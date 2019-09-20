Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
The next court action for defendants who waived preliminary hearings is scheduled for Oct. 28 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Shannon Michelle Snyder, 46, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.
• David W. Page, 66, of Middleburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI (two counts), duties at stop sign and careless driving.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Richard Warren Chrismer Jr., 65, New Columbia; Debra Kay Chrismer, 57, New Columbia
• Curtis Paul Fuhrman, 32, Watsontown; Jodi Leigh Sherman, 31, Watsontown
• Amanda Marie Schrader, 24, Liverpool; Zachery Alan Boyer, 23, Liverpool
• Nevin Ray Zimmerman, 20, Mifflinburg; Lorrane Snyder Zimmerman, 20, Lewisburg
• Madison Ann Miller, 22, Mifflinburg; Jordan Tobias Wagner, 23, Mifflinburg
Divorces granted
• Yahara Pagan Calero, Heberto Ocasio Rivera, 9 years
• Chelsea McCarthy, Shawn McCarthy, 4 years
• Luther E. Metzger Jr., Danielle Metzger, 5 years
• Donna J. Thomas, Marvin L. Thomas, 36 years
• Scott C. Hazlinsky, Rosa Cosentino, 4 years
Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington Burglary
• Between Sept. 10 and Monday at 1859 Snydertown Road, Upper Augusta Township.
Someone forced their way into two buildings on property of Youth Challenge International Bible Study and caused damage. Damages to an electrical panel was listed at $20, a single-pane glass window at $50, door-locking mechanism valued at $25 and glass window on an entry door at $25. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 1:07 a.m. Sept. 7 at North Susquehanna Trail and Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township.
Cesar Villelo-Martinez, 25, of Tuscon, Ariz., was charged with driving under the influence, false identification and traffic offenses as the result of a traffic stop.
Indecent assault
• Between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Aug. 23 in Center Township.
An indecent assault was reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 4:40 p.m. Aug. 19 at PSP Selinsgrove, 204 Universal Road, Penn Township.
Diane Wright, 44, of Selinsgrove, arrived to report a case of identity theft. Troopers said she exhibited signs of impairment and was found to be in possession of controlled substances.
Retail theft
• 3 a.m. July 29 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Cicero Quinn, 19, and Brandon Outridge, 21, both of Brodheadsville, were charged after troopers said they left the store without paying for $413.16 worth of Yu-Gi-Oh Booster Packs.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 5:07 p.m. Sept. 16 at the intersection of Susquehanna Trail and North Old Trail, Monroe Township.
A 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Amita Leonard, 44, of Annapolis, Md., was traveling north on Susquehanna Trail when troopers said the vehicle traveled through a red light and struck a 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by Joshua Stettler, 24, of Selinsgrove, as it was traveling west on North Old Trail. Both drivers were belted. Leonard sustained a suspected minor injury and was cited with traffic control signals. Stettler also sustained a suspected minor injury.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 2:56 p.m. Sept. 17 at the intersection of Route 104 and Martin Brothers Road, Perry Township.
A 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Martha Spade, 57, of Liverpool, was stopped while attempting to turn left onto Martin Brothers Road when police said it was struck from behind by a 2018 Ford F-150XLT driven by Christopher Kline, 31, of Middleburg. Both drivers were belted. Kline, who was not injured, was cited with following too closely. Spade was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for treatment of a suspected minor injury. A passenger in her vehicle, Amy Gaugler, 41, of Port Trevorton, was not injured.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 1:37 p.m. Saturday along New Berlin Highway, east of Middleburg, Franklin Township.
A 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Kelly A. Erb, 50, of New Berlin, was traveling north when it went out of control in a right curve, off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, troopers noted. Erb was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, it was noted. She will be cited, police said.
Criminal trespass
• 9:45 a.m. Sept. 6 at 2603 Fultz Road, West Beaver Township.
Troopers said Rebecca Shaffer, 37, of Selinsgrove, entered the residence of a 24-year-old McClure woman without permission.
Drug possession
• 2:27 a.m. Sept. 18 along Railroad Avenue, Middleburg.
An unidentified 29-year-old Kreamer man was stopped for an equipment violation and allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Charges are pending the results of chemical tests.
Receiving stolen property
• 2 a.m. Sunday at 514 University Avenue, Selinsgrove.
Susquehanna University officials recovered a state police road sign on a door located in Robert’s House, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing. Value of the sign is $125.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 10:23 p.m. Aug. 30 along Second and Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash involving a 2014 Honda. Driver Marika Handakas, 60, of Danville, was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, for evaluation and charges are pending the results of chemical testing, troopers noted.
DUI
• 1:54 a.m. Aug. 31 along East Fourth and East streets, Williamsport.
Following a traffic stop for an alleged vehicle code violation, a 42-year-old Cogan Station man was arrested for DUI and related offenses, troopers reported.
DUI
• 6:36 p.m. Sept. 4 along Fairview Drive and Nicely Avenue, Montoursville.
Troopers reported stopping a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by a 78-year-old Montoursville man, who was arrested for DUI and related offenses.
DUI
• 2:49 a.m. July 8 along North Loyalsock Avenue and North Alley, Montoursville.
A 2006 Nissan Sentra driven by Michala Swoyer, 22, of Montoursville, was stopped for alleged traffic violations when she was taken into custody for suspicion of driving while impaired.
DUI
• 1:56 a.m. Aug. 3 along Route 15 north and Route 220 south, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2010 Subaru Legacy for alleged traffic violations when Ryan Snyder, 25, of Williamsport, was taken into custody for suspicion of driving while impaired, it was noted.
Terroristic threats
• 11:40 a.m. Aug. 27 along Choate Circle, Fairfield Township.
A 35-year-old Montoursville man allegedly related in a statement that he was going to commit a mass shooting.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 6:28 p.m. Monday along Route 87 south, Upper Fairfield Township.
A 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Melissa L. Benscoter, 42, of Montoursville, was making a left turn when it was struck by a southbound 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Melanie M. Drzewicki, 37, of Hillsgrove, police reported. Both drivers were belted and both sustained suspected minor injuries, police noted. Benscoter will be cited with vehicle turning left.
Terroristic threats
• Between 6 and 8 p.m. Sept. 9 along Williamson Trail, Jackson Township.
Stanley Vanttassel, 59, of Trout Run, allegedly called an employee at Wheeland Lumber Company and threatened to kill the 39-year-old Liberty man while he was working. Vantassel was allegedly taken into custody without incident and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Harassment
• 12:45 a.m. Sunday along Schmouder Drive, Jackson Township.
Alexander Jeff, 23, of Trout Run, allegedly got into a physical altercation with a 24-year-old Trout Run woman during which he dragged the woman from a couch by her leg, then dragged her onto the floor by her hair.
Criminal mischief
• 10 p.m. Aug. 24 at 340 Warren St., Fairfield Township.
Scratches were reported on a 2017 Ford F150 XLT belonging to a man who parked his vehicle in his driveway at his residence overnight, troopers said. Scratches were reported to the passenger-side front an drear doors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.