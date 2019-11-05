SCRANTON — The fraudster called himself “King Perry,” and for a while he lived like royalty.
Perry Santillo masterminded a long-running investment scam that collected more than $115 million from 1,000 investors around the country, using some of the proceeds to fund a lavish lifestyle of cars, casino junkets and houses in multiple states, according to federal securities regulators.
At one point, Santillo threw himself a party at a Las Vegas club and had a song written for the occasion — the lyrics of which boasted that “King Perry” wears a “$10,000 suit everywhere he rides,” the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a complaint.
The Ponzi scheme eventually collapsed, and Santillo, of Rochester, N.Y., is likely to trade his fancy duds for prison attire when he is sentenced on criminal conspiracy and fraud charges.
Santillo appeared Monday in federal court in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to plead guilty to a federal fraud charge, having already entered a guilty plea last month to similar charges in Rochester, New York. Each charge carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.
Prosecutors say Santillo’s victims include elderly people who lost their life savings.
“It is absolutely brazen theft occasioned by nothing other than greed,” said U.S. Attorney David Freed of Pennsylvania, whose office is helping prosecute Santillo.
Santillo, 39, and his lawyer declined to comment Monday.
Between 2008 and 2018, according to court documents, Santillo and his alleged conspirators coaxed clients to cash in their retirement accounts and invest in sham companies under their control, using the money from newer investors to repay earlier investors.
To ensure a fresh supply of victims, Santillo and his confederates bought the businesses — and client lists — of a series of investment advisers and brokerages, prosecutors said. Over the years, they acquired investment firms in Tennessee, Ohio, Minnesota, Nevada, California, Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Indiana, according to court documents.
“It’s particularly insidious to me because of the method that was employed,” Freed said. “There’s a level of criminal sophistication to finding victims in the way that they did.”
Santillo stole at least $13.4 million, according to federal regulators, while co-defendants in an SEC civil action allegedly stole millions more. The Ponzi scheme returned nearly $45 million to investors, but nearly $71 million more is still owed, court documents said.
The SEC complaint names four co-defendants, all of whom had previously been suspended or banned by the securities industry’s regulatory body. Santillo is the only person in the case to face criminal charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.