $10, Lion King slippers valued at $9.97, pizza cutter valued at $6.97, food valued at $100.42, glue valued at $11.94, fabric softener valued at $10.91, gift bag valued at $17.88, hand mixer valued at $24.96 and blue wipes valued at $9.86.
Retail theft
• 1:26 p.m. Jan. 4 at Kohl’s, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Kelly Thomas, 38, of Northumberland, allegedly took a king-size mattress pad valued at $459.99.
Retail theft
• 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kohl’s, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Zachary Honabach, 18, of Catawissa, allegedly concealed an overalls junior bottom valued at $39.99 and sterling silver jewelry valued at $97.50 and attempted to leave the store without paying.
Criminal mischief
• Between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday along Woodlyn Drive, Penn Township.
Someone vandalized property and vehicles belonging to four women, ages 56, 19, 20 and 17, all of Selinsgrove, troopers noted. Damage was caused by smashed eggs and troopers were assisted by Selinsgrove Area High School administration, it was noted.
Criminal mischief
• 1:07 a.m. Jan. 7 along Hollow Road, Monroe Township.
Someone allegedly struck the front windshield and passenger-side window of a 2000 Dodge Dakota belonging to a 36-year-old Winfield woman.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 5:35 p.m. Sunday along Route 15, Clinton Township.
Troopers responded to a report of an unresponsive male. A suspect was involved in an accident and fled the scene, troopers reported. Charges are pending. Two vehicles, a 2016 Ford Fusion and 2017 Ford Fiesta were involved and the victim was a 23-year-old Montgomery woman, troopers noted.
DUI
• 2:35 a.m. Dec. 22 along Warrensville Road and Route 973, Eldred Township.
Troopers said a 2016 Ford F150 XLT was stopped and the driver, a 28-year-old Liberty man, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The man’s blood alcohol content was .205 percent and charges are pending, it was noted.
DUI
• 2:31 a.m. Dec. 21 along Lycoming Mall Drive and Confair Boulevard, Fairfield Township.
Troopers said a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox was stopped for an alleged traffic violation and the driver, a 50-year-old Montoursville woman was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending.
DUI
• 12:26 p.m. Dec. 23 along Long Lane and Muthler Lane, Nippenose Township.
A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped, at which time troopers said Kenneth Hensler, 73, of Salladasburg, was determined to be under the influence. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
• 12:19 a.m. Friday at 12986 Wallis Run Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
During an alleged domestic dispute, Amber Bachle, 31, of Williamsport, struck Joseph Brennan, 29, of Williamsport, in the face then fled the scene, troopers noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 6:59 p.m. Saturday along Route 14, west of Lower Gray’s Run Road, Lewis Township.
A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Devon K. Whitehill, 23, of Trout Run, was traveling north when it attempted to pass a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Trout Run girl, as the Equinox attempted a left turn, police said. The Equinox struck the Silverado, which caused the truck to overturn, police noted. Whitehill was cited with overtaking vehicle on left.
Theft
• Between Oct. 23 and Nov. 25 along Homewood Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a suspect provided a $1,150 check to a 67-year-old Williamsport man, which was later returned due to insufficient funds. Charges are pending.
Theft
• Between 1 p.m. Nov. 12 and 3 p.m. Nov. 19 along Mosquito Valley Road, Armstrong Township.
Unknown callers allegedly obtained gift cards from two victims, a 58-year-old woman and 60-year-old man, both of Williamsport, troopers reported. The loss was listed at $2,000.
Theft
• Between 2:46 p.m. Aug. 15 and 12:18 p.m. Aug. 29 along Walnut Lane, Mifflin Township.
Flight Rewards Mileage was allegedly removed from the account of a 55-year-old Jersey Shore woman and given to two unidentified persons, police noted.
Theft
• 1:39 p.m. Jan. 7 along Engle Run Drive, Plunketts Creek Township.
A 42-year-old Williamsport woman was contacted via email from a fraudulent Amazon Prime account, at which time she was informed her membership had expired. She provided the false account with personal information valued at $481.10.
Found property
• Between 4:47 p.m. Dec. 14 and 4:47 p.m. Sunday at 639 Dutchtown Road, Wolf Township.
A capped needle was found.
Found property
• 5:09 p.m. Friday along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A wallet was found outside TJ Maxx, troopers noted. It is described as a black Kate Spade with a penguin on the front. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.