Northumberland County
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Heidi Rovenolt, 23, of Milton, and Verlin Seibel, 23, of Woodbury.
• Rachael Schader, 22, of Watsontown, and Andrew Shrawder, 33, of Watsontown.
• Daniel Petersheim, 22, of Lykens, and Elsie Fisher, 19, of Millersburg.
• Chelsea Boos, 27, of Shamokin, and Amber Alexander, 28, of Shamokin.
• Jason Finfinger, 36, of Sunbury, and Tiffany Deibler, 36, of Sunbury.
• Janessae Wehry, 29, of Northumberland, and Douglas Moore, 28, of Hattiesburg, Miss.
• Dale Brubaker, 25, of Mount Pleasant Mills, and Salena Good, 30, of Port Trevorton.
• Aaron Cousentino, 32, of Mount Carmel, and Heather Timmins, 33, of Mount Carmel.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:55 p.m. Wednesday along North Susquehanna Trail at Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 2005 Lincoln-Continental Aviator driven by Robert G. Laroy, 20, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was traveling east when it went through a red signal and was struck by a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Rebekah E. Golla, 40, of Lewisburg, troopers said. All were belted. Laroy was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 9:21 p.m. March 14 along Peteys Hollow Road, south of Acorn Road, Union Township.
A 1998 Saturn SL driven by Dakota R. Feese, 18, of Port Trevorton, was traveling south when it went off the roadway and rolled over, troopers noted. Feese and passengers Stephen R. Lloyd, 19, and Christina R. Strouse, 33, both of Port Trevorton, were not belted. Strouse was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. Dakota will be cited with roadways laned for traffic and failure to utilize safety belt, troopers noted.
Parking lot crash
• 12:44 p.m. Monday along Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township.
A 2000 Chevrolet Blazer was exiting the Giant parking lot onto Monroe Marketplace Boulevard when it was struck by an eastbound 2018 Jeep Compass, troopers said. No injuries were reported.
Harassment
• 6:03 p.m. Tuesday along Walnut Street, Center Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic and arrested a 17-year-old Penns Creek boy, it was noted. The alleged victim is a 73-year-old Penns Creek woman.
Retail theft
• 6:26 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Tristan Lentz, 20, of New Columbia, allegedly stole a battery pack and charger valued at $39.84; two-liter Orange Crush valued at $1.68; and 200-Lumen Light Switch valued at $3.84.
Disturbance
• 1:51 p.m. Tuesday at 201 Roosevelt Ave., Monroe Township.
Troopers responded to a disturbance and determined the issue to be medical, not criminal, in nature.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Robbery
• 9:54 p.m. Wednesday at Sam’s Place Lottery and Tobacco, 1374 E. Penn St., Muncy Creek Township.
An unknown male wearing a blue PSU sweatshirt, baggy gray sweatpants, camouflaged face mask, dark ski goggles with white trim, black gloves, gray sneakers with red and black trim and carrying a red drawstring bag entered the store, brandished a silver handgun, pointed it at the cashier and demanded money, troopers reported. An undisclosed amount of money was given to the suspect, and the suspect fled the store. Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 570-368-5700.
DUI
• 9:28 p.m. March 7 along Washington Boulevard and St. Boniface Street, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 2006 Chrysler was stopped for an alleged violation and upon further investigation Xena Harris, 21, of Williamsport, was determined to under the influence. Charges are pending toxicology reports.
DUI
• 6:05 p.m. March 7 at 62 Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township.
Troopers responded to a reported disturbance and took Leroy Litz, 50, of Linden, into custody for DUI, it was noted. A 2001 Dodge was reportedly involved.
Harassment
• 7:51 p.m. Wednesday at 1311 Washington Blvd., Loyalsock Township.
A suspect is being investigated for reported terroristic threats. Troopers said a crime did occur.
Theft
• 4:47 p.m. March 10 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 65-year-old Williamsport woman left her purse unattended in a shopping cart and upon arriving home realized what happened, then returned to the store. The tie-dye purse contained a wallet with miscellaneous credit cards, a purple Samsung cell phone valued at $250 and blue PPL envelope containing $100 cash, was taken.
Theft of a motor vehicle
• Between 9 a.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday at 18 Buck St., Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers responded to a reported theft of a trailer, a Load Rite dump trailer with registration XDV-7482, belonging to Timothy Smith, 58, of Muncy. The trailer was reportedly removed from Clarkstown Auto Clinic. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Drug possession
• 5:13 p.m. Sunday along Route 15 south, Old Lycoming Township.
Troopers said a 2009 Toyota Corolla was stopped for an alleged expired registration when the driver, an unnamed 58-year-old Lancaster man, was determined to have marijuana and paraphernalia in the car. Additionally, troopers said the man was driving with a suspended license. He was transported for chemical testing and charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana. Additional charges are pending toxicology tests.
Drug possession
• 12:48 p.m. March 9 at 3558 Williamson Trail, Jackson Township.
Troopers responded to reported drug activity and upon further investigation, Seth Reese, 30, of Tioga, was found in possession of drug parahernalia and marijuana, it was reported. Reese was transported to Tioga County due to active warrants, troopers reported.
Found property
• Noon Feb. 16 along Walters and Warrensville roads, Loyalsock Township.
Items belonging to Wayne Inners were found along the roadway, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
