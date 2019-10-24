PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia businessman who amplified the size of his legal benefits firm to gain more than $30 million in loans has been sentenced to 17 ½ years in prison.
Gary Alan Frank was sentenced in Philadelphia on Tuesday where the judge described the defendant as a “serial pathological liar in all aspects of his life.”
Frank pleaded guilty in April to multiple counts of wire fraud and money laundering, among other crimes.
The 49-year-old owned the Philadelphia-based legal services company Legal Coverage Group Ltd. Federal investigators say Frank inflated the size of his business, claiming in bankruptcy filings it had $378 million in revenue in 2017 when it really had less than $2 million.
Frank has also been ordered to pay $33.7 million in restitution. His lawyer declined to comment.
