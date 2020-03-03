Union County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 8:04 p.m. Thursday along White Deer Baptist Church Road and Route 44, Gregg Township.
A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze crashed and the driver, Theodore Reich, 55, of Jersey Shore, allegedly showed signs of impairment. Reich was arrested and charges filed, it was noted.
3-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 4:38 p.m. Friday along Buffalo Road at Hoffa Mill Road, Buffalo Township.
Troopers said a 2014 Ford Escape driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills boy stopped at a stop sign, then proceeded north through the intersection and was struck by a westbound 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by Rachel E. Freeman, 25, of Milton, causing the Escape to rotate clockwise and hit a stopped 2020 Freightliner M2 106 driven by David E. Rathfon, 47, of Selinsgrove. All were belted. Freeman sustained a suspected minor injury, as did Rathfon, however Rathfon was the only one transported by ambulance, troopers said. He was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Hit and run
• 4:58 p.m. Friday along JPM Road at Hafer Road, Kelly Township.
An unidentified vehicle described as a silver, four-door car, failed to stop at a stop sign while traveling on Hafer Road and struck a northbound 2006 Toyota Prius driven by Gerard K. Tiede, 42, of Lewisburg, then fled eastbound on Timberhaven Drive, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft
• Between 8 a.m. Nov. 1 and 8 a.m. Nov. 30 at 10569 River Road, White Deer Township.
Police said Lloyd Snyder, 59, of New Columbia, ordered what he believed to be a generator online from Zhengzhou Shimao Decoration, and received an item of lesser value.
Theft from motor vehicle
• 11:45 p.m. Wednesday along Old Turnpike Road, Hartley Township.
Someone took one gram of medical marijuana from a 2003 Suzulight belonging to Jessie Edison, 33, of Millmont, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Forgery
• 12:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at 16786 Route 15, Gregg Township.
Someone attempted to purchase items with a counterfeit $20 bill, troopers said.
Criminal mischief
• 12:05 p.m. Friday along Old Route 15, White Deer Township.
Someone caused $100 in damages to a silver mailbox belonging to a 48-year-old New Columbia man, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentencings
• Michael Hoffman, 36, of Watsontown, six to 23 months in Northumberland County Jail, $100 fine and costs and restitution paid at costs office in the amount of $450 to Casey Griffith, of Service First Credit Union; credit for 10 months previously served in prison, for conspiracy forgery. Hoffman was also placed on 12 months probation and fined $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel Kratz, 33, of Hanover Township, three to six months in Northumberland County Jail, a fine of $1,000 plus costs, a drivers license suspension of 12 months and it was ruled the defendant is not to consume, possess or purchase any alcohol or enter any establishment whose primary purpose is serving alcohol without prior permission for a charge of driving under the influence.
• Darrick Clark, 28, of Sunbury, a fine of $100 plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Johnathan Eckley, 22, of Mount Carmel, six months’ probation and $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Sobol, 32, of Mount Carmel, one year of probation, $100 fine plus costs for reckless endangerment and a fine of $100 plus costs for careless driving.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 6:11 p.m. Wednesday along Broadway Road, east of Stamm Road, Turbot Township.
A 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Kenneth C. Holgate, 71, of Milton, was traveling west when it attempted a left turn and struck an eastbound 1998 Dodge Dakota driven by Joseph W. Knarr, 54, of Milton, head on, troopers reported. Both drivers, and a passenger in the Altima, Patricia transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury, it was noted. Kenneth will be cited with vehicle turning left.
Harassment
• 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at D and H Court, West Chillisquaque Township.
A Safe2Say report regarding alleged abuse of a child was received and it was determined the child was not abused, troopers said.
Theft
• 8:09 a.m. Jan. 30 at 740 Covered Bridge Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
Someone removed a 1936 Masse-Harris valued at $3,000 belonging to Paul Stryker, 76, of Milton, troopers reported.
Theft
• Between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at 4205 Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township.
Someone stole mail from the mailbox belonging to Loretta Mabus, 70, of East Chillisquaque Township, it was noted.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 6:05 p.m. Feb. 22 along Kaseville Road, north of Garman Road, Valley Township.
A 2010 Kia Forte driven by Seth O. Reese, 30, of Tioga, was traveling south when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, troopers reported. Reese was belted and was not injured.
Suicide attempt
• 12:21 p.m. Jan. 30 at 404 Rhoades Hill Road, Derry Township.
Troopers responded to an anonymous complaint and found no assistance was needed.
Harassment
• 9:34 a.m. Wednesday at Danville State Hospital, 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township.
Troopers are investigating an alleged harassment, with the victim listed as Reginald Richardson, 63, of Chambersburg.
Theft by deception
• 1:31 p.m. Jan. 10 at 701 Strick Road, Limestone Township.
Someone called Martin Anspach, 75, of Danville, and indicated his television receiver needed $100 in repairs, however Anspach never received the service, police reported.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
• 8:45 a.m. Thursday along Mill Road, west of App Road, Monroe Township.
A 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI driven by Andrea J. Stotter, 40, of Sunbury, was traveling east when it went out of control in a left curve, off the south side of the eastbound lane, and struck two ditches, troopers reported. Stotter was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
• Between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Feb. 4 along Old Colony Road, Penn Township.
Troopers are investigating an incident of potential harassment involving a 48-year-old Beaver Springs man.
Criminal trespass
• 8:27 a.m. Saturday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers said Phillip Bolig, 35, of Middleburg, violated a trespass order.
Criminal mischief
• 12:02 p.m. Sunday along South Old Trail and Stetler Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
A 48-year-old Sunbury man was arrested following a report of road rage. Vehicles involved included a 2017 Toyota Rav4 and 2013 BMW. The alleged victim was a 51-year-old Sunbury man.
Retail theft
• 4:13 p.m. Saturday at Kohl’s, Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township.
Zachary Wickenheiser, 26, and Alyssa Wickenheiser, 26, both of Paducah, Ky., were charged after allegedly stealing two men’s hats valued at $25 each, a men’s jacket valued at $34.99 and women’s athletic shoes valued at $49.99.
Activity report • February.
Total incidents, 579; criminal offenses reported, 75; founded criminal offenses, 73; cleared criminal offenses, 36; crashes, 37; hit-and-run crashes, 5; injuries, 7; DUI arrests, 13; DUI-related crashes, 4; traffic citations, 366; warnings, 185.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Vehicle into parked car, pedestrian (injury)
• 12:50 p.m. Feb. 20 along Northway Road, north of Crawford Lane, Eldred Township.
A 2001 Chrysler Sebring driven by Joshua H. Glace, 36, of South Williamsport, was traveling north when it sideswiped a parked 2012 Honda Pilot in a right cruve, then struck a pedestrian, Nancy L. Dincher, 51, of Cogan Station, troopers reported. Dincher sustained a suspected minor injury, but refused medical treatment on scene, it was noted. Glace will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
2-vehicle crash
• 12:51 p.m. Feb. 20 along Northway Road, west of Harvey Road, Eldred Township.
Troopers said a 2012 Honda Pilot driven by Margaret T. Dangle, 52, of Cogan Station, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2011 Ford edge driven by Andrew R. Dincher, 58, of Cogan Station, which had stopped due to downed utility wires and a pole. Both were belted and no injuries were noted. Dangle was issued a warning for following too closely.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 10:09 a.m. Saturday along Route 44 south, near Lorson Road, Limestone Township.
A northbound 2013 Nissan Juke driven by Madison R. Graff, 20, of Jersey Shore, lost traction in a left curve, slid, crossed the southbound lane and struck a rock, troopers said. Snow and ice contributed to the crash. Graff was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Jersey Shore, with a suspected minor injury. She was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:49 p.m. Feb. 20 along Northway Road, north of Crawford Lane, Eldred Township.
A 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Allison R. Sechrist, 22, of Cogan Station, was traveling south when it struck a utility pole on the western shoulder, troopers reported. The vehicle continued west, down an embankment and overturned. Sechrist was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, but refused transport, police said.
Hit and run
• 5:17 p.m. Friday along Tinsman Avenue, south of Blair Street, Loyalsock Township.
An unidentified vehicle was traveling north on Tinsman Avenue when it struck a legally parked 2013 Dodge Caravan, then fled the scene, troopers noted.
US Attorney David J. Freed,
Middle District of Pa.
Indictments
• Thursday in federal court, Williamsport.
Dennis Morgan, 73, of Northumberland County, was indicted by a federal grand jury on three violations of the Toxic Substances Control Act. Morgan allegedly failed to provide a lead hazard pamphlet or warnings and failed to retain records as required by the Code of Federal Regulations in violation of the Toxic Substances Control Act. The investigation was conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency.
• Thursday in federal court, Williamsport.
Scott Hemingway, 63, of Bloomsburg, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of impeding a federal officer. The indictment alleged that on March 29, in Columbia County, Hemingway struck and caused physical contact with a mail carrier. The case was investigated by the US Postal Inspection Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.