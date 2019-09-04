Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 3:15 p.m. Friday along Route 104, south of Park Woods Road, Washington Township.
A 2007 Ford Focus driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills girl was traveling south in the right lane when it passed a 2020 Peterbilt 389 driven by Doyle L. Martin, 44, of Mifflinburg, and sideswiped the rear tire of the trailer, troopers reported. The Focus spun across the southbound lane and came to rest facing north, it was noted. The girl was belted and sustained what police described as a suspected serious injury. She was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Martin was belted and was not injured. The girl will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash
• 1:56 p.m. Aug. 28 along North Susquehanna Trail at Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township.
A 2018 Cadillac Escalade driven by an unnamed person was traveling south when it drove into the right turn lane without clearance and struck a southbound 2006 Kenworth T800, troopers reported. No one was injured. The driver of the Cadillac was cited with turning movements and required signals.
Harassment
• 10:33 p.m. Friday along Produce Road, Union Township.
Troopers said a 23-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, both of Selinsgrove, were arrested after one shoved the other, which caused retaliatory scratching and biting.
Harassment
• 3:11 p.m. Sunday along North Main Street, Middleburg.
Troopers arrested Travis Stump, 20, of Middleburg, following a reported inactive domestic with an 18-year-old Middleburg girl.
Theft from building
• Between noon Aug. 21 and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26 along Deerfield Street, Spring Township.
Approximately $400 was stolen from the residence of an 80-year-old Beaver Springs woman, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• 3:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at 1741 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Linda Morse, 64, of Canandaigua, N.Y., reported a lost cellphone.
Theft
• Between 5:45 and 11 p.m. Aug. 24 along Back Mountain Road, Spring Township.
A 27-year-old Beaver Springs woman reported 15 Buprenorphine pills were stolen from her. An investigation is ongoing. Value of the pills is $30, troopers said.
Theft by deception
• 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26 along Route 204, Jackson Township.
An unknown suspect allegedly used fraudulent credit card numbers to purchase $400 in eGift Cards online, troopers said. The victim, a 24-year-old Selinsgrove woman, canceled the card and was refunded by the bank.
Scattering rubbish
• Noon Aug. 24 at 5532 Flint Valley Road, Washington Township.
Multiple bags containing clothing and refuse were found on the roadway, state police reported.
Found property
• 12:23 p.m. Aug. 26 along Route 522 and North Broad Street, Selinsgrove.
A blue lanyard with “PPTA” and “GILLIG” written on it and a key attached to it was found. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Drug possession
• 11 p.m. Aug. 27 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers are investigating a report of found drugs in the parking lot.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 2:09 a.m. Saturday along Route 11 south and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers stopped a 2013 Dodge and arrested Jamey Dressler, 31, of McAlisterville, after he was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
• 11:55 a.m. Friday at the intersection off South Lycoming Mall plaza, Muncy Township.
Troopers said a 2017 Honda CRV driven by Kathleen M. Campbell, 65, of Danville, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by an eastbound 2017 Kia Soul driven by Charles W. Hopfer, 62, of Watsontown. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Campbell will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 4:02 p.m. Aug. 22 along Route 15 northbound, north of Finks Road, Lewis Township.
A 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Pasha J. Krentsa, 46, of Ontario, was traveling north when it began to hydroplane, then struck a concrete barrier, went across both lanes and struck a guiderail in the median, troopers noted. Krentsa was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. A 15-year-old passenger was belted and was not injured.
Criminal mischief
• Between 9 p.m. Aug. 25 and 7 a.m. Aug. 26 at 2800 Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township.
Four tires on two vehicles belonging to Samuel Miller, 61, of Williamsport, were slashed, police said. The vehicles included a 2006 Toyota Camry and a 2001 Toyota Tacoma. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
• 3:35 p.m. Aug. 23 at 5636 Rose Valley Road, Gamble Township.
The residence of Kyle Rankin, 33, of Trout Run, was struck multiple times with eggs, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700. Damages were estimated at $50.
False alarms
• 6:57 p.m. Saturday at 1732 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a false alarm, and cited the business, it was noted.
Northumberland County
Marriage licenses• Nathan Kahle, 28, of Turbotville, and Emily Scholl, 27, of Turbotville.
• Brittany Shade, 26, of Milton, and Kurtis Harvey, 26, of Milton.
• Charles Palmer, 42, of Watsontown, and Debra Groover, 46, of Watsontown.
• Justin Lorson, 31, of Milton, and Emily Mullenhour, 30, of Milton.
• Marie Mielke, 36, of Trevorton, and Jeremiah Schreffler, 36, of Herndon.
• Marianne Honicker, 38, of Coal Township, and Kenneth Peipher, 44, of Coal Township.
• Kimberly Shingara, 33, of Trevorton, and Jason Miller, 34, of Trevorton.
• Christina Witmer, 26, of Herndon, and Matthew Bitting, 26, of Northumberland.
• Marvin Brubacher, 29, of Mechanicsville, Md., and Delores Stauffer, 23, of Port Trevorton.
Deed transfers
• Jeffrey L. Morse and Lisa M. Morse to Lisa M. Morse, property Milton, $1.
• Gary G. Kratzer and Georgine W. Kratzer to Kathleen D. Korpics, property in Milton, $280,000.
• William R. Earnest to Diane M. Mitch, property in Milton, $1.
• Joseph J. Stauder, Anita Lynn M. Stauder and Anita L. Pfleegor to Linda L. Snyder and Gene P. Snyder, property in Milton, $161,000.
• Judith D. Bowersox by agent, Kenneth A. Bowersox by agent, Tancy J. Stahl agent, Karol G. Boop, Tina Boop and Scott L. Boop to Keegan C. Miller, property in Milton, $1.
• Marlin R. Johnson estate and Keith O. Johnson executor to Ladawn L. Dehart, property in Milton, $1.
• Aldred W. Mason estate and James T. Baldwin administrator to Elijah J. Ilgenfritz, property in Milton, $1.
• Paul C. Oldt to Nathan T. Haynes, property in Watsontown, $143,000.
• John T. Schneider and Alice A. Schneider to Ryan P. Brown, property in West. Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Gregory W. Neidig, Lorraine F. Neidig and Rick J. Fidone to Adam D. Neidig and Jonathan P. Neidig, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• US Bank National Association trustee, Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp, CSAB Mortgage Backed Pass Through Certificates, Series 2006 4 and Specialized Loan Servicing LLC agent to Clayton A. King, property in Watsontown, $15,000.
• Lisa A. Mattern-Stokes and Bobby G. Stokes to C. David Johnson and Tanya M. Jonson, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Eva Clare Moser estate, Eva Clare Lacerra estate and Robert J. Lacerra executor to Terry L. Long, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $110,000.
• Scott A. Stoner and Stacie E. Stoner to Stone Financing LLC, property in Milton, $145,900.
• Vincent J. Guarna Jr. and Patricia A. Guarna to Diamond Development Incorporated, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Diamond Development Incorporated to Vinny Clausi, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Vinny Clausi and Deborah Clausi to Abundant Services LLC, property in Coal Township, $650,000.
• Kirby A. Brininger and Rose E. Brininger to Greg A. Mull and Teresa A. Mull, property in Shamokin, $11,000.
• Michael L. Herman to Brandy D. Fowler, property in Riverside, $75,000.
• Jason Todd Ottmann and Patricia Ottmann to Shaleeah R. Smith, property in Sunbury, $114,000.
• James F. Maciewski and Jamie A. Maciejewski to James F. Maciejewski, property in Riverside, $1.
• Roger P. Grattan to Donald Houser, property in Coal Township, $25,750.
• Patrick E. Obrien to RFS Real Estate LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $22,000.
• George E. Hoy and Patricia Ann Hoy to Brenda S. Balonis and Robert T. Balonis Jr., property in Point Township, $163,750.
• Lori A. Shively to Scott J. Gallagher, property in Ralpho Township, $136,500.
• Haw Vesta II LLC to Charles W. Smith, property in Kulpmont, $5,000.
• Jeffrey J. Fodor and Carole F. Fodor to Carole F. Fodor, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Jeffrey Fodor to Carole Fodor, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Michael F. Kalman and Gloria J. Kalman to Joan A. Tomlinson, property in Shamokin, $1.
• James T. Johnson Jr. to Sheri A. Purdy, property in Point Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Gerald R. Barnhart to Shawn C. Summers, property in Shamokin, $3,200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Scott G. Grigas Sr. and Michelle L. Grigas to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Mount Carmel, $2,127.55.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Angela Pasterski to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Mount Carmel, $2,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Gordon A. Lon gand Alassandra M. Long to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Coal Township, $1,900.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Rose M. Schickley and Lisa M. Schickley to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Shamokin, $2,244.13.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Allen P. Roth to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Shamokin, $1,600.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Damodar LLC to Dylan Williams, property in Shamokin, $1,846.42.
• Christopher J. Campanile to Blake T. Oto and Barbara A. Oto, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Neil S. Bohm and Linda S. Bohm to Tyler S. Kerstetter and Elizabeth A. Scholl, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Brendon C. Burton, Dana Burton and Dana Sawyer to Michael J. Sokalzuk, property in Point Township, $1.
• Edgardo Colon Rodriguez and Carmen Y. Gonzalez-Colon to Justin M. Fiorenz, property in Northumberland, $122,000.
• John C. Lazeki and Anna Lazeski to John G. Wagner and Angela L. Wagner, property in Point Township, $125,000.
• Nicholas S. Brokenshire and Patricia L. Brokenshire to Robert T. Bills and Terry L. Bills, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Christian J. Rosini and Denise M. Zechman to Samantha Jo Hamor, property in Point Township, $1.
• Sondra E. Krebs and Martha L. Schrade to Lawrence Swetra and Irene Swetra, property in Kulpmont, $15,000.
• Ann Gard to Joshua Stephen Kleha and Kylee Ann Kleha, property in Kulpmont, $190,000.
• JLH Development LLC to Joaquin O. Alatorre and Deyanira B. Alatorre, property in Shamokin, $170.50.
• Todd L. Hockenbroch and Cynthia L. Hockenbroch to Megan L. Kowalchick and Stephen Kowalchick, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
