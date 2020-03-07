Union County
State Police At Milton Drug possession
• 8:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Westbranch Highway, Union Township.
Troopers said a 2019 Jeep Cherokee was stopped for speeding when an odor of marijuana was detected and the driver showed signs of impairment. A search of the vehicle allegeldy yielded a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Tests, troopers said, indicated Albresha Tomlin, 27, of Rochester, N.Y., was under the influence of marijuana. Additionally, troopers said three children, ages 13, 12, and 8 were in the vehicle at the time of the stop. Charges have been filed.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Shane N. Shumaker to Alexis Y. Brockway, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• David H. Galer, Lori I. Galer to Brandi N. Perkovich, Thomas M. Perkovich, property in West Buffalo Township/Mifflinburg, $286,000.
• Jamison R. Bond, Camille Claudel Osorio to Jamison R. Bond, Camille Claudel Osorio, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Gregory B. Harrison to Clinton J. Krug, Jessica R. Annis, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Robert W. Seebold, Patricia A. Seebold to Brandon W. Hommel, Angel L. Hommel, property in New Berlin, $153,900.
• Linus L. Martin Jr., Lucirose M. Martin to Linus H. Martin Sr., Irene S. Martin, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Susan A. Flood, Scott A. Flood to Susan A. Flood, Matthew E. Getz, property in West Buffalo Toiwnship, $1.
• Robert M. Midkiff Jr., David C. Peters to Travis N. Reich, Rachel E. Freeman, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Preliminary hearings
• Brian Abear, 28, of Winfield, had charges of driving under the influence (two counts) and driving while operating privilege is suspended held for court.
• Taylor Porter, 24, of Milton, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest.
• Paul Strohecker, 28, of White Deer, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (two counts), driving while suspended or revoked, registration and certificate of title required, and required financial responsibility.
• Kyle Zimmerman, 35, of Milton, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
State Police At Milton DUI
• 2:17 a.m. Feb. 8 along Mahoning Street and Poplar Alley, Milton.
Troopers said a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer was stopped for an alleged equipment violation. A strong odor of alcohol was allegedly detected and Jamie Aikey, 31, of Milton, admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving. Tests showed signs of impairment and Aikey was arrested, it was noted. Charges were filed.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
• 5:29 p.m. Tuesday along East Third Street, west of Tinsman Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
An eastbound 2006 Honda Accord driven by Brian J. Warnecke, 50, of Muncy, when it came to a stop, then attempted a left turn in the path of a westbound 2004 Ford Focus driven by Brooke N. Spicer, 23, of Williamsport, troopers noted. A passenger in the Ford, Patrick D. Intallura, 23, of Williamsport, was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. A passenger in the Honda, Phillip J. Warnecke, 26, of Muncy, sustained a suspected minor injury, troopers said, however he was not transported.
2-vehicle crash
• 2:59 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at Kmart, East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2003 Jeep Liberty driven by Kevin E. Dunkleberger, 48, of Linden, was traveling west when it went through a stop sign and struck a southbound 2019 Acura MDX driven by Henry C. Parsons, 75, of Williamsport. All were belted. No injuries were reported. Dunkleberger will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:04 p.m. Feb. 26 along Dunwoody Road at Route 87, Plunketts Creek Township.
A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Elizabeth I. Sweet, 39, of Dandridge, Tenn., was traveling north when it attempted a left turn, slid on the wet roadway, went off the north side of the roadway and struck a ditch, troopers reported. Sweet was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:35 p.m. Feb. 26 along Route 44 south, west of Pearson Road, Limestone Township.
A 2012 Ford Fusion driven by an unnamed driver was traveling south when it went off the roadway to the right, struck a road sign, went back onto the roadway and came to rest in a parking lot. No injuries were reported. The driver was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.