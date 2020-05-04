Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentences
• Dalton Bingaman, 29, of Muncy, four to 23 months in county jail, $50 fine plus costs, $16,910 restitution to Kirby and Dana Lahr, and $250 restitution to Latitude Subrogation, for burglary; concurrent sentence of four to 23 months in county jail, $50 fine plus costs for conspiracy to commit burglary, 11 days credit for time served.
• Benjamen David Gerrity, 33, of Mount Carmel, time served for simple assault and time served for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Craig Becker, 33, of Shamokin, six months probation, $600 in fines plus costs for two counts of indirect criminal contempt.
Deed transfers
• William F. Wertman to Haley I. Cromley, property in Milton, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Michael E. Messiner and Traci R. Messiner to Pinpoint Federal Credit Union, property in Milton, $1,607.47.
• Pinpoint Federal Credit Union and Northumberland County Schools Federal Credit Union to Pinpoint Federal Credit Union, property in Milton, $1.
• Kimberly D. Jepko to Devin D. Banner, property in Milton, $135,000.
• Ceril A. Waughen by agent, Todd J. Waughen agent and David W. Waughen agent to Cody Middlesworth, property in Milton, $131,500.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 8:04 a.m. Thursday along Route 405, north of True Blue Road, Delaware Township.
Troopers said a 2018 Dodge Caravan driven by Helen J. Houtz, 77, of Watsontown, struck the rear of a 2019 Toyota Tacoma driven by Marsha E. Goldstein, 69, of Montgomery as the Toyota slowed for an animal in the roadway. All were belted and no injuries were noted. Houtz was issued a warning for following too closely.
Hit and run
• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 320 Main St., Turbotville.
An unknown vehicle was traveling south when it left the roadway and struck the driver’s side mirror of a legally parked 2005 Ford Focus, troopers said, then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Harassment
• 9:16 p.m. Saturday along Crawford Road, Delaware Township.
Troopers responded to a reported assault. A 21-year-old Turbotville woman allegedly engaged a 20-year-old Watsontown man in a verbal altercation, then pushed the man. The man then pushed the woman. Troopes said the man was under the influence of alcohol, and under age. Both were charged.
Harassment
• Between noon March 30, 2017 and noon March 29, 2018, at 2595 Shakespeare Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers investigated a Childline referral indicating suspected child abuse. The victim was reported to be a 19-year-old Lancaster woman.
Criminal mischief
• 6:45 p.m. Friday at 212 Main St., Turbotville.
Dawud Wright, 29, of New Columbia, allegedly damaged the door to the residence of Loran Metzger, 22, of Turbotville. Damage was estimated at $250.
Union County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 6:45 a.m. April 18 at 17000 Route 15, Gregg Township.
Troopers investigated the crash of a 2006 Subaru and 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt and arrested Jared Blair, 39, of Williamsport, for DUI.
DUI
• 3:15 p.m. April 24 at 2187 White Deer Pike, White Deer Township.
Troopers were dispatched for a reported suspicious vehicle. Troopers made contact with a driver of a 2014 Chrysler, who was arrested for suspicion of DUI, it was noted.
3-vehicle crash
• 5:06 p.m. April 27 along Old Turnpike Road at Dreisbach Church Road, Buffalo Township.
A westbound 2018 Subaru Legacy driven by Logan C. Taylor, 25, of Mifflinburg, struck the rear of a 2004 Honda CRV driven by Tina N. DeLong, 39, of Beavertown, which was pushed into the eastbound lane where it was struck by an eastbound 2006 Ford Escape driven by Tracey L. Phillips, 40, of Sunbury, troopers reported. Phillips and passenger Terry J. Pascolini, 70, of Sunbury, were transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with suspected minor injuries. DeLong sustained a suspected minor injury but was not transported. All were belted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 2:30 p.m. Thursday along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 207.5, White Deer Township.
A 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Dana L. McCulloch, 21, of Middletown, was traveling east when it went out of control on a wet roadway, spun clockwise, went off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, troopers noted. McCulloch was belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with an unspecified injury.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 9 p.m. Friday along Buffalo Road, west of Baker Hollow Road, Buffalo Township.
A 1999 Ford Escort driven by Anthony M. Manha, 29, of Selinsgrove, was traveling west in a right curve when it overcompensated, struck an embankment, overturned three times and came to rest off the roadway, troopers reported. Manha was belted and sustained a supected minor injury, but refused transport, police said.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:40 a.m. Friday along Route 304 at Beaver Road, Limestone Township.
A 2015 Ford Transit driven by Skylar S. Moll, 22, of Selinsgrove, went off the north side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, troopers reported. Moll will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:36 a.m. April 26 along Route 104, north of Wildwood Road, Limestone Township.
A 2007 Dodge Nitro driven by Stephanie J. Digan, 40, of Mifflinburg, was traveling south in a right curve when it went across the northbound lane and struck a guiderail, police noted. Digan was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Gladys A. Guffey to Gladys Guffey irrevocable grantor trust, Georgia A. Radel trustee, Rick N. Guffey trustee, Angela Chaundy trustee, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Terri Jo Moyer, William A. Moyer to Nicholas A. Gaughler, Emily S. Gaughler, property in West Buffalo Township, $425,000.
• Timothy N. Turner, Rachael M. Turner to Ethan Z. Miller, Jessica M. Miller, property in Hartley Township, $166,000.
• Christopher B. Sullivan trustee, Christopher B. Sullivan irrevocable trust, to Myron D. Deetz, Norma J. Deetz, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Katherine Villanueva Guzman to David Michael Sheesley, property in Kelly Township, $166,650.
• Douglas J. Diehl trustee, Melvin and Lois Diehl irrevocable grantor trust, Melvin Diehl irrevocable grantor trust, Lois Diehl irrevocable grantor trust to Sandra E. Catherman, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Christopher L. Cummings, Kelly J. Baldwin, Kelly Baldwin to Christopher L. Cummings, Kelly J. Baldwin, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Joshua M. Allison, Anna L. Allison to Old Republic Diversified Services Inc., property in East Buffalo Township, $399,000.
• Beverley E. Harvey, Donald M. Harvey by agent, Beverley E. Harvey agent to Beverly E. Harvey, two properties in Kelly Township, $1 apiece.
• Gloria A. Auman to Brandon L. Auman, Joelle C. Coyle, property in Union Township, $1.
• Paul Z. Reiff, Louise M. Reiff, Aaron L. Reiff, Janice Reiff, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Donald O. Homer, Erma B. Homer to Kevin A. Shuck, Autumn L. Shuck, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Motorcycle crash (injury)
• Sunday along Route 235, south of the county line, Adams Township.
A 2012 Trumph motorcycle was traveling north in the area of Jack’s Mountain parking when it attempted to brake suddenly, skidded and rotated counterclockwise, troopers reported. The motorcycle went onto its right side and slid along the pavement, ejecting the driver, Allen Proper, 29, of Etters, police said. Proper was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with what police described as critical injuries.
Violation of COVID Stay-At-Home
• 2:39 a.m. Sunday at Econo Lodge, 3249 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers responded to a reported disturbance and cited Jasmine Latshaw, 18, of Mount Carmel; Bianca McCabe, 19, of Pottsville; and Namir zyai Murphy McRae, 21, of Wilkes-Barre, with violation of the COVID Stay-At-Home order. Additionally, troopers said Latshaw and McCabe were cited with underage consumption.
Cruelty to animals
• 4:07 p.m. Thursday at 3443 Heister Valley Road, West Perry Township.
Troopers responded to a possible animal neglect issue and cited Neil Courtney, 62, of Richfield, with failing to provide animal with access to clean and sanitary shelter and protection from the weather. Troopers said Courtney failed to provide sufficient shelter to permit the animal to retain body heat and keep dry.
Scattering rubbish
• Between April 25 and 27, Hetrick Ridge Road, Beaver Township.
Multiple white chicken carcasses were discarded at the location, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 570-374-8145.
Activity report
• April.
Total incidents, 1,484; criminal offenses reported, 74; total founded criminal offenses, 70; criminal offenses cleared, 43; criminal arrests, 40; crashes, 23; criminal arrests, 40; crashes, 23; hit-and-run crashes, 7; injured, 3; DUI arrests, 3; DUI-related crashes, 1; traffic citations, 21; warnings, 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.