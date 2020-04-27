Northumberland County
State Police At Milton Vehicle vs. deer
• 6:26 a.m. Thursday along Route 405, south of Musser Lane, Delaware Township.
A 2020 GMC Terrain driven by Heidi A. Eck, 44, of Montgomery, was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway. Eck was belted and was not injured.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Shirley Agency LLC to Aaron J. Salvatori and Angela R. Salvatori, property in Watsontown, $105,000.
• Northumberland County Schools Federal Credit Union to Pinpoint Federal Credit Union, property in Milton, $1.
• John A. Vankirk estate and Vanessa L. Vankirk administratrix to Michael W. Temple and Denise G. Temple, property in Watsontown, $60,000.
• Rodney R. Campbell and Brenda L. Campbell to Clinton R. Campbell, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• John C. Blanchard and Carol A. Blanchard to Nathan C. Blanchard, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Robert E. Waters and Melissa M. Waters to Christopher R. Waters and Calvin T. Walters, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Shane M. Leitzel and Jennifer A. Duffy to SHane M. Leitzel, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Stephen D. Hughes, Debra D. Yohe and Debra D. Hughes to Debra D. Yohe, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Edward M. Ososkie to ACR Rentals LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $13,500.
• Donald R. Miller Jr. and Victoria L. Miller to Donald R. Miller Jr. and Victoria L. Miller, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Kirk A. Wimble and Ann F. Wimble to Walter Hyde, property in Shamokin, $1,650.
• Anthony Valeriano and Myrtle Valeriano to Jose A. Gaston Orellana, property in Coal Township, $17,900.
• Robert Gilligbauer to Michael Deitz, property in Shamokin, $1,500.
• Danelle M. Hauer and Kevin M. Hauer to Jordan D. Hauer, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Faye L. Olexy to Ronda Leffert, property in Upper Augusta Township, $48,592.
• Patrick R. Madden estate and Kathleen A. Spudes to Linda M. Madden, property in Coal Township, $18,000.
Union County
State Police At Milton Terroristic threats
• 5 p.m. April 15 along Routes 15 and 44, Gregg Township.
Troopers made contact with a motorist in a disabled 2009 Nissan Versa along the roadway, at which time Dominique Thomas, 30, of Williamsport, allegedly threated troopers, got back into the vehicle and fled. Troopers said a traffic stop was initiated and Thomas was arrested for terroristic threats, suspicion of DUI and obstructing administration of law.
Drug possession
• 11:22 a.m. April 7 along Commerce Drive and Route 15, Gregg Township.
Troopers responded to assist game commission officers with a vehicle on private property. A 17-year-old Watsontown boy and 18-year-old Allenwood man were arreseted for possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia, it was noted.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Amy Jo Adams, Lance Adams, Teresa Harvey to Robert E. Maurer, Doloras C. Maurer, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Robert E. Maurer, Doloras C. Maurer to Robert E. Maurer, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• John E. Mull, John H. Mull, Beth A. Mull to Sheila M. Mull, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Edward A. Hamilton, Beth A. Hamilton, property in White Deer Township, $25,000.
• Connie R. Allison Sherman, Donald F. Sherman Jr. to Salvatore Balsamo, Anna Balsamo, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Gary Fisher, Leann Fisher, Lee D. Hoover, Jacque G. Hoover to Gary E. Fisher, Leann M. Fisher, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Edward W. Good III, Traci A. Good to Traci A. Good, Glenn Trutt Jr., Donna Jean Trutt, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Kevin J. Plymette, Jennifer A. Nogle, Jennifer A. Plymette to Coby A. Bamford, Mark E. Deford, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Samantha L. Wyvill agent, Margaret L. Brouse by agent to Ellen P. Chamberlain, Rebecca J. Beichner, property in East Buffalo Township, $240,000.
• Harold D. Bishop to Harold D. Bishop trustee, Harold D. Bishop revocable trust, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Shane Parker, Gillian S. Parker to Trevor Danowsky, Stephanie Danowsky, property in White Deer Township, $154,900.
• James W. Smith, Jacquelynne S. D. Smith to Daniel D. Kerstetter, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ilene J. Van Gilder to Dustin J. Shoemaker, Joni L. Shoemaker, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• CHC Farms Partnership, Carl H. Brown partner, Clair E. Brown partner, Steven E. Brown partner to Clair E. Brown, Sharon W. Brown, property in East Buffalo Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Kay F. Tomed to John A. Bohn II, Emily A. Bohn, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Max E. Heiss Phyllis P. Heiss, Scott D. Heiss, Debora J. Heiss to Troester Dairy, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kathleen J. Krushinski, Howard W. Owens to Steven Wengerd, Joy Wengerd, property in West Buffalo Township, $578,000.
• Kevin W. Niemiec, Janet K. Niemiec to Samuel James Sprenkle, Heather Nicole Sprenkle, property in Union Township, $258,000.
• John E. Murray, Christina A. Murray to Paul David Eisenhauer, Laura Ann Eisenhauer, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• WC Whatever LLC, William C. Brown member to DAC Real Estate Holdings LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $350,000.
• Anthony R. Dzikowski, Kathryn E. Dzikowski to Megan L. Zettlemoyer, Herbert E. Zettlemoyer Jr., property in Kelly Township, $219,900.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 4:25 p.m. Wednesday along North Susquehanna Trail at Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township.
A 2019 Dodge Challenger driven by Martez D. Faulkner, 37, of Watsontown, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2020 Hyundai Tucson driven by Teresa A. Kauffman, 53, of Sunbury, police noted. Both drivers were belted and Kauffman was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. Falkner will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Terroristic threats
• 11:30 a.m. Wednesday along Route 522, Franklin Township.
Troopers responded to a protection-from-abuse call, it was noted, and arrested Nathan Swartz, 25, of Middleburg. Swartz allegedly entered the place of employment of a 23-year-old Middleburg woman in violation of a PFA.
Harassment
• 6:15 p.m. April 13 at 3945 White Top Road, Middlecreek Township.
Troopers investigated reports of unwanted contact and unusual incidents between Jason Grove, 48, of Winfield, and Rachael Thomas, 29, of Middleburg, and at the conclusion of the investigation charged Grove with harassment.
Harassment
• 10:03 a.m. Friday along Gray Squirrel Road, Adams Township.
Troopers said Tina Doane, 51, of Lewisburg, grabbed a 49-year-old Beavertown man’s shirt, and struck him. No one was injured. She was charged.
Criminal mischief
• 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at 49 Halleluiah Lane, Washington Township.
Mailboxes at the property of Roger Lauver, 63, of Mount Pleasant Mills, were damaged. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Criminal mischief
• Between midnight and 2 p.m. April 18 at 12 W. Market St., Freeburg.
The 2006 Toyota Camry belonging to Megan Antomachi, 25, of Freeburg, was damaged. Contact troopers at 570-374-8145 with information.
Criminal mischief
• 10:40 a.m. Saturday along East Willow Avenue and Spade Alley, Middleburg.
Paul Smith, 52, of Middleburg, was allegedly identified and charged following a reported criminal mischief at the residence above. The victim was Matthew Rhodes, 54, of Middleburg, it was noted. A glass screen door allegedly sustained $250 in damage.
Criminal mischief
• Between 9 p.m. April 13 and 6 a.m. April 14 at 1020 Lepley Road, Monroe Township.
Someone drove through the yard of Gregory Byers, 65, of Winfield, causing damage estimated at $50.
Retail theft
• Between 7 p.m. April 4 and 6 p.m. April 7 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers said Kelsey Rowe, 31, of Sunbury, was observed through surveillance under-ringing items in the self checkout aisle. Charges were filed.
Found property
• 9:45 a.m. Saturday along Creek and Airport roads, Monroe Township.
A bicycle was found. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
