Union County
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic warning, 12:49 a.m., Stein Lane and Jean Boulevard; open door, 1:14 a.m., North Water Street; traffic warning, 1:37 a.m., Route 15 and North Water Street; shots fired, 1:53 a.m., Pine Ridge Road, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 10:35 a.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; traffic arrest, 1:35 p.m., Westbranch Highway; PFA violation, 4:16 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; assist police agency, 5:06 p.m., Winfield; assist fire/EMS, 7:10 p.m., South Fifth Street; non-injury accident, 7:48 p.m., South Fifth Street; 911 accidental call, 8:40 p.m., Market Street; parking complaint, 10:20 p.m., Market Street.
• Saturday: Disabled vehicle, 1:19 a.m., Route 15 at Moser Lane; MHMR, 1:30 a.m., Market Street; traffic stop, 2:37 a.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; MHMR, 7:30 a.m., Market Street; road hazard, 10:57 a.m., North Derr Drive; reportable accident, 11:37 a.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; motorist lockout, 3:05 p.m., South Eight and St. Louis streets; noise complaint, 4:58 p.m., St. Catherine Street; suspicious vehicle, 6:38 p.m., Washington Avenue; suspicious person, 7:19 p.m., Westbranch Highway; assist other agency, 10:02 p.m., Duke Street, Northumberland; assist police agency, 10:18 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
• Friday: Found property, 12:48 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 6:22 a.m., Stein Lane and Adams Avenue; traffic arrest, 7:43 a.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic arrest, 8:24 a.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic arrest, 10:25 a.m., South Derr Drive at Stein Lane; traffic arrest, 1:43 p.m., Furnace at Old School House roads; assist police agency, 3:23 p.m., Route 204, Penn Township; traffic warning, 4:!8 p.m., St. Mary Street and Route 15; traffic warning, 4:41 p.m., North Derr Drive and West Market Street; theft, 4:49 p.m., North 10th Street; false/check identification, 5:26 p.m., North Derr Drive; police information, 8:12 p.m., North Derr Drive; be on the lookout, 10:02 p.m., Universal Road, Penn Township; traffic warning, 10:13 p.m., North Fourth and Market streets; traffic stop, 10:15 p.m., North 10th Street, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 10:21 p.m., South Derr Drive at Moore Avenue.
• Thursday: Traffic warning, 12:14 a.m., North Derr Drive; unknown problem, 4:06 a.m., South 15th Street; PFA, 5:36 a.m., North Water and St. John streets; traffic arrest, 6:03 a.m., North Water and St. John streets; reportable accident, 6:11 a.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street; traffic warning, 7:35 a.m., West Market Street school zone; 8:03 a.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic arrest, 8:23 a.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic arrest, 8:41 a.m., West Market Street school zone; sex offenses, 11:21 .am., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; be on the lookout, 11:45 a.m., Milton; traffic arrest, 3:58 p.m., Market and Fourth streets; suicide attempt/threat, 6:38 p.m., Westridge Lane, East Buffalo Township; traffic stop, 7:03 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; harassment, 7:46 p.m., North Fifth Street; assist fire/EMS, 7:49 p.m., Mahoning Street, Milton; DUI arrest, 9:17 p.m., North Derr Drive.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Amanda Marie Shader, 24, Liverpool; Zachery Alan Beyer, 23, Liverpool
• Haleigh Catherine Lapp, 27, Mifflinburg; Dennis James Boop Jr., 26, Mifflinburg
• Kayln Marie Fisher, 27, Mifflinburg; Derek Lee Coffey, 31, Mifflinburg
• Dannille Kathleen Gonzales, 29, Milton; Blake Allen Billon, Cocolamus
• Janeen Elaine Nahodil, 29, Lewisburg; David Lagerman, 30, Lewisburg
• Rose Marie Missley, 25, Mifflinburg; Joshua Ryan Wehry, 25, Northumberland
• Blair Maureen Mathias, 31, Richmond City, Va.; Curtis Robert Thomas, 30, Richmond City, Va.
• Robert Clair Girvin Jr., 58, Mifflinburg; Brenda Lee Webel, 54, Mifflinburg
• Margaret Anna Wiand, 22, Mifflinburg; Jesse Martin, 27, Mifflinburg
• Brittany Nichole Tilkens, 24, Milton, Joel Jeffrey Morgan, 32, Milton
• Eric Whitney Dietz, 32, Lewisburg; Amanda Rachel Gaynor, 38, Lewisburg
• Michael Angelo Delonso, 34, Mifflinburg; Chelsea Lynn Purcell, 28, Mifflinburg
• Hannah Nicole Schultz, 24, New Berlin; Joseph William Pirraglia, 28, New Berlin
Divorce granted
• Melissa Pavao, Kayla Pavao, 2 years
Deed transfers
• Alexander R. Bernt, Jeanne M. Bernt to P. Bird LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Laurie A. Glowatski, Eric P. Grimes to Laurie A. Glowatski, property in Union Township, $1.
• Alveretta B. Korman to Jacqueline R. Kaler, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Aladdin A. Elsayed, Donna L. Elsayed to Larry W. Platt, Michael S. Platt, ERik M. Platt, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• L and L Land Dev LLC, George L. Lloyd member, Sara E. Kaskie member, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Bank of America NA by attorney, Mortgage Assets Management LLC by attorney, Celink to Brian L. Yoder, Krista M. Yoder, property in Lewisburg, $80,000.
• Ann S. Elvidge, Elvidge Family Primary Residence Protection to Erik Farmer, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Bernard S. Huff, Marilyn H. Huff to Charles R. Fisher, Julie L. Fisher, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Donna S. Kling to Chester S.Zimmerman, Elvin H. Zimmerman, proepty in Kelly Township, $1.
• Corey W. Derr, Ashley N. Derr to David R. Stoltzfus Jr., proeprty in Gregg Township, $150,000.
• Wanda L. Troutman estate, Angela Raker administrator, Rhoda Deetz administrator, property in Lewisburg corrective deed, $1.
• Derry Douglas Finck to Kerry D. Finck II, Jason Alan Finck, Heather Marie Finck Burgess, Megan Elizabeth Finck, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Margaret L. Feaster to Carl Blass, Lori Blass, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Shirley A. Moore agent, Marlin R. Moore by agent to Shirley A. Moore, property in Hartley Township, $1.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• 8:50 p.m. July 9 at Splash Magic Campground, 213 Aspen Lane, Point Township.
Anthony Sierra, 39, of 213 S. 14th St., Allentown, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), trespass by motor vehicle and disorderly conduct. The charges were filed after Sierra was reportedly found to be behind the wheel of a parked vehicle along the roadway in the campground. He allegedly exhibited signs of intoxication. Sierra was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .104% and his blood tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 16.
DUI
• 10:39 p.m. July 9 along Shady Lane, Point Township.
Anthony Sierra, 39, of 213 S. 14th St., Allentown, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts) and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. Nineteen minutes after releasing Sierra from police custody following a DUI arrest, police received reports that he was again driving. The incident occurred 44 minutes after police said Sieera had a blood draw in which he was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .104% and had his blood test positive for THC. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 16.
Theft
• 3:32 a.m. July 18 at Speedy’s Place, 13 N. Arch St., Milton.
Terrance Biccum, 52, of 44 Filbert St., Milton, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property. Police said Biccum was caught on video stealing $140.45 worth of haddock and $70.22 worth of fish from the freezer at the business. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 16.
Theft
• Between midnight July 27 and 2 p.m. July 28 at Splash Magic Campground, 213 Aspen Lane, Point Township.
Samantha Jo Bardole, 32, of 614 N. Fifth St., Sunbury, and Todd Baker, 57, of 614 N. Fifth St., Sunbury, have each been charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition (two counts each), receiving stolen property and false reports to law enforcement. The charges were filed after the two allegedly took a camper and golf cart belonging to Bardole’s father, Elwood Mull. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 16.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash (injuries)
• 2 p.m. Sunday along Silver Creek Road, east of Red Hill Road, Union Township.
A 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by an unnamed 48-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man was traveling north at what a witness said was a high rate of speed when it went off the roadway in a slight left curve, troopers reported. The truck went to the right, into a ditch, up a small embankment, became airborne and struck a tree, troopers added. The truck’s driver’s side became engulfed in flames, it was noted, and neighbors extinguished the flames and assisted the driver and two passengers, all of whom sustained serious to unspecified injuries. The driver was transported by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, in critical condition, troopers said. Troopers noted it was a DUI crash and charges are undetermined.
2-vehicle crash
10:02 a.m. Aug. 26 along Route 522, west of Route 235, Spring Township.
A 2001 Ford Taurus driven by Frances M. Herbster, 70, of Beaver Springs, was entering Route 522 from a parking lot when it was struck by an eastbound 2011 Nissan Sentra driven by Machaela L. Derugen, 25, of Lewistown, troopers said. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Herbster will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
