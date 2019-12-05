Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 8:44 p.m. Nov. 26 along Broadway Road at the I-80 east on-ramp, Turbot Township.
A 2006 Subaru Outback driven by James Gromler, 58, of Williamsburg, was traveling west when it attempted a left turn onto the I-80 east on-ramp and struck the guiderail, troopers said. Gromler was not belted and was not injured, police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Stonington DUI
• 3:12 a.m. Nov. 23 in the 900 block of West Chestnut St., Coal Township.
A 2005 Hummer driven by Eric Schwartz, 46, of Coal Township, was stopped for multiple alleged traffic violations. Troopers said Schwartz was found to be under the influence of alcohol and charges are pending the result of blood tests.
2-vehicle crash
• 6:11 p.m. Nov. 22 along Route 61, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers said a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Samuel I. Levan, 23, of Catawissa, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2008 Lincoln-Continental MKX driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Sunbury boy. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Levan will be issued a warning for following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:37 a.m. Nov. 24 along Route 61, west of Anthracite Road, Rockefeller Township.
A 2011 Ford Edge driven by Matthew C. Walter, 22, of Sunbury, was traveling south at a speed too fast for conditions when it lost traction, failed to take a left curve, left the south side of the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and hit the embankment again before returning to it’s upright position on wheels, troopers reported. Walter was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:15 a.m. Nov. 24 along Route 225, west of Susquehanna Street, Zerbe Township.
A 2011 Dodge Durango driven by Stephanie A. Eckbold, 36, of Shamokin, was traveling east when it hit ice and snow on the roadway, went out of control and slid onto the guiderail, troopers reported. Eckbold was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Theft
• Between noon Nov. 17 and 9 a.m. Nov. 23 along Beck Road, Rockefeller Township.
An unknown suspect allegedly damaged two ladder-style tree stands, stole three padlocks, heavy-duty log chain and an SD memory card from a trail camera, all belonging to a 57-year-old Sunbury man. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601. Damage to the tree stands was estimated at $125 each. The padlocks were valued at $25 each, the chain at $50 and the SD card at $25.
Theft
• Between 3 p.m. Sept. 1 and 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at 2465 Route 61, Shamokin Township.
Troopers investigated the theft of a utility trailer, which was later located and returned to its owner, a 56-year-old Shamokin woman, troopers noted. The trailer was valued at $1,200.
Criminal mischief
• 1:30 a.m. Nov. 22 at 3428 Snydertown Road, Snydertown.
An unknown object was reportedly used to break the back driver’s-side rear window of a 2013 Ford Fiesta belonging to a 52-year-old Sunbury woman. Damage was estimated at $250. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-268-5601.
Criminal mischief
• Between nov. 22 and 9:30 a.m. Nov. 25 along Hallowing Run Road, Rockefeller Township.
An unknown suspect allegedly damaged siding belonging to a 43-year-old woman and 53-year-old man, both of Sunbury. Damages were estimated at $40. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 8:35 a.m. Monday along Liberty Valley Road, Liberty Township.
A 2018 Chevrolet Trax driven by Lisa A. Pfistner, 46, of Milton, was traveling west when it went off the north shoulder and struck a ditch and tree, troopers noted. Pfistner was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected injury, police said.
1-vehicle crash
• 3:18 p.m. Saturday along Columbia Hill Road, north of Kashner Road, Valley Township.
A 2009 Ford F150 XLT driven by Kay M. Rohland, 59, of Danville, was traveling east when it left the north side of the roadway, struck an embankment, crossed both travel lanes and came to rest against a guiderail, troopers reported. Rohland was belted and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with an unspecified injury, police added. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 12:17 a.m. Friday along South Wausau Road and Route 104, Franklin Township.
Troopers said a 2003 Chevrolet S10 was stopped for an equipment violation and the driver, a 48-year-old Beaver Springs man, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending blood tests.
Hit and run
• 7:17 p.m. Nov. 26 along Park Road at Park Avenue, Monroe Township.
A tractor-trailer was traveling west when it struck a low-hanging telephone wire, troopers noted. The wire was torn from a residence.
Burglary
• Between 1 p.m. Oct. 1 and sometime Oct. 5 at 18 Lincoln Ave., Monroe Township.
Two guitars — a DC-16 martin acoustic/electric valued at $2,500 and a Streamliner Gretsch candy-red guitar with case valued at $750 — were stolen from James Wert, 68, of Selinsgrove, police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
• 9:20 a.m. Wednesday along No Go Lane, Franklin Township.
Troopers responded to a reported loose dog. A complaintant and dog owner allegedly became involved in an altercation. An investigation is ongoing.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI/firearm violation
• 7:34 p.m. Nov. 23 along Route 220 and Highland Drive, Wolf Township.
Troopers reported stopping a 2003 Ford driven by Steven Phillips, 34, of Montoursville, at which time Phillips was determined to be under the influence. A loaded handgun was found inside the vehicle, it was noted, and Phillips did not have a concealed weapons permit. Charges of DUI are pending blood tests.
DUI
• 8:28 a.m. Friday along South Market Street and West Southern Avenue, South Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2006 Toyota Camry and reported April Huffman, 49, of Williamsport, was under the influence of a controlled substance. Huffman refused chemical testing and charges were filed, police added.
DUI
• 2:52 a.m. Nov. 17 at 232 I-180 westbound, Montoursville.
Following a traffic stop for alleged violations, Teri Rosbach, 47, of Hillsgrove, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, troopers noted. She was charged. A 2014 Subaru Impreza was involved.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:12 p.m. Sunday along Route 15, south of Route 184, Cogan House Township.
A 2019 Subaru Forester driven by Michelle M. Olson, 33, of Simi Valley, Calif., was traveling north when it went out of control, off the east side of the roadway, rotated counter-clockwise, struck an embankment, overturned three times and hit a traffic sign, troopers reported. Olson and her passenger, Zhencheng Chen, 19, of Hyattsville, Md., were belted and no one was injured. Olson will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 2:52 p.m. Sunday along Route 15 north, north of Route 184, Cogan House Township.
A 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Rebecca A. Frost, 27, of Rochester, N.Y., was traveling north when it changed to the right lane, went out of control in icy conditions, struck the guiderail, rotated and came to rest in the roadway, according to troopers. Frost and her passenger, Juliane K. Homer, 41, of East Bethany, N.Y., were belted and both were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected minor injuries. Frost will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle vs. deer (injury)
• 5 a.m. Friday along Route 15, south of Alexander Drive, Brady Township.
A 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Jonathan S. Putterman, 42, of Lewisburg, was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway. Putterman was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with an unspecified injury.
Vehicle into parked car
• 12:16 p.m. Nov. 27 in the traffic way at Weis Markets, 1272 E. Penn St., Muncy Creek Township.
An unknown vehicle struck a legally parked 2019 Toyota 4Runner and fled the scene, troopers noted.
Fleeing and eluding
• 1:18 a.m. Nov. 17 in the 200 block of Little League Boulevard, Williamsport.
A 2013 Nissan Altima was stopped after it nearly struck a police cruiser. Troopers said the vehicle fled when they approached and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle reportedly traveled at high rates of speed through Williamsport and was last seen eastbound on Wilson Street. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information as to the location of Jonathon Pedraza, 28, of Lodi, Ohio, is asked to contact troopers at 570-368-5700.
Possession of drugs
• 2:20 p.m. Friday along Route 200 south and Mountain View Road, Woodward Township.
Troopers stopped a 2019 Subaru for multiple alleged violations at which time David Bardo, 30, of Lock Haven, was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Bad checks
• 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at 85 Griffith Road, Muncy Creek Township.
A suspect allegedly passed two bad checks for separate amounts at J. Murray Motors Service. An investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
• 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Dollar General, 7520 Route 220 south, Woodward Township.
An unnamed suspect entered the store, placed items into a purse and fled without paying for the items. The suspect drove off in a vehicle with Pa. registration DWR-4539. Value of the items stolen was listed at $48.
Found property
• 9:09 a.m. Friday at 2350 Route 54, Clinton Township.
Troopers reported a safe was found. It is gray with a black handle. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
