Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Prohibited acts
• 4:10 p.m. March 1 along Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 212, Turbot Township.
Hakim Keaton, 29, of 607 Cherry St., Williamsport, has been charged with prohibited acts (two counts). Troopers said Keaton was found to be in possession with 1/2 ounce of marijuana after a vehicle he was driving was stopped for traveling 91 mph in a 70 mph zone. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 10.
Prohibited acts
• March 12 along Shakespeare Road, Milton.
Daniel Zeigler, 40, of 144 Klump Road, lot 5, Cogan Station, has been charged with prohibited acts. Troopers filed the charges after Zeigler was allegedly found to be in possession of a crystal methamphetamine pipe after being taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from the attorney general’s office. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 2.
Aggravated assault
• 10:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Yogi Bear Campsite 51, West Chillisquaque Township.
Jared Evans, 33, of 147 Bierly Lane, Centre Hall, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. During a traffic stop, an individual was found to have a bloody mouth and allegedly told troopers he was struck by Evans. Under questioning, Evans allegedly admitted to punching the individual in the face during an argument. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 2.
Unsworn falsification
• April 10 at 108 Russels Road, Watsontown.
Timothy Yordy, 52, of 108 Russels Road, has been charged with unsworn falsification and persons not to possess, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms. The charges were filed after troopers said Yordy failed to turn in four handguns after a protection from abuse order was filed against him.
State Police At Milton Criminal mischief
• 8:11 a.m. Aug. 27 at 915 Carpenter Road, East Chillisquaque Township.
Someone smeared feces on two trucks belonging to Stanley Yagel, 57, of Trevorton, police noted.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Bonnie Derfler, 46, of Shamokin, and Jeffrey Snyder, 42, of Shamokin.
• Matthew Bressi, 49, of Mount Carmel, and Leanne Rosini, 50, of Mount Carmel.
Deed transfers• Gary L. H and to David A. Ney Jr. and Susan Diane Ney, property in Lower Augusta Township, $35,800.
• Susan D. Kline, Susan D. Mielke and William Mielke to Clayton R. Bartholomew III, property in Zerbe Township, $40,000.
• Michael Troxell to Marina A. Long, property in Marion Heights, $17,000.
• Joel M. Wiest and Stacie Clark Wiest to Kyle Leonard Strohecker and Samantha Josephine Strohecker, property in Rockefeller Township, $257,000.
• Go America LLC to Daniel L. Price, property in Northumberland, $27,900.
• Thomas H. Lamey estate, Ann Marie Augustine co-exeuctor and John Lamey co-executor to Patrick Lamey, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Mikal Properties LLC to Point Township Sewer Authority, property in Point Township, $10,000.
• Joseph J. Dudeck and Elizabeth M. Dudeck to George D. King and Samantha M. King, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
• Michael K. Frandsen and Caroleee L. Burson to Carollee L. Burson, property in Riverside, $1.
• Kenroy Perry to Kenroy R. Perry and Kevin J. Perry, property in Coal Township, $1.
• George Foulke and Kathleen Foulke to Alexander S.F. Berry and Hannah H. Berry, property in Ralpho Township, $315,000.
• Christopher J. Fellon to Timothy A. Campbell and Tina M. Campbell, property in Point Township, $1.
• Josephine Whary to MMBC Property Management LLC , property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.
• Robert Gilligbauer to Carl E. Speight, property in Shamokin, $6,200.
• William M. Kinzey and Joyce Kinzey to Edbrook Joseph and Fitzroy Weatherspoon, property in Shamokin, $11,900.
• Scott Beaver and Felicia Beaver to Frances Henz and Tara Henz, property in Shamokin, $8,000.
• Crystal L. Spock-Schepperson, Crystal L. Snyder and Ruth M. Spock-Shepperson to Ibn Islam, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• Nicohlas R. Catino and Carol A. Catino to James Johnson Jr., property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• Elizabeth Bebenek to James M. Johnson Jr., property in Shamokin, $32,500.
• Crossword Connection LLC to MSS Group LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $8,000.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Samantha V. Ackerman, 31, of St. Johns, Fla., entered a guilty plea to exceed 55 mph in other location by 5 mph, a summary charge.
• Joseph M. Sikoskie, 39, of Selinsgrove, entered a guilty plea to summary harassment subject other to physical contact.
• Amanda Deitrick, 26, of Mifflinburg, entered guilty pleas to summary counts of vehicle registration suspended, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, driving while operator privilege suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
• Kimberly M. Keller, 37, of Williamsport, entered guilty pleas to summary counts of vehicle registration suspended, violate hazard regulation and exceed 55 mph in other location by 5 mph.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Greta M. Benfer to Mark E. Benfer, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Lewisburg Med Offices LLC to Kelly A. Cormell, Rita Cormell, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Joshua A. Klose to Matthew Smith, property in New Berlin, $170,000.
• Edward A. Bastuscheck, Patricia S. Bastuscheck to Stephanie A. Conner, Jeffrey Conner, property in Mifflinburg, $195,900.
• Timber W. Moore, Ashley Moore to BGRS Relocation Inc., property in Mifflinburg, $252,000.
• BGRS Relocation Inc. to Troy E. Scott, Marites E. Scott, property in Mifflinburg, $252,000.
• St. Johns United Church of Christ to Nathan H. Clemens, Lana L. Clemens, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Joseph C. Folker trustee, Lisa A. Folker trustee, Joseph C. Folker and Lisa A. Folker living trust , Joseph C. Folker Living trust, Lisa A. Folker living trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Diane N. Reed to Alli M. Rudy, Daniel S. Martin, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Brian J. Vargo to Charles W.V. North, Kira North, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Heather Monday, Troy Monday, Karen Monday to Paige E. Uehling, property in Mifflinburg, $182,500.
• Donald E. Miller by agent, Donna L. Kenamond agent, Donna L. Kenamond, Deborah L. Duryea, Bruce H. Duryea, property in Lewis Township, $1.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 3:05 p.m. Aug. 24 along Route 405 at Route 442, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers said a 2002 GMC Sierra driven by Aaron J. Crawford, 39, of Muncy, was traveling north when it went through a red light and struck a left-turning 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Laura E. James, 28, of Milton, then struck a utility pole. Crawford was not belted and sustained unspecified injuries. James and two female passengers were belted and transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with injuries, police said. Crawford will be cited with reckless driving and troopers noted criminal charges are pending.
DUI/drug possession
• 9:55 p.m. Aug. 24 along Route 405 and Mohawk Drive, Wolf Township.
Troopers stopped a 2009 Mitsubishi and took Jeri Shoemaker, 40, of Hughesville, into custody for DUI and possession of a small amount of marijuana, it was noted.
Harassment
• 2:45 p.m. Aug. 26 at 4 Bruner St., Muncy.
Troopers responded to a disturbance and noted that Robert Burke, 63, of Muncy, struck Steven Miller, 60, of Hughesville, in the nose.
Harassment
• 12:18 p.m. Aug. 24 along Boak Avenue, Wolf Township.
Someone allegedly made multiple unwanted calls from a blocked number. An investigation is ongoing.
Disorderly conduct
• 8:12 a.m. Aug. 25 at 52 Fredna Ave., Clinton Township.
Christopher Dietrich, 19, of Montgomery, was allegedly disruptive and aggressive despite numerous warnings and orders to stop, troopers said. He was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Theft by deception
• 6:20 p.m. Aug. 7 at 1301 Country Club Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Multiple withdrawals from accounts belonging to Jennifer Gair, 38, and Riana Gair, 18, both of Williamsport, were reported, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 3:18 p.m. Aug. 13 at 1118 Log Cabin Road, Jordan Township.
Troopers responded to a report of an unwanted man at a residence. Police said Stephen McHenry, 61, of Benton, was laying in the yard beside his vehicle. He was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana.
