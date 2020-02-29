Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Aggravated assault
• 4:57 a.m. Feb. 21 at 123 Main St., Hartleton.
Kurtiss Shain Moyer, 30, of 123 Main St., Millmont, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment stemming from allegations he pointed a handgun at the forehead of a female. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department 1-vehicle crash
• 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
A 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Kevin J. Holzein, 44, of Elmira, N.Y., drove over a curb and damaged a street sign, police noted.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 12:43 p.m. Feb. 21 along Route 35, west of Old Road, Perry Township.
A 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by David W. Messimer, 82, of Millerstown, was traveling west when it swerved off the south side of the roadway and struck an embankment, it was noted. Messimer was not belted, sustained a possible injury and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, troopers said. He will be issued a warning for restraint systems.
Endangering welfare of a child
• 4:21 p.m. Wednesday at 6721 Park Road, Monroe Township.
According to police, several items of drug paraphernalia was discovered by Snyder County Probation during a home compliance visit. Alec Koch, 29, and Kahla Swartz, 28, both of Selinsgrove, were arrested. Charges are pending. Troopers said the items discovered posed an immediate hazard and risk of injury to a 5-year-old child at the residence.
Criminal mischief
• Between noon Feb. 18 and 2 a.m. Feb. 21 at 18 Pine Brook Road, Penn Township.
Someone threw eggs at the residence of Carolyn Yordy, 55, of Selinsgrove, troopers reported.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 3-vehicle crash (injury)
• 4:46 p.m. Wednesday along Route 220 south at Reynolds Road, Woodward Township.
According to state police, a 2012 Jeep Liberty driven by William D. Weed, 66, of Linden, was traveling north when it attempted a left turn onto Reynolds Road and struck a southbound 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Amy R. Lanning, 45, of Jersey Shore. The collision caused a southbound 2016 Subaru Outback driven by Trenice L. Moats, 64, of Woolrich, to hit the rear of the Chevrolet, then a utilty wire support, troopers added. All were belted and Lanning sustained a suspected minor injury. Weed will be cited with vehicle turning left.
2-vehicle crash
• 3:41 p.m. Thursday along Route 405, south of Mohawk Drive, Wolf Township.
A 2004 Dodge Intrepid driven by Timmy S. Crooks, 40, of Muncy, was traveling south when it attempted to chance lanes and struck a 2016 Nissan Versa driven by Stacy T. Wingfield, 51, of Picture Rocks, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Crooks will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 6:23 a.m. Thursday along Route 15, east of Chadlee Drive, Armstrong Township.
A 1999 Subaru Forester driven by Dennis M. Brewer, 56, of Jersey Shore, was traveling south when it struck a boulder in the right lane, troopers reported. The vehicle then crossed the southbound lane and struck a jersey barrier, went off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment. Brewer was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury, it was noted. He will be issued a warning for restraint systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.