Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Careless driving
• 9:34 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Ash Street, Watsontown.
Joseph Rubendall Jr., 31, of Watsontown, was cited after his vehicle struck two pedestrians. The pedestrians refused medical treatment on scene, police noted.
Dog law violation
• 5:03 p.m. Monday in Watsontown.
Jeffrey Rachau, 55, of Watsontown, was cited with failure to properly secure his dog when his dog was allegedly found running at large on the property of another borough resident.
Courthouse Sentencings
• James R. Britton, 21, of Shamokin, six months probation and $300 fine plus costs for driving under the influence.
• Bryan Bloom, 38, of Northumberland, six months probation with restrictive conditions including the first 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $300 fine plus costs for driving under the influence; $25 fine plus costs for improper use of a learner’s permit.
• Scott Naugle, 31, of Sunbury, 15 days to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $300 fine plus costs for DUI; $200 fine plus costs for driving without a license.
• Joanne Andruscavage, 40, of Mount Carmel, 157 days (time served) to two years in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for resisting arrest.
• Bradley Trego, 57, of Sunbury, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Caden Sutton, 29, of Milton, six months probation with restrictive conditions including the first 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Tyler Adams, 24, of Ashland, 60 months probation with restrictive conditions including the first 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Acetyn Starr, 24, of Turbotville, five years probation with restrictive conditions including the first 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Andrew Foust, 31, of Catawissa, 12-months probation, $100 fine plus costs for receiving stolen property; concurrent sentence of 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for receiving stolen property; concurrent sentence of 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for flight to avoid apprehension.
• Heidi Jo Sechrist, 45, of Sunbury, six months restrictive probation including the first 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; consecutive sentence of six months’ restrictive probation with the first 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Derrick Carlisle, 44, of Mayfield, one month (time served) to three months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Michael Galbraith, 54, of Sunbury, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• James J. Madrak, 34, of Coal Township, five years probation with restrictive conditions with the first 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 5:28 a.m. Sunday along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 216, East Chillisquaque Township.
A 2017 Volvo V90 driven by Scott T. Olenak, 34, of Evergreen Park, Ill., was traveling east when it swerved to miss an animal and struck a guide rail, troopers noted. Olenak was belted and was not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 5:19 a.m. Sunday along I-180 westbound at mile marker 6.2, Delaware Township.
A westbound 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Angela L. Hess, 33, of Milton, struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Hess was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with drivers required to be licensed, it was noted.
False reports to law enforcement
• 6:36 a.m. May 21 at 2130 I-80 eastbound, Turbot Township.
Troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash and during an investigation discovered false information was provided, which falsely incriminated someone. Charges were filed, but no one was identified.
Overdose
• 2:35 p.m. Saturday at 129 N. Star Blvd., West Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers investigated an alleged overdose.
Found bicycle
• 11:43 a.m. Sunday at 10112 Route 405, Delaware Township.
A white Razor bicycle was found along Route 405 approximately 1/2 mile south of Watsontown, troopers said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
State Police At Stonington Strangulation
• 3:06 p.m. Saturday along North River and Seiders roads, Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
Troopers said a suspect put his hand around the throat of a 22-year-old Herndon woman, restricted her breathing and struck her in the head and face with a closed fist. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal/simple trespass
• 1:01 p.m. May 19 at 451 Dogwood Road, Shamokin Township.
Following an investigation of a trespass, Donald Ponatoski, 34, of Coal Township, was cited, troopers noted.
Criminal mischief
• 7:32 a.m. April 29 at 4922 Upper Road, East Cameron Township.
Troopers responded to a hit and run and while en route, noted a vehicle matching the description was found abandoned along Route 125 north. Dougal Nelson, 42, of Minersville, was charged. Damage was estimated at $6,000
State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
• Between 9:30 and 10 a.m. May 27 along Route 890 and State Street, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers from Selinsgrove responded to an alleged incident involving a a 32-year-old Selinsgrove woman being assaulted while a passenger in a vehicle.
Union County
Senior Judge Louise O. Knight Sentence
• Kristian C. Burns, 36, of Milton, found guilty of felony aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, received 54 to 120 months confinement as well as 16 to 84 months confinement for felony accident involving death/personal injury. Felony aggravated assault by vehicle and misdemeanor DUI third offense counts were merged into the sentencing. A misdemeanor count of BAC .02 or greater second offense netted a term of 90 days to 12 months confinement.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic warning, 1:13 a.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; assist police agency, 1:52 a.m., Woodland Estates, Mifflinburg; animal issue, 9:21 a.m., Fairground Road; overdose, 11:34 a.m., St. Catherine Street; ordinance violation, 1:57 p.m., Washington Avenue, East Buffalo Township; panic alarm, 6:21 p.m., Matlack Avenue; assist fire/EMS, 8:19 p.m., Market Street; suspicious circumstance, 10:01 p.m., St. Louis Street.
• Saturday: Suspicious person, 1:19 a.m., North Third Street; information, 6:31 a.m., South Sixth and St. George streets; lost property, 12:30 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; phone call request, 12:49 p.m., Snake Road; theft, 4:42 p.m., North Fifth Street; property issue, 6:02 p.m., West Market Street; burglar alarm, 8:21 p.m., Villa Vista Avenue.
• Friday: Information, 8:08 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; overdose, 9:47 a.m., Market Street; child abuse, 10:50 a.m., Keila Avenue; traffic arrest, 12:38 p.m., Bull Run Crossing at Baylor Boulevard; disabled vehicle, 3:13 p.m., Buffalo at Johnson Mill roads; vehicle lockout, 3:47 p.m., Hardwood Drive; traffic arrest, 5:17 p.m., South Derr Drive at Stein Lane; found property, 5:49 p.m., Supplee Mill Road; traffic stop, 10:24 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 10:57 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 11:05 p.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; assist police agency, 11:12 p.m., Route 15 at Zeigler Road; traffic warning, 11:13 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 11:38 p.m., North Derr Drive; overdose, 11:47 p.m., South Fifth Street.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 4:51 p.m. May 29 along Centennial Road, west of Buffalo Road, West Buffalo Township.
A 2007 Jeep Patriot driven by an unnamed person was stopped in its lane of travel when it was struck by a northbound 2000 Dodge Dakota driven by an unnamed person. Troopers said both drivers showed signs of impairment. Charges are pending toxicology tests. Two were arrested: Terry Wise, 29, of Lewisburg, and Ashley Hodowanes, 29, of Middleburg, troopers noted.
2-vehicle crash (injuries/fatality)
• 11:31 p.m. Sunday along Route 15 north, White Deer Township.
Troopers said a 2011 Ford F150 XLT driven by Lynn M. Hoffman, 54, of Avis, was traveling north in the left lane when it struck the rear of a 1998 Jeep Wrangler driven by Michael D. Dessino, 29, of Bloomsburg. Hoffman and four passengers, Shane L. Winchester, 56, of Avis, and three children, were transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with suspected injuries, it was noted. Dessino was transported and later succumbed to his injuries. An investigation is ongoing, troopers said
2-vehicle crash
• 2:44 p.m. May 29 along Route 15 at Route 44, Gregg Township.
A 2018 Cadillac XT5 driven by Joan M. Chalfont, 74, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north when it failed to yield at a green turn signal, turned left and was struck by a southbound 2011 Dodge Ram driven by Sergei Y. Shek, 24, of Lewisburg, troopers noted. All were belted and no injuries were noted. Chalfont will be cited with traffic-control signals.
Harassment
• 7:18 p.m. Saturday at 13830 Old Turnpike Road, Lewis Township.
Rodney Carroll Camden, 32, of Millmont, allegedly shoved a woman onto a bed during a verbal argument, troopers reported.
Criminal trespass
• 6:20 p.m. May 29 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Jennifer Kuhns, 41, of Penns Creek, allegedly entered the store after being notified she was prohibited from entering any Walmart.
Criminal mischief
• 1 a.m. Saturday at 110 Foresman Circle, White Deer Township.
Troopers investigated a reported criminal mischief and noted a potential civil resolution is pending. Tires on a 2009 Honda were damaged/vandalized, it was noted.
Retail theft
• 2:08 p.m. May 28 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Colton Williams, 30, of Selinsgrove, allegedly altered a barcode and product label and was charged by troopers, it was noted.
Montour County
State Police At Milton
DUI
• 11:05 p.m. May 29 along Liberty Valley and Klein roads, Valley Township.
Troopers said a 2002 Toyota Camry was stopped for an alleged violation when it was determined a 29-year-old Danville man was under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending toxicology results.
2-vehicle crash
• 6:28 p.m. Friday along I-80 westbound at mile marker 224.1, Valley Township.
A 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Nickolas W. Earnest, 20, of Milton, was traveling west in the left lane when it drifted and struck the rear driver’s side of a westbound trailer towed by a 2018 Toyota 4Runner driven by Jeremy W. Condie, 58, of Mendham, N.J., police noted. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured.
Terroristic threats
• 2:26 p.m. May 29 at 338 Shetler Road, Anthony Township.
Robin Hearn, 56, of Turbotville, allegedly arrived at the location, discharged a firearm toward the area where a 32-year-old Unityville man and 55-year-old Turbotville man were standing, threatened a victim, and fled the scene. Hearn was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Suicide attempt
• 4:31 p.m. Saturday along Valley West Road, Valley Township.
An anonymous person reported a female was threatening to kill herself. Troopers investigated.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove
Hit and run
• 5:04 p.m. Sunday along North Susquehanna Trail, south of West 11th Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
An unknown vehicle rearended a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Crystal J. Long, 31, of Northumberland, then fled the scene, troopers noted. No one was injured.
Strangulation
• 6:48 p.m. May 28 along Bridge Street, Penn Township.
Troopers said Yves Monelle, 35, of Selinsgrove, grabbed a 31-year-old Selinsgrove woman by the throat.
Harassment
• 3 p.m. Sunday along Long Avenue and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Timothy Tague, 45, of Selinsgrove, allegedly struck Jamil Chaudry, 61, of Selinsgrove, in the chest with a closed fist, then shoved him to the ground.
Theft by deception
• Noon Friday at 170 Middle Road, Spring Township.
Someone posed as an Amazon employee by phone to scam Deborah Goss, 68, of Beaver Springs, of $800, troopers noted.
