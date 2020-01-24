WILLIAMSPORT – United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced Thursday the arrest of Tyrone James Moten, a 21-year-old Montoursville man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
On June 6, 2019, the Williamsport Bureau of Police investigated an alleged sexual assault against a minor victim, marshals noted. That investigation resulted in an arrest warrant dated Jan. 7 charging Moten with sexual assault and lesser included offenses. Attempts to find Moten were unsuccessful and the case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force.
At about 7:45 a.m. Thursday, members of the task force checked an apartment in the 500 block of Memorial Ave., Williamsport, and arrested Moten without incident. He was turned over to the Williamsport Bureau of Police for arraignment and processing.
The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 20 state, county and local police agencies, including: the Pennsylvania State Police; the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole; the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office; the Lycoming County Adult Probation Office; and, the Williamsport Bureau of Police – all of whom participated in this investigation.
