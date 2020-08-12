Union County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Donna Eberhart executor, Brenda Knauer executor, Mary Lou Snyder executor, Barbara L. Snyder estate to Reuben L. Kennel, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Jedediah H. Lemon, Briana R. Lemon to Jedediah H. Lemon, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Lindsay Nicole Harris, Lindsay N. Bingaman, Dustin M. Harris to Kiana M. Gough, Dustin C. Heiser, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Carolyn L. Garisto trustee, Carolyn L. Garisto revocable trust to Richard M. Kurz, Leigh Ann Kurz, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Karen L. Fultz administrator, Michael L. Fultz estate to Kirt W. Mabus, Stephanie L. Mabus, property in Lewis Township, $55,000.
• Ronald J. Lucas, Beverly M. Lucas to Kevin R. Beachy, Martin Beachy Jr., property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ronald R. Hoffman, Raffealina Hoffman, Raffealina Ferrara, Eric J. Ludwig to Gary G. Mutschler, Suzanne M. Mutschler, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Impact Management LLC, Sherri Burkland member to William M. Bradley, Adrianne R. Bradley, property in East Buffalo Township, $342,500.
• Darren S. Kanagy, Alicia Kanagy to Jesse M. Swanger, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Keith Helwig, Christina Helwig to Jeffrey M. Kiss, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ned E. Farley Jr., Mary L. Farley to Danielle L. Powers, Kyle E. Powers, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• First National Bank of Pa. to Salvatore Mazzamuto, property in New Berlin, $1.
• May L. Griffiths to Orvie W. Zimmerman, Marie M. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• May L. Griffiths, Steven A. Elsayed to May L. Griffiths, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Nicola Costagliola, Mary A. Costagliola to Paul Neyer, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lewisburg Lodge 96 Independent Order of Odd Fellows to Lewisburg Lodge 96 Independent Order of Odd Fellows, property in White Deer Township corrective deed, $1.
• Andra Dehart Robbins to David W. Wilson, Janice E. Wilson, Kristin Wilson trustee, Megan Tumulty trustee, Wilson irrevocable residential and income trust remainderman, property in Kelly Township corrective deed, $1.
• Gregory O. Ely, Michael J. Ely, Chastity M. Ely to Robin K. Heddens, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Forty Four Market LLC, Timothy N. Turner member to Berverly Guelich, Duwayne C. Guelich, property in Lewisburg, $249,900.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
• 5:16 a.m. Aug. 9 along North Main Street, north of Strawberry Street, Hughesville.
A 1994 Kenworth W900 driven by Clyde J. Fuoss, 63, of Unityville, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, troopers noted. No injuries were noted. Fuoss will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash
• 2:50 p.m. Aug. 7 along Route 405, east of Bastian Road, Clinton Township.
A 2012 Nissan Murano driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when it struck the rear of a 2017 Dodge Caravan, police noted. No injuries were noted. The driver of the Nissan was issued a warning for following too closely.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 8:33 a.m. Aug. 7 along Elimsport Road, Clinton Township.
A 2008 Jeep Liberty driven by Angel L. Fowler, 26, of Williamsport, was traveling west when it crossed the eastbound lane, left the roadway, struck a ditch and rolled before coming to a rest on its roof, police said. Fowler was not belted, troopers said, and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:52 a.m. Aug. 7 along Route 15 south, Clinton Township.
A 2017 Honda Civic driven by Daniel D. Nunez, 23, of New York, N.Y., was traveling south when it braked for traffic and swerved into the concrete divider, troopers noted. Nunez was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:15 a.m. Aug. 7 along Wolf Run Road, north of Route 220, Wolf Township.
A 2014 Isuzu driven by an unnamed person was traveling north when left the roadway and struck a utility pole, troopers noted. No injury was reported. The driver will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Assault
• 11:08 p.m. Aug. 5 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said Brittany Harmon, 28, of Williamsport, hit a 27-year-old Cortland, Va., man over the head with a fire extinguisher. She was charged with simple assault and harassment.
Harassment
• 2:08 p.m. Aug. 8 along Bush Hill Road, Eldred Township.
A 77-year-old man and 50-year-old woman, both of Williamsport, were cited after a verbal argument escalated to physical contact.
Theft
• 1:26 p.m. Aug. 8 at 215 E. Water St., Muncy Creek Township.
The wallet and contents belonging to Brittney Menear, 26, of Muncy, were stolen from a break room at the hospital, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• 3:02 p.m. Aug. 7 along Angletown Road, Muncy Creek Township.
Someone stole $3,000 from a 33-year-old Muncy woman, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 1:34 a.m. July 29 at 2022 Sheridan St., Loyalsock Township.
Eric Doucet, 30, of Williamsport, was found allegedly in possession of marijuana.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Bradley E. Pepperman to Samuel R. Bower and Tammy M. Felmy, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Tammy M. Felmy to Brittany N. Wynn and Richard O. Snyder III, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Jean Minnig, Jean Balsavage and Thomas Minnig Sr. to Shannon N. Keller, property in Mount Carmel, $10,500.
• TM Apartment Rentals LLC to Moyer Construction LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $845,000.
• John P. Ferrari and Sandra L. Ferrari to John P. Ferrari and Sandra L. Ferrari, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Garrett W. Bloom and Megan E. Bloom to Timothy E. Donmoyer and Kelsey A. Donmoyer, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Philip A. Class to Wendy L. Biortte, property in Sunbury, $19,000.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Juan Jose Guya and Elizabeth Guay, property in Zerbe Township, $18,100.
• Michael Kreamer to Dustin Weirick and Alesha Weirick, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Raymond E. Kratzer III and Tiffany M. Kratzer to Northumberland National Bank, property in Point Township, $12,274.01.
• John E. Kubik to Kenneth Shank and Susan L. Shank, property in Lower Augusta Township, $40,000.
• Santander Bank NA to Quick Blue Co., property in Mount Carmel, $14,500.
• Robert T. Opie and Donna Opie to William D. Smith Jr., property in Coal Township, $30,000.
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Susan Marie Oman, property in Kulpmont, $101,500.
• JR&R LLC to Joseph A. Barrett and Patricia A. Barrett, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Karen W. Wasilweski to David Clayton Kaseman and Tiffany Lynn Marie Kaseman, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Chandra Roberts, Chandra Yost and Philip A. Y ost to Kenneth V. Peifer Jr. and Krista S. Peifer, property in Coal Township, $35,500.
• Kevin D. Kearney and Kara A. Kearney to Robert M. Varano and Cara F. Sinopoli, property in Ralpho Township, $135,000.
• Northumberland County to Dorothy Swalina estate, John S. Swalina estate and Rachael Haddock executrix, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Dorothy Swalina estate, John S. Swalina estate and Rachel Haddock executrix to Melissa Barker and David Puckett, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Sharon K. Kublic to William J. Kublic Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Frank D. Alarcon and Carol A. Alarcon to Leon C. Jurgill Jr., property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Chris A. Foust and Tina L. Foust to Tina L. Foust, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Fannie Mae by agent, Federal National Mortgage Association by agent and Servicelink LLC agent to Jeremy R. Good, property in Shamokin, $8,500.
• William J. Kadryna and Sherri L. Kadryna to William J. Kadryna Jr. and Sherri L. Kadryna, property in Point Township, $1.
• Nicholas Dmitroff and Dana Dmitroff to Alex Cryts, property in Coal Township, $4,500.
• Timothy S. Karr and Kristen Y. Karr to Nina M. Neuhaus, property in Riverside, $1.
• Gregory A. Reid to Anthony Brian Reid and Michelle Anne Reid, property in Northumberland, $93,000.
• John J. Novack and Donna M. Novack to Brian J. Weitkamp, property in Marion Heights, $120,000.
• Bruce R. Parry to Bruce R. Parry and Tonya M. Parry, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Francis E. Zanella, Mary B. Schrader and Mary Bonabell Schrader to Peter J. Zanella, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
